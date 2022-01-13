Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Hellgate 66, No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 54: Asher Topp scored 20 points, Dre Bowie added 13 and the Knights blew open a tight game with a 26-10 second quarter en route to a mild surprise over the Spartans. Ian Finch and Brogan Callathan added nine points each for Hellgate, which trailed 5-4 after one quarter. Kaden Sheridan scored 13, Drew Klumph 12 and Riley Allen nine for Sentinel.
CLASS A
• Corvallis 50, Stevensville 27: Aaron Powell scored 18 points, and brothers Donovan Potter (15) and Dillon Potter (9) backed him as the Spartans used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Yellowjackets. Corvallis led only 26-19 after three quarters. Kellan Beller scored 12 for Stevi.
CLASS B
• Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30: Nick Walker paced the balanced Vikings with 12 points and Bryce Gilliard added 10 in thumping the Bluehawks. George Brown added eight for Bigfork, which outscored Thompson Falls 28-10 over the middle two quarters.
• No. 8 Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35: Trevor Mosness scored 17 points in the loss for the Herders, who trailed by 12 at halftime in a loss to the Tigers. No statistics were received from Manhattan.
• Jefferson 61, Deer Lodge 27: Trent McMaster led with 17 points and Jake Genger helped with 11 as the Panthers bolted to a 19-point halftime lead and cruised past the Wardens. Logan Nicholson scored 12 for Deer Lodge.
CLASS C
• Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64: Dylan Flatt scored 24 points and had plenty of help from Kaden Acosta (16) and Cole Flatt (15) as the Rebels roared to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and downed the Hornets. Sam Davis led all scorers with 30 points for White Sulphur Springs.
• No. 9 Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51: Cody Evans led the way with 21 points and the Longhorns held off a surge by the Hawks in the fourth quarter. Jackson Schmele added 10 and Jacob Giles eight for Fort Benton, which led 43-31 entering the final eight minutes. Blake Harmon poured in 26 points, Braden Mattson added 12 and Bryce Kammerzell had 10 for CJI, which lost its second straight after winning its first seven games.
• No. 3 Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 17: William Sanguins had the hot hand with 24 points and Kade Erickson was right with him at 21 as the Pirates improved to 10-0 by thrashing the Rockets. Connor Glennie added 17 for Broadview-Lavina, which led 51-8 at halftime. Joe Allen scored six for Roberts.
• Melstone 57, Scobey 37: Bryce Grebe led the way with 16 points and Jayson Roth added 15 as the Broncs took a 12-point halftime lead and upped it to 22 after three quarters in trouncing the defending state champion Spartans. Gus Adams added 12 for Melstone. Reagan Machart scored 12 and Gage Hallock 10 for Scobey.
• Savage 52, Culbertson 30: Caesn Erickson's 24 points paved the way for the Warriors in their romp over the Cowboys. Hunter Sanders added 14 points for Savage, which outscored Culbertson 25-7 over the middle two quarters.
• Drummond 49, Philipsburg 43: Caleb Parke scored 15 points, Colt Parsons added 11 and the Trojans rallied past the Prospectors with a huge fourth quarter. Samuel Bryant provided 10 points for Drummond, which outscored Philipsburg 20-7 in the final eight minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit. Hayden Mason scored 19 points and Andrew Tallon nine for the Prospectors.
• Sunburst 63, Simms 49: Cade Hanson poured in 26 points — 15 in the second quarter — and Josh Kearns tossed in 18 as the Refiners bounced back from a three-point first-quarter deficit to roll past the Tigers. Conlan Kerfoot added 13 for Sunburst, which outscored Simms 37-17 over the middle two quarters. Carter McDowell scored 22 and Kyler Smerker contributed 10 for the Tigers.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 66, Bainville 47: Javonne Nesbit led the way with 22 points and Mason Dethman added 13 to lead the unbeaten Redhawks. Brett Stentoft provided 11 for Froid-Lake. Ayden Knudsen scored 17 and Jesse Strickland 16 for Bainville.
• Dutton-Brady 62, Fairfield JV 43: Jake Feldmann led with 18, Kellan Doheny added 17 and John Baringer pitched in with 12 to lead the Diamond Backs.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45: Maddie Robison and Grace Gedlaman accounted for 36 points as the Wildkats prevailed on the Maidens' home floor. Robison led the way with a game-high 20 points, with Gedlaman close behind with 16. Teammate Hope McAtee tossed in nine. Columbia Falls jumped ahead 15-10 after one quarter and was up 27-15 by halftime. LaReina Cordova scored 16 points for Ronan. Olivia Heiner added 10.
CLASS B
• No. 6 Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35: Ellis Mastel led a balanced Rams attack with 12 points in a romp over the J-Hawks. Bailey Binando scored 11, Brayli Reimer and Angelina Jean nine apiece, and Isabelle Sager eight for Red Lodge, which pulled away with a 20-7 second quarter. Peyton Whitehead and Jacey Spitzer led Joliet with nine points each.
• No. 8 Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39: Makena Patrick scored 18 points and the Copperheads pulled away from a tie game after three quarters to down the Class A Maroons. Alyssa Peterson added 10 for Anaconda in a game it trailed by four at halftime and was tied 32-all after three quarters. Brooke Badovinac scored 16 and Sofee Thatcher eight for Butte Central.
• No. 1 Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17: Rachel Van Blaricom was tops with 17 points, Brynna Wolfe added 14 and the Panthers stayed perfect by coasting to a 43-4 halftime lead over the Wardens. MacKenzie Layng added 12 for Jefferson, which pitched a 21-0 second-quarter shutout. Taryn Lamb scored seven for Deer Lodge.
• No. 5 Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25: Bailey Finn was nearly unstoppable with 25 points and Emily Cooley backed her with 17 for the Herders, who led 28-9 at halftime.
CLASS C
• Culbertson 28, Savage 18: Destiny Thompson was the game's only double-figure scorer with 11 points and the Cowgirls slowly built a lead in downing the Warriors. Megan Granbois added seven for Culbertson, which led 11-7 at halftime. Cambry Conradsen scored nine for Savage.
• Froid-Lake 37, Bainville 31: Baylee Davidson was the difference with 20 points and the Redhawks fended off the Bulldogs in a game where they won each quarter by never than by more than two points. Dasani Nesbit added eight for Froid-Lake. Elsie Wilson scored 11, Kaitlyn Adkins 10 and Hailey Berwick eight for Bainville.
• Melstone 48, Scobey 25: Draya Wacker led the way with 17 points and Koye Rindal added 11 for the Broncs in a romp over the Spartans. Kayla Kombol added 11 for Melstone, which led by 10 at halftime and increased the margin to 18 after three quarters. Carrie Taylor scored 13 for Scobey.
• Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53: Hailey Fiske pumped in 26 points and Kaytlyn Egge was right behind with 23 as the Pirates rallied from an eight-point first-quarter deficit to thump the Rockets. Broadview-Lavina outscored Roberts 24-8 in the second quarter. Hailey Croft scored 22, Bentley Bertolino 12 and Jozelyn Payovich 10 for the Rockets.
• Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40: Michaela Hauk led four players in double figures with 15 points as the Mustangs stomped the Badgers. Mackenzie Hauk added 13, Mari Anderson 12 and Hope Madill 10 for Great Falls Central. Sophia Mortag led Cascade with 12, followed by Alaina Barger with 10 and Katie Skaskick with eight.
• Westby-Grenora 43, Richey-Lambert 32: Elizabeth Field continued to shine with 21 points and the Thunder regrouped from a 16-13 halftime deficit to whip the Fusion. Westby-Grenora outscored Richey-Lambert 20-9 in the third quarter. Jaylyn Klempel scored 11 for the Fusion.
• Simms 60, Sunburst 18: Laura Zietzke was tops with 21 points, Kenzie Allen added 14 and Taylee Sawyer chipped in with 12 as the Tigers clobbered the Refiners. Claire Bucklin scored nine for Sunburst.
• Victor 37, Lincoln 32: Virginia Brown scored nine points and the Pirates used balance to knock off the Lynx. Kyla Tacker added seven for Victor. Jessica Zarske led all scorers with 16 for Lincoln, and Jenna Templeton had eight.
• Augusta 42, Dutton-Brady 16: Kodee Shalz pumped in 15 points and Payton Levine chipped in with 10 as the Elk gored the Diamond Backs. Emagin Wakkinen scored eight for Dutton-Brady.
20-Point Club
30: Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs
26: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
26: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
26: Cade Hanson, Sunburst
25: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
24: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
24: Caesn Erickson, Savage
24: William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina
23: Kaytlyn Egge, Broadview-Lavina
22: Hailey Croft, Roberts
22: Carter McDowell, Simms
22: Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
21: Cody Evans, Fort Benton
21: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
21: Laura Zietzke, Simms
21: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
20: Baylee Davidson, Froid-Lake
20: Asher Topp, Missoula Hellgate
20: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
