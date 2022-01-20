Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Great Falls 48, No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin 46: Garrett Stone led with 11 points and the Bison rallied in the fourth quarter in a battle of ranked teams. Garrett Nelson and Reed Harris scored 10 each for Great Falls. Eli Hunter scored 17 points and Rylan Schlepp eight to lead Gallatin.
• No. 5 Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 57 (OT): The Broncs won at home over the city rival Falcons by going on a 21-9 spurt in overtime. Senior (5-3) was led by 18 points and eight rebounds of Cactus Runsabove. DeMarcus Johnson pitched in with 16 points and Melo Pine 14. The game was knotted at 48-all at the end of regulation play. Skyview received 20 points and five rebounds from Payton Sanders. Rhyse Owens was close behind with 19 points and seven boards. Lane Love finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Senior shot 46.2%, while Skyview hit at a 37.3 clip. The Falcons made 6 of 19 3-pointers. Senior went 5 of 23.
CLASS A
• Laurel 47, No. 3 Columbus 39: Kyson Moran scored 14 points, Emmet Renner added 13 and the Locomotives rode a 15-6 second quarter to a rugged win over one of Class B's top teams. Konnor Gregerson added nine for Laurel, which led by 12 at halftime and held on. Mason Meier scored 17 and Colby Martinez 14 for the Cougars.
• Miles City 73, Hardin 60: Dalton Polesky netted 26 points to pace four players in double figures as the Cowboys built a 10-point halftime lead and kept the Bulldogs at bay from there. Zach Welch added 16, Ed Brooks 12 and Ryder Lee 11 for Miles City.
• No. 3 Dillon 74, No. 2 Butte Central 57: Connor Curnow poured in 25 points and the Beavers used a 23-0 run over the second and third quarters to hand the Maroons their first defeat. Callahan Hoffman added 18 for Dillon, which had a 10-point run to close the first half and a 13-point surge to open the second. Dougie Peoples scored 21, Kyle Holter 13 and Eric Loos 12 for Butte Central.
• Browning 90, Columbia Falls 57: Jesse Carlson led five players in double figures with 14 points as the Runnin' Indians ran away from the Wildcats. Joseph Bullshoe, Maurice Redhorn III and Tommy Running Rabbit added 13 points apiece and Tayron Burdeau had 12 for Browning, which outscored Columbia Falls by 18 points in the second half. Jace Hill scored 21 points and Mark Robison, Alihn Anderson and Cody Schweikert added eight apiece for the Wildcats.
CLASS B
• Jefferson 77, No. 8 Manhattan 54: Trent McMaster led five players in double figures with 17 points and the Panthers blew to a 13-point lead after one quarter en route to stunning the Tigers. Tyler Harrington added 13, Tom Meyer 12, and Zach Zody and Jake Genger 10 apiece for Jefferson, which led by 19 at halftime and expanded the lead to 28 entering the fourth quarter. Weston Fenno scored 13 points, and Callin Fenno and Evan Douma added 10 each for Manhattan.
• Shepherd 65, No. 10 Roundup 35: Colton Zubach drained 27 points as the Mustangs pulled rank on the Panthers by opening with a 19-5 first quarter and rolling from there. Connor Hash added 13 for Shepherd.
• Fairfield 68, East Helena 55: Kaelob Flores scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Eagles broke away from a five-point halftime lead to topple the Class A Vigilantes. Brian Ward, Daniel Faith and Cooper Christensen added 12 apiece for Fairfield. Kobe Mergenthaler had 15 points, Kaeden Sager 12 and Tucker Petty 11 for East Helena.
• Thompson Falls 72, Plains 24: Jesse Claridge led with 19 points and the Bluehawks soared to a 41-13 halftime lead en route to trouncing the Horsemen. Alex Menzel scored 10 and Braxton Dorscher nine for Thompson Falls.
• Red Lodge 73, Forsyth 30: Five players scored in double figures, led by Owen Reynolds' 17, and the Rams rolled up a 26-point halftime lead in hammering the Dogies. Burke Mastel and Ashton Salt scored 12 each, and Thomas Buchanan and Jacob Stewart contributed 10 apiece as well for Red Lodge. Michael Sorenson scored five for Forsyth.
CLASS C
• Ennis 56, Twin Bridges 49: Clintin Buyan led the Mustangs again with 16 points and Jeremya Mauch chipped in with 12 in a triumph over the Falcons. Jaxson Kloote, Brand Ostler and Andrew Beardsley all scored eight for Ennis, which led by three at halftime and seven after three quarters. EJ Puckett scored 14, Chase Fitzpatrick 12 and Reid Johnson eight for Twin Bridges.
• No. 7 Bridger 65, Roberts 20: Jace Weimer had the hot hand with 25 points and the Scouts rolled to a 20-7 first-quarter lead in pounding the Rockets. Jake Buessing added 12 and Quin Gillespie 11 for Bridger. Joe Allen, Braydon Pratt and Timmy Cooper scored six each for Roberts.
• Hot Springs 56, Flathead Valley Home School 41: Nathan Lawhead pumped in 18 points and Kyler Lawson added 11 as the Savage Heat topped the Crusaders. Garth Parker and Jackson McAllister added eight apiece for Hot Springs.
• Custer-Hysham 47, Ekalaka 40: Caden Rhoads scored 17 points and Jake Snively added 14 as Custer-Hysham ralled to win on the road. The visitors outscored Ekalaka 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Rhoads scored all of his points in the last three quarters. Jaden Pardee finished with 17 points for Ekalaka. Teammate Ethan Frye contributed 14.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena 48, Helena Capital 39: Avery Kraft had the big game with 19 points and Alex Bullock backed her with eight as the Bengals took the first crosstown showdown against the Bruins on the strength of a 19-8 second quarter. Jada Clarkson scored 13 and Kayla Almquist 10 for Capital.
• Great Falls 53, Bozeman Gallatin 49: Avery Walker scored 18 points and Melaina Springer 10 for the Raptors in a losing cause. Emma Hardman scored eight for Gallatin, which trailed by a point at halftime. No statistics were received from Great Falls.
CLASS A
• No. 4 Dillon 45, Butte Central 25: Ainsley Shipman led with 13 points and the balanced Beavers pulled away with a 15-2 third quarter to rout the Maroons. Evey Hansen added 10 for Dillon, which has one loss. Brooke Badinovac scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter for Butte Central.
• No. 2 Hardin 64, Miles City 33: Kamber Good Luck was on fire with 29 points and Kylee Old Elk chipped in with 11 as the Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a thrashing of the Cowgirls. Hardin led 36-12 at halftime. Sam Peila scored 11 for Miles City.
• Columbia Falls 59, Browning 34: The one-two punch of Grace Gedlaman (23 points) and Hope McAtee (22) for the Wildkats was too much for the Indians. Maddie Robison added eight for Columbia Falls, which jumped to an 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes. Mecca Bullchild scored 16 points and Jerel WhiteGrass nine for Browning.
CLASS B
• Shepherd 65, Roundup 15: Molly Gilbert put up 14 points and the Fillies bolted to a 42-7 halftime on the way to an easy win over the Panthers. Rina Gottula scored nine and Lyndsey Kale eight for Shepherd. Cate Cota led Roundup with seven points.
• No. 5 Big Timber 49, Townsend 22: Bailey Finn paved the way with 18 points and Alyssa Boshart chipped in with 12 for the Herders, who led 17-7 after one quarter and coasted from there. Cassidy Flynn scored six for Townsend.
• Forsyth 52, No. 6 Red Lodge 51: Mariska Fulton's bucket with 10 seconds to play gave the Dogies the upset over the Rams, who rallied from a 15-point deficit to take the lead. Becky Melcher led Forsyth with 20 points, Fulton added 18 and Jaeleigh Hlad had 10. Brayli Reimer led Red Lodge with 18 points, followed by Abigail DeRennaux with 15 and Isabelle Sager with 10.
• Fairfield 80, East Helena 42: Emma Woods paced five players in double figures with 24 points and the Eagles overwhelmed the Class A Vigilantes with 34 first-quarter points to jump-start a decisive victory. Natalie Kolste tossed in 15 points, Tori Jones 14, and Alexa Johnson and Avery Pitcher 10 each for Fairfield. Dymon Root drained 21 points and Montana Pierson 12 for East Helena.
• Thompson Falls 60, Libby 19: Ellie Baxter had the hot hand with 31 points and Mattie Neesvig produced eight as the Bluehawks handled the Class A Loggers. Thompson Falls led 40-13 at halftime.
• No. 3 Bigfork 63, No. 7 Eureka 36: Braedon Gunlock came up big with 22 points as the unbeaten Valkyries continued their roll by whipping the Lions. Ava Davey scored 13 and Scout Nadeau 11 for Bigfork, which led by two after one quarter but pulled away with a 15-4 second quarter. Jadyn Pluid scored eight for Eureka.
• No. 1 Jefferson 62, Manhattan 37: Brynna Wolfe drained 20 points and Rachel Van Blaricom backed her with 17 as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a rout of the Tigers. Austin May scored 11 for Jefferson, which led 18-4 after one quarter.
CLASS C
• No. 7 Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 25: Allie Dale fueled the Falcons with 19 points and Emma Konen added eight in an easy victory over the Mustangs. Twin Bridges led by seven after one quarter and 17 at halftime. Mikendra Ledgerwood led Ennis with six points.
• Ekalaka 45, Custer-Hysham 29: Heidi LaBree produced 13 points, Tyra O'Conner 11 and Nasya O'Conner nine as the Bulldogs won their seventh straight. Ekalaka led by six after three quarters but put away the game with a 15-5 surge over the final eight minutes. Samantha Leligdowicz scored 14 and Tavee Duncan nine for the Rebels.
• Great Falls Central 37, Geraldine-Highwood 25: Mari Anderson scored 10 points and Mackenzie Hauk to lift the Mustangs past the Rivals. Trinity Tinsen scored nine points for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Hot Springs 50, Flathead Valley Home School 25: Katelyn Christensen did it all with 24 points as the Savage Heat edged the Crusaders. Josie Uski scored eight for Hot Springs, which led by eight after three quarters.
• Roberts 40, Bridger 30: Elektra Shoopman led with 13 points and Laynee Holdbrook added 12 as the Rockets surged away from the Scouts with a 17-9 third quarter to lead by 10. Hailey Croft added nine for Roberts. Mya Goltz scored eight for Bridger.
• Savage 35, Fairview 24: Brooke Reuter scored 13 points, and Cambry Conradsen and Teah Conradsen had her back with nine apiece as Savage built a nine-point halftime lead and outlasted Fairview in a battle of Warriors. Emily Johnson scored 11 for Fairview.
• No. 10 Chinook 74, Big Sandy 42: Hallie Neibauer led the way with 20 pionts and the Sugarbeeters cruised to their seventh consecutive win. Alexus Seymour scored 14, Bree Swanson 10 and Hannah Schoen nine for Chinook, which led 23-9 after one quarter. Eva Wagoner paced the Pioneers with 13 points.
20-Point Club
31: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
29: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
26: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
25: Connor Curnow, Dillon
25: Jace Weimer, Bridger
24: Colton Zubach, Shepherd
24: Emma Woods, Fairfield
24: Katelyn Christensen, Hot Springs
23: Grace Gedlaman, Columbia Falls
22: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
22: Hope McAtee, Columbia Falls
21: Dymon Root, East Helena
21: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
21: Jace Hill, Columbia Falls
20: Becky Melcher, Forsyth
20: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
20: Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson
