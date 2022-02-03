Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
• No. 2 Bozeman 69, No. 5 Billings Senior 53: The Hawks buried 16 3-pointers, including eight from Jackson Basye, and ran away from the Broncs in the second half. Bayse finished with 29 points, Trent Rogers had 18 and Ty Huse 11 as the Hawks (12-1, 9-0) won their ninth in a row, all in the Eastern AA. DeMarcus Johnson led Senior with 16 points and Cactus Runsabove added 14 for the Broncs, who were still within 32-26 at the half.
• Bozeman Gallatin 55, Billings West 54: Eli Hunter hit a 3-pointer with six seconds to play and paced four players in double figures with 19 points as the Raptors took a nip-and-tuck affair from the Golden Bears. Rylan Schlepp scored 18, Garrett Dahlke 17 and Quinn Clark 10 for Gallatin. Cooper Tyson paced West with 17.
• No. 1 Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 42: Hayden Opitz scored 17 points and Trysten Mooney added 12 for the unbeaten Bruins, who turned a three-point deficit after one quarter into a five-point halftime lead on the way to a tougher-than-expected win over the Eagles.
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32: Griffin Kinch and Dre Bowie shared scoring honors with 12 points each, and Ian Finch backed them with eight as the Knights took a 15-5 lead after one quarter and pulled away from the Bengals.
CLASS A
• No. 3 Dillon 59, Stevensville 21: Jonathan Kirkley scored 17 points and Tyler Lagunas added 15 for the Beavers, who led 33-3 at halftime and backed off the gas in the fourth quarter. Kellan Beller scored 10 to lead Stevi.
• Glendive 63, Glasgow 41: Riley Basta led with 18 points and Taven Coon contributed 12 as the Red Devils raced to a 20-8 lead and fended off the Class B Scotties from there. Wyatt Babb scored 12, and Riley Smith and Keigan Ingram added eight each for Glasgow.
• No. 4 Browning 71, Cut Bank 52: Justice Johnson led ae balanced offense with 12 points and the Runnin' Indians awoke from a 13-13 first-quarter start to lead by 11 at halftime on the way to whipping the Class B Wolves. Tommy Running Rabbit scored 10, and Joe Bullshoe and Brayds Vielle added eight apiece for Browning.
• Billings Central 66, Lockwood 38: Cayden Merchant scored 17 points and AJ Ulrichs added 15 for the Rams, who led 33-11 at halftime and coasted from there. Zach Herriford scored nine for Central. Jey Hofer led Lockwood with 19 points.
CLASS B
• Rocky Boy 73, No. 9 Malta 64: Joe Demontiney was on fire with 31 points and Kellen Colliflower contributed 14 as the Stars upset the Mustangs. Ben Crebs added 11 for Rocky Boy, which led by four at halftime and increased the margin to nine after three quarters. Bohdi Brenden scored 14 points, Carson Ottinger added 11 and Kaden Bishop 10 for Malta.
• Bigfork 70, Troy 12: Cole Knopik, Eli Thorness and Nick Walker all scored 10 points as the Vikings bolted to a 22-4 first-quarter lead and pitched a 17-0 second-quarter shutout in deflating the Trojans. George Brown scored nine and Levi Taylor eight for Bigfork.
• No. 7 Fairfield 65, Conrad 38: Cooper Christensen led four players in double figuers with 12 points and the balancesd Eagles shrugged off a close first quarter to drub the Cowboys. Bryden Batson and Cole Neal added 11 apiece, and Kaelob Flores had 10 for Fairfield, which outscored Conrad 25-4 in the second quarter. Sam Blanchard scored 16 and Devon Baney 10 for the Cowboys.
• No. 10 Shelby 67, Choteau 23: Rhett Reynolds had a big night with 22 points and Trenton Emerson added 15 for the Coyotes, who sprinted to a 25-6 after one quarter and ran away from the Bulldogs. Kyle McDermott added 13 and Taylor Parsons nine for Shelby. Henry Bieler scored seven for Choteau.
• No. 2 Columbus 64, Huntley Project 34: Colby Martinez had the hot hand with 26 points and Hayden Steffenson chipped in with 10 for the Cougars, who ran away from the Red Devils with a 19-3 third quarter. Michael Curl added eight for Columbus. Cade Sorlie scored 11 for Huntley Project.
• Manhattan 65, No. 5 Three Forks 63: Evan Douma led four players in double figures and the Tigers erupted for 24 points in the second quarter to pull the upset of the night over the Wolves. Wyatt Jones scored 15, Markus Fenno 13 and Jadon Pierce 12 for Manhattan. Austin Allen placed Three Forks with 16, followed by Finnley Tesoro with 15, Shane Williams 12, and Owen Long and Michael O'Dell nine each.
• Jefferson 74, Ennis 59: Tyler Harrington was on fire with 28 points and Wade Rykal backed him with 18 as the Panthers took care of the Class C Mustangs by pulling away in a 26-16 fourth quarter. Luke Eckmann scored 10 for Jefferson. Andrew Beardsley scored 17, Clintin Buyan 15 and Brand Ostler 11 for Ennis.
(Wednesday)
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 74, No. 4 Lame Deer 70: DC Stewart scored 18 of his team-high 30 points in the second half and Damon Gros Ventre — a night after setting a state-record with 71 points — hit for 18 of his 20 in the first half and surpassed 2,000 points for his career as the Indians stayed unbeaten by edging the twice-beaten Morning Stars. Their efforts offset a 35-point night from Lame Deer's Journey Emerson. Gros Ventre's only points of the second half, two free throws with six seconds to play, iced the victory.
CLASS C
• No. 4 Broadus 54, Custer-Hyham 31: Dillon Gee hit for 24 points, Tytan Hansen added 11 and the Hawks continued their unbeaten ways by routing the Rebels with a big fourth quarter. Marcus Mader added eight for Broadus, which led by four points entering the fourth quarter but outscored Custer-Hysham 21-2 over the final eight minutes.
• Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 48: Andrew Tallon paved the way with 28 points, Hayden Mason was right behind with 26 and the Prospectors buried the Lynx after building a 25-9 lead after one quarter. Cavan Babbitt added nine for Philipsburg. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo scored 11 apiece, and Justin Fry added 10 for Lincoln.
• Centerville 65, Sunburst 40: Keegan Klasner knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points as the Miners won on the road. Centerville, which had 10 threes overall, scored 39 points in the middle quarters to pull away from the Refiners. Ethan Upchurch added 10 points for Centerville. Cade Hanson led Sunburst with 15 points. Connor Sullivan added 10.
(Wednesday)
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 80, Gardiner 39: The Eagles remained perfect on the season as Mason Venema poured in 21 points and nabbed eight rebounds, Logan Leep added 13 — 12 on 3-pointers — and Seth Amunrud 13 in declawing the Bruins. Ethan Venema and Willem Kimm added eight apiece for Manhattan Christian. John McDonald scored 21 points to lead Gardiner, and Tyler Stermitz added nine.
• Victor 48, Flathead Valley Home School 43: Carson Varner scored 22 points and Jordan Mclane chipped in with nine for the Pirates, who trailed by two entering the final quarter but outscored Flathead Valley 16-9 over the final eight minutes.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena 31: Alex Covill led with 16 points, Bailee Sayler added 13 and Addy Heaphy punched home 11 points as the unbeaten Knights had little trouble in a big road game against the Bengals. Keke Davis helped with nine for Hellgate, which led by 18 by halftime. Avery Kraft scored 11 for Helena.
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31: A 19-point outing by Brooke Berry led the Falcons to an Eastern AA victory at home. Charlize Davis added 10 points and M.G. Spotted Bear had eight for Skyview, which won its third straight. Lexi Thornton’s six points paced the Rustlers.
• No. 1 Billings West 72, Bozeman Gallatin 33: Layla Baumann and Taylee Chirrick led the unbeaten Golden Bears with 14 points each, and Kaitlin Grossman backed them with 12 in an easy win over the Raptors. Bella Murphy also had nine for West, which led 26-8 after the first quarter. Aspen Everson scored nine and Keaton Lynn eight for Gallatin.
• Billings Senior 44, Bozeman 30: The Broncs erupted for 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn a second-half deficit into a victory. Lauren Cummings scored all 14 of her points in the final period to lead Senior. Brenna Linse had seven of her 12 in the fourth. The Hawks, who scored just six points in the fourth, were led by Nicole D’Agostino’s eight points.
• No. 5 Helena Capital 39, Missoula Big Sky 31: Megan Swanson scored 14 points and Jada Clarkson backed her with nine as the Bruins started the game on a 10-2 run and fended off the Eagles. Kayla Almquist added eight for Capital, which led by 10 at halftime. Kadynce Couture scored eight for Big Sky.
CLASS A
• No. 3 Dillon 54, Stevensville 29: Ainsley Shipman scored 13 points, Sydney Petersen 10 and eight other Beavers broke into the scoring column in the victory at home. Dillon was in the lead 24-15 by halftime, then outscored Stevi 30-14 in the second half. Claire Hutchinson led the visitors with eight points.
• No. 5 Browning 68, Cut Bank 32: Mecca Bullchild led all scorers with 21 points and Jerel WhiteGrass backed her with 12 as the Indians ran to a 16-1 lead after one quarter and coasted past the Class B Wolves. Makenne Burke scored 10 for Cut Bank.
• Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 29: Brooke Badinovac nearly matched the Broncos point for point with 25 of her own and Ella Moodry had 14 in the Maroons' breezy win. Sofee Thatcher added 10 for Butte Central, which led by 10 after one quarter and outscored Frenchtown 27-13 after intermission. Sadie Smith scored 10 for the Broncs.
• Whitefish 44, No. 10 Eureka 38: Erin Wilde scored 17 points, and Jude Perry and Taylor Means added 10 apiece as the Bulldogs surprised the Lions. Whitefish trailed by four points after one quarter but used a 21-6 second quarter to lead by 11 at the break. Jadyn Pluid scored 14 and Ixone Coteron eight for Eureka.
• No. 2 Billings Central 71, Lockwood 41: Mya Hansen was tops with 15 points and Maria Stewart added 13 as the Rams broke away from a one-point lead after one quarter to crush the Lions. Hailey Euell scored nine for Central. Solei Elletson made her return to the Rams' lineup with four points.
• No. 3 Butte Central 61, No. 5 Frenchtown 50: Kyle Holter (26 points) and Dougie Peoples (22) were double trouble for the Maroons in a key triumph over the Broncs in a matchup of ranked squads. Butte Central led 30-22 at halftime and built the lead to 16 after three. Sully Belcourt scored 16, and Devin Shelton and Eli Quinn had nine each for Frenchtown.
CLASS B
• No. 2 Colstrip 64, Forsyth 32: Malea Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse shared scoring honors with 19 points apiece and the once-beaten Fillies built a 37-16 halftime lead and rolled from there. Gracie Bradley and Baily Egan backed the duo with nine points apiece. Becky Melcher scored 19 for Forsyth.
• Shelby 46, Choteau 38: Vivi McDermott paced all scorers with 15 points and Jari Clary was right behind with 14 for the Coyotes, who recovered from an eight-point halftime hole with a 17-6 third quarter to overcome the Bulldogs. Cameron Blevins scored nine for Shelby, which won the fourth quarter 16-11. Sadie Grove scored 12 for Choteau.
• No. 5 Bigfork 75, Troy 9: Braeden Gunlock led the way with 22 points and Emma Berreth provided 15 as the Vikings sprinted to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and never let up against the Trojans. Elaine Folkerts and Leslie Gravier scored four apiece for Troy.
• No. 3 Malta 76, Rocky Boy 32: Addy Anderson was tops with 16 points, Justine Lamb added 13 and Arena Niebur provided 10 as the M-ettes continued their winning ways with a big win over the Stars. Maddie Williamson added nine for Malta, which led 40-14 by halftime. Neferti Standing Rock scored nine for Rocky Boy.
• Huntley Project 67, Columbus 53: Freshman sensation Paige Lofing scored 22 points and Macy Rose had her back with 17 as the Red Devils outlasted the Cougars. Madison Akins scored 15 and Hadley Kautz eight for Huntley Project, which trailed by five after one quarter but reversed the margin in the second to lead 34-29 at intermission. Katelyn Hamilton scored 20 for Columbus.
• No. 1 Jefferson 57, Ennis 26: Cia Stuber led with 11 points, and Rachel Van Blaricom and Brynna Wolfe chipped in with 10 apiece as the Panthers kept their perfect season intact by shrugging off a slow start and downing a tough Class C Mustangs team gonig away. MacKenzie Layng and Austie May scored eight each for Jefferson, which was tied 2-2 after one quarter but made it 23-8 by halftime and extending the lead to 23 after three. Shelbey Klein scored eight for Ennis.
• Three Forks 37, Manhattan 31: Jayden Woodland's nine points highlighted a balanced attack as the Wolves won on the road. Fallon Page followed with eight points. Ashlyn Swenson and Brianne Warren chipped in with seven points apiece. Three Forks was up 33-24 going into the fourth quarter. Page was responsible for two of Three Forks' five 3-pointers. Adele Didriksen had 11 points for the Tigers.
• Glasgow 46, Glendive 27: Mallory Robinson scored 13 points in a losing cause for the Class A Red Devils against the Scotties. Glasgow won the first quarter 11-0. No statistics were received from Glasgow.
• Florence-Carlton 53, St. Ignatius 47: Kasidy Yeoman (24 points) and Kolbi Wood (21) were a potent tandem and the Falcons rode a 29-4 second quarter to a tight win over the Bulldogs. Jose Lewis scored eight for Florence-Carlton.
(Wednesday)
• Lodge Grass 61, Lame Deer 59: Shantell Pretty On Top drained 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 3:14 to play, as the Indians rallied past the Morning Stars in the fourth quarter for a nail-biting win. Lame Deer led by 12 at halftime and 54-46 early in the fourth quarter before Lodge Grass reeled off nine straight points. Jordan Jefferson scored 21 for the Indians. Jenna Sanders had 22 to lead the Morning Stars.
CLASS C
• No. 5 Box Elder 64, Chinook 45: Kyla Momberg dropped in 17 points and Breanna Bacon added 16 as the Bears took care of the Sugarbeeters. Angela Gopher contributed 13 and Tayleigh Sunchild nine for Box Elder.
• White Sulphur Springs 50, Harrison-Willow Creek 33: Kenzie Hereim poured in 27 points — including five 3-pointers — and Kendra Manger added 16 as the Hornets stung the Wildcats.
• Plenty Coups 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25: Serena Flatlip led the way again with 20 points and Keane Blacksmith was again next with 14 as the Warriors kept rolling along with a romp over the Renegades.
• Sunburst 57, Centerville 50: Claire Bucklin scored 18 points and Nikki Nau 16 as the Refiners prevailed at home. Teammate Ella Samsal contributed 10. Sunburst led 14-6 after one quarter and 30-16 by intermission. The victors knocked down four 3-pointers overall and made 17 of 24 free throws. Katlyn Dow kept Centerville close with 18 points. Kandie Chartier tossed in 13. The Miners shot 3 of 14 from the foul line.
• Philipsburg 53, Lincoln 29: Reece Pitcher nearly outscored the Lynx all by herself with 26 points in the Prospectors' triumph. Asha Comings scored 12 for Philipsburg. Jessica Zarske scored nine and Kylee Copenhaver eight for Lincoln.
(Wednesday)
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 74, Gardiner 46: Ava Bellach had the hot hand with 31 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Eagles rebounded from their loss to Twin Bridges by throttling a strong Bruins squad. Grace Aamot added 15 points and five assists, and Natalie Walhof scored 14 points for Manhattan Christian, which led only 17-14 after one quarter but blew it open with a 26-11 run heading into intermission. Ellie Reinertson scored 19 points and Sophia Darr 12 for Gardiner.
20-Point Club
35: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
31: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
31: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
30: DC Stewart, Lodge Grass
29: Jackson Basye, Bozeman
28: Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg
27: Kenzie Hereim, White Sulphur Springs
26: Hayden Mason, Philipsburg
26: Colby Martinez, Columbus
26: Kyle Holter, Butte Central
26: Tyler Harrington, Jefferson
26: Reece Pitcher, Philipsburg
25: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
24: Dillon Gee, Broadus
24: Kasidy Yeoman, Florence-Carlton
22: Shantell Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass
22: Jenna Sanders, Lame Deer
22: Carson Varner, Victor
22: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
22: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
22: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
21: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
21: John McDonald, Gardiner
21: Keegan Klasner, Centerville
21: Mecca Bullchild, Browning
21: Kolbi Wood, Florence-Carlton
20: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
20: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
20: Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus
