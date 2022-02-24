Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena 75, Butte 73: Kaden Huot scored 20 points to lead four players scoring in double figures and Jaxan Lieberg won it with a tip-in of a Huot miss just before the buzzer as the Bengals fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Bulldogs. Lieberg scored 14, Cael Murgel 12 and Dylan Chrisman 10 for Helena, which led 53-41 entering the final eight minutes before Butte erupted for 32 points. Kenley Leary scored 18 to lead five players in double figures for the Bulldogs, who also received 15 from Cameron Gurnsey, 14 from Jace Stenson, 12 from Kooper Klobucar and 10 from Tocher Lee.
• Billing Skyview 78, Bozeman Gallatin 58: Lane Love was on fire with 33 points and Payton Sanders did his share with 21 for the Falcons, who led 43-28 at halftime and upped the lead to 26 after three quarters. Lance Schaaf added eight for Skyview. Eli Hunter went for 24 points for Gallatin.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Hardin 85, Lockwood 78 (OT): Troy Hugs went off for 35 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bulldogs outlasted the Lions in the extra session to keep their season alive. Kingston Hugs scored 18, Hance Three Irons 14 and Elias Stops At Pretty Place 10 for Hardin, which rallied from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Jaren KnowsHisGun went for 24 points, Tristian Appleton 14, Tyce Casterline 12 and Houston LittleLight eight for Lockwood, which had only seven players in uniform.
• Miles City 51, Sidney 31: Zach Welch poured in 22 points and Ryder Lee backed him with 13 as the Cowboys stayed alive by upending the Eagles in the second game of the day for both teams. Dalton Polesky scored 11 for Miles City, which turned a six-point lead after one quarter into a 17-point halftime gap.
• Lewistown 78, Hardin 52: Fischer Brown drained 22 points and had four steals, Royce Robinson provided 19 points, and Luke Clinton chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Golden Eagles soared past the Bulldogs in their divisional opener. Lewistown led by 10 at halftime and built the margin to 19 after three quarters. Troy Hugs led Hardin with 12 points and five rebounds, and Elias Stops At Pretty Place added 10 points.
• Billings Central 65, Miles City 39: Cayden Merchant produced 19 points and eight rebounds, and Kyler Northrop addd 10 points as the Rams dominated the Cowboys from the get-go. Jaden Sanchez had six assists for Billings Central. Zach Welch scored 12 points and Logan Muri hauled down seven rebounds for Miles City, which dropped into a loser-out game against Sidney.
Western A
• Frenchtown 71, Browning 70 (3OT): Devin Shelton scored 19 points and hit the game-winning bucket with 1.2 seconds to play for the Broncs, who rallied from a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game in regulation and then won a wild one in three overtimes over the Indians. Connor Michaud added 17 points, Kellen Klimpel 13 and Eli Quinn 12 for Frenchtown in the divisional opener. Justice Johnston led four players in double figures with 14 for Browning, followed by Jesse Carlson with 13, Brayde Vielle with 12 and Tayron Burdeou with 10.
• Butte Central 64, Columbia Falls 34: Dougie Peoples led four scorers in double figures with 17 points and the Maroons pitched a 21-0 first-quarter shutout on the way to trouncing the Wildcats in an opening game. Kyle Holter sadded 15 points, and Bryson Sestrich and Eric Coos backed them with 10 each for Butte Central. Mark Robison scored 16 to lead Columbia Falls.
• Polson 50, Hamilton 47: Colton Graham popped in 18 pints, Trent Wilson added 15 and the Pirates survived a fourth-quarter rally to get past the Broncs. Jarrett Wilson added 11 for Polson, which led by 14 points before Hamilton closed with a 17-6 flourish over the final eight minutes. Eli Taylor scored 18 and Asher Magness 14 for the Broncs.
• Dillon 72, Libby 59: Connor Curnow hit for 16 points, Eli Nourse added 15 and Caden Hansen produced 14 for the Beavers, who built an 11-point halftime lead and maintained the pace from there in downing the Loggers. Jonathan Kirkley added eight for Dillon. TJ Andersen and Tyler Andersen scored 14 apiece, Caden Williams 13 and Ryder Davis 12 for Libby.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Shelby 51, Glasgow 28: Taylor Parsons supplied 15 points and Rhett Reynolds provided a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double in the lopsided victory by the Coyotes. Kyle McDermott also hit double digits with 10 points. Shelby was ahead 27-10 by halftime, then went on an 18-9 scoring spurt in the third quarter to remain in command. The winners shot 50% from the floor, while the Scotties connected on just 28.6% of their shots. Shelby went 7 of 12 from 3-point territory. Glasgow was 4 of 21. The Scotties didn't shoot a single free throw. Glasgow's Keigan Ingram wound up with 10 points and nine rebounds.
• Malta 63, Fairfield 53: Four Mustangs scored points in double figures to lift Malta into the semifinals against Shelby. Treyton Wilke led the way with 17 points, followed by Bohdi Brenden 16, Jared Eggebrecht 12 and Connor Tuss 10. Wilke also had six rebounds. The Mustangs shot 57.4%. They led 19-8 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime. It was 49-34, Malta's favor, going into the fourth quarter. Daniel Faith scored 15 for the Eagles. Cooper Christensen added 13, and teammate Kaelob Flores achieved a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
• Rocky Boy 74, Poplar 48: The Northern Stars received 24 points from Ben Crebs and 20 from Joe Demontiney in advancing to the semifinals against Harlem. Sean Gibson also was a factor with his 15 points and eight rebounds. Crebs shot 8 of 12 from the field and went 7 of 7 at the foul line. Demontiney was 9 of 14 from the field. Rocky Boy started fast with a 31-point first quarter. Poplar, which went 2 of 20 from 3-point range, got 18 points and six rebounds from Dennis Red Eagle.
• Harlem 71, Conrad 24: RJ Ramone's 20 points and nine rebounds helped secure the Wildcats' berth in the semifinals. Caleb Cole came through with 15 points, seven boards and five steals. Daniel Lawrence contributed 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Harlem was up 54-12 by halftime. Samuel Blanchard and Devon Baney had seven points apiece for the Cowboys. Conrad connected on just 27.5% of its shots.
Western B
• Bigfork 62, Arlee 44: Bryce Gilliard's 13 pints led the way for the Vikings, who led by two after one quarter but bumped the margin to 12 by halftime to down the Warriors in their divisional opener. Isak Epperly and George Brown scored 10 points apiece, and Colin Wade and Nick Walker added eight more each for Bigfork. Benny Old Person Harlow led all scorers with 19 for Arlee.
• Missoula Loyola 63, St. Ignatius 49: Raef Konzen had the hot hand with 22 points and Noah Haffey backed him with 12 as the Rams rode a 19-7 second quarter past the Bulldogs in a first-round game. Reynolds Johnston scored nine and Jack Clevenger eight for Loyola, which led by eight after three quarters but finished on a 20-14 run. Zoran LaFrombois scored 14, Ross McPherson 13 and Cederick McDonald 10 for Mission.
• Florence-Carlton 61, Thompson Falls 38: Levi Posey led the way with 18 points, Beau Neal provided 14 and Falcons used a dominant second half to pull away from the Bluehawks. Patrick Duchien chipped in with 10 for Florence-Carlton, which turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 15-point margin after three quarters. Jesse Claridge scored 13 for Thompson Falls.
• Eureka 65, Deer Lodge 37: Gavin Bates continued his hot shooting with 22 points and Danny Dunn provided 10 for the Lions, who bolted to a 34-13 halftime lead and whipped the Wardens. Tristan Butts added eight for Eureka. Logan Nicholson scored 15 and Ripley Ford 10 for Deer Lodge.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48, Winnett-Grass Range 39: Blake Harmon and Bryce Kammerzell each popped in 12 points, and Kyle Harmon added 10 for the Hawks, who eased away from the Rams after building a seven-point halftime lead. Walker Doman led all scorers with 28 points for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Belt 60, Dutton-Brady 29: Bridger Vogl and Reece Paulson shared scoring honors with 12 points each, and the Huskies played stifling defense in shutting down the Diamond Backs in a first-round game. Garett Metrione added 10 for Belt, which led 16-4 after one quarter and by 25 at halftime. Tyson Hemry scored eight for Dutton-Brady.
• Roy-Winifred 63, Big Sandy 53: Shad Boyce led with 21 points, Brody Geer added 18 and the Outlaws took care of business by jumping to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and thumping the Pioneers in the divisional opener for both teams. Anthony DeMers helped with 10 points for Roy-Winifred, which saw the Big Sandy trim the lead to two after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth. Brayden Cline scored 24 points and Lane Demontiney added 12 for the Pioneers.
• Heart Butte 70, Sunburst 39: Frankie Calf Boss Ribs was tops among five players in double figures with 13 points as the balanced Warriors bounced back from their first defeat of the season to clobber the Refiners in a loser-out game. Riley Reevis and Jude Reevis scored 12 apiece, and Thomas Young Running Crane and Joe Murray added 11 each for Heart Butte. Conlan Kerfoot scored 11, Connor Sullivan 10 and Cade Hanson nine for Sunburst.
Western C
• Shields Valley 59, Darby 52: Kaden Acosta led the way with 20 points and Dylan Flatt was right behind with 18 for the Rebels, who fended off a tough challenge from the Tigers. Shields Valley led 42-39 entering the fourth quarter.
• Manhattan Christian 76, Charlo 32: Seth Amunrud compiled 21 points, Logan Leep added 13 and the unbeaten Eagles kept rolling with a thumping of the Vikings. Mason Venema scored 10 and Willem Kimm eight for Manhattan Christian, which led 43-17 at halftime. Keaton Piedalue scored 11, Coyle Nagy 10 and Tucker Love eight for Charlo.
• West Yellowstone 65, Drummond 42: Taylor Hales led with 18 points, Zach Gould added 17 and the Wolverines — in their first regional appearance in 23 years — pulled away from the Trojans late in an opening game. Ben Hales scored 15 and Josh Everest nine for West Yellowstone. Chase Goldade scored 12 and Colt Parsons eight for Drummond.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings Skyview 77, Bozeman Gallatin 37: Brooke Berry poured in 24 points and Breanna Williams added 16 for the surging Falcons, who raced to a 49-14 halftime lead and crushed the Raptors. Cami Harris added 11, Charlize Davis nine and Morning Grace Spotted Bear eight for Skyview, which has won nine in a row. Emma Hardman scored 12 and Makinlee Naffziger eight for Gallatin.
• Helena Capital 52, Missoula Sentinel 49 (OT): Megan Swanson paved the way with 16 points, and Rachael Stacy and Jada Clarkson contributed 11 apiece for the Bruins, who won the extra session 7-4 after the Spartans rallied from a six-point deficit after three quarters to send the game into OT. Emily McElmurry scored 17 and Kodi Fraser 10 for Sentinel, which led 22-18 at halftime but saw Capital reel off a 17-7 third quarter.
• Helena 49, Butte 39: Avery Kraft and Alex Bullock matched each other point for point with 12 each, and Kim Feller added eight as the Bengals built a 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and held on to down the Bulldogs. Brooke McGrath and Kodie Hoagland scored 13 apiece for Butte.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Lockwood 41, Livingston 33: Tailey Harris posted 24 points as the Lions avoided elimination against the Rangers. Harris knocked down five 3-pointers and shot 7 of 18 from the floor overall. Teammate Dani Jordan got her hands on 11 rebounds. Lockwood led 21-16 at halftime and 27-22 going into the closing eight minutes. Livingston's Taylor Young finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
• Sidney 52, Glendive 37: Savanna Anderson put up a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Taylan Hansen provided 14 points and the Eagles stayed alive by toppling the Red Devils. Leah Entz chipped in with 11 points for Sidney, which won it with a 22-4 third quarter. Glendive led 23-18 at halftime. Mallory Robinson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Kadence Nissley matched her with 10 points and 11 boards for Glendive.
• Havre 64, Lockwood 36: Jade Wendland had 16 points, five steals and four assists, and Yelena Miller added 12 points and eight rebounds as the Blue Ponies, ranked No. 1 most of the season, knocked off the Lions. Sadie Filius added 10 points for Havre, which broke from a four-point lead after one quarter to a 12-point gap by halftime and then put it away with a 21-9 third quarter. Tailey Harris had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Dani Jordan added 10 points and six rebounds for Lockwood, which was coming off the program's first-ever divisional victory on Wednesday.
• Billings Central 74, Sidney 43: Mya Hansen went for 20 points, Hailey Euell added 12 and the Rams ran away from the Eagles starting with a 25-7 first-quarter lead. Lauren Dull added eight points for Billings Central, which increased the lead to 25 points by halftime. Taylan Hansen scored 17 points and Leah Entz added 12 for Sidney.
Western A
• Browning 59, Butte Central 44: Mecca Bullchild had the hot hand with 25 points and the Indians ran away from the Maroons in the second half after trailing by a point at intermission. Cara Guardipee provided 10 for Browning, which outscored Butte Central 19-13 in the third quarter and put the game away with a 17-7 closing run. Brooke Badovinac scored 19, Sofee Thatcher 15 and Ella Moodry 10 to account for all of the Maroons' points.
• Hamilton 58, Polson 19: Layne Kearns was the Broncs' only player in double figures with 17 points, but it was more than enough in a drubbing of the Pirates. Taylor McCarthy added nine and Taryn Searle eight for Hamilton, which led 34-9 at halftime. Areanna Burke scored 12 for Polson.
• Dillon 60, Ronan 19: Sydney Peterson led all scorers with 16 points, Zoey Morast added 10 and the Beavers used a 22-4 second quarter to build a 24-point halftime margin and overwhelm the Maidens. Lauryn Buhr scored five for Ronan.
CLASS B
Western B
• Bigfork 62, Deer Lodge 6: Emma Berreth pumped in 16 points, Braeden Gunlock added 12 and the Valkyries sprinted to a 32-5 halftime lead and then outscored the Wardens 30-1 in the second half of their divisional opener. Ava Davey scored 10 more for Bigfork. Natalie Spring scored four of Deer Lodge's six points.
• Florence-Carlton 54, St. Ignatius 42: Kasidy Yeoman's 17 points led the way for the Falcons, who shrugged off a slow start and overcame the Bulldogs. Kylie Kovatch scored 12 and Olivia Coulter 10 for Florence-Carlton, which trailed 11-10 after one quarter but led by four at halftime and seven after three quarters before pulling away. Kason Page scored 15 for Mission.
• Thompson Falls 55, Missoula Loyola 45: Ellie Baxter was nearly unstoppable with 29 points and Avery Burgess chipped in with 12 as the Bluehawks outlasted the Breakers. Natalie Roberts added nine for Thompson Falls, which pulled away from ties after the first and second quarters to lead by seven after three. Giovanna Horner scored 11, and Natalie Clevenger and Charlotte Cummings added 10 apiece for Sacred Heart, which also received eight points from Kennedy McCorkle.
• Eureka 49, Anaconda 29: Jadyn Pluid dominated with 23 points and Reena Truman added eight for the Lions, who had a surprisingly easy time with the Copperheads. Eureka led by two after one quarter but outscored Anaconda 17-4 over the next eight minutes. Sami Johnson scored 10 and Makena Patrick eight for the Copperheads.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Box Elder 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23: Kyla Momberg led with 14 points, Angela Gopher provided 13 and Mariah Arkinson had 12 as the Bears coasted past the Rivals after jumping to a 19-2 first-quarter lead. Lauren Crowder scored seven for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Belt 55, Simms 18: Lindsey Paulson's 15 points, six rebounds and two steals were more than enough to send the Huskies into the semifinals. Belt jumped ahead 16-7 in the first quarter and led 32-10 by intermission. Ahmia Lords wound up with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taylee Sawyer came up with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.
• Roy-Winifred 55, Chinook 23: Laynee Elness led with 17 points, and Madeline Heggem and Isabelle Heggem contributed 10 apiece as the unbeaten Outlaws put the clamps on the Sugarbeeters in their divisional opener. Jayda Southworth added eight for Roy-Winifred, which led 23-6 at halftime. Hallie Neibauer scored 10 for Chinook.
• Cascade 43, Augusta 40: Harlie Jackson paved the way with 18 points and Alaina Barger added 10 for the Badgers, who ended the season for the Elk, who were without star player Payton Levine. Dayna Mills scored 12 and Katy Morris 10 for Augusta, which was 16-2 entering divisional action. Levine is competing in the Great American Rodeo in Texas this weekend.
Western C
• Seeley-Swan 50, West Yellowstone 36: Emily Maughan and Tegan Mauldin shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece and the Blackhawks improved to 21-0 on the shoulders of a big second quarter in toppling the Wolverines. Sariah Maughan added 10 for Seeley-Swan, which trailed by six after the first quarter but outscored West Yellowstone 17-2 over the next eight minutes and led by 17 after three quarters. Grace Dawkins scored 17 and Emmie Collins eight for the Wolverines.
• Manhattan Christian 43, Charlo 30: Katelyn Van Kirk scored 11 points, Natalie Walhof added 11 and the Eagles survived a test from the Vikings in a first-round game. Ava Bellach chipped in with nine points and Grace Aamot eight for Manhattan Christian, which led by 11 at halftime. Hayleigh Smith scored 15 for Charlo.
• Twin Bridges 51, Philipsburg 33: Allie Dale came up big with 20 points and Kyle Pancost added 10 for the Falcons, who won every quarter in overcoming the Prospectors. Twin Bridges led by only two after one quarter but won the next three by at least five.
20-Point Club
35: Troy Hugs, Hardin
33: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
29: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
28: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
25: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
24: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
24: Jaren KnowsHisGun, Lockwood
24: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
24: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
24: Ben Crebs, Rocky Boy
24: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
24: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
23: Jadyn Pluid, Eureka
22: Raef Konzen, Missoula Loyola
22: Zach Welch, Miles City
22: Gavin Bates, Eureka
21: Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred
21: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
21: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
20: Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
20: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
20: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
20: Kaden Huot, Helena
20: RJ Ramone, Harlem
20: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
