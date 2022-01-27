Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50: Caden Bateman dropped in 17 opints, and Josiah Cuaresma and Kolbe Jensen chipped in with 11 each as the Eagles took care of the Braves behind a 20-10 third quarter. Jostan Cripe scored 18, Drew Lowry 10 and Gavin Chouinard nine for Flathead.
• Helena 56, Butte 42: Kaden Huot had another big night with 24 points and Colter Petre did his share with 15 as the Bengals pulled away in the second half to topple the Bulldogs. Helena led by six at halftime and nine after three quarters. Kenley Leary scored 19 and Cameron Gurnsey eight for Butte.
• Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman Gallatin 46: Payton Sanders led with 18 points and Lane Love was right behind with 16 for the Falcons, who led by five at halftime but built the gap to 14 after three quarters. Austin Schaaf scored nine and Rhyse Owens eight for Skyview. Garrett Dahlke and Rylan Schlepp scored 12 each for Gallatin.
• No. 1 Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 47: It wasn't pretty, but the Bruins remained unbeaten behind 12 points from Trysten Mooney and 10 each from Jacob Curry, Nick Michelotti and Hayden Opitz. Capital led by nine at halftime, saw the Spartans rally to within two after three quarters, then won the final eight minutes 18-9. Kaden Sheridan scored 19 and Joe Weida eight for Sentinel.
• No. 4 Missoula Hellgate 47, Kalispell Glacier 41: Connor Dick led the Knights with 15 points. Ty Olsen paced the Wolfpack with nine points.
CLASS A
• Laurel 48, Miles City 41: Emmett Renner scored 16 points and Konnor Gregerson had 10 for Laurel, which was 9 of 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Zach Welch scored 11 points and Ed Brooks 10 for Miles City. Logan Muri added eight.
• No. 3 Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51: Dougie Peoples poured in 28 points, Kyle Holter abetted with 20 and the Maroons dominated the middle two quarters in a rout of the Blue Devils. Bryson Sestrich added 17 for Butte Central, which led by four after one quarter but outscored Corvallis by 15 in the second quarter and 14 in the third. Donovan Potter led the Blue Devils with 13, Aaron Powell and Tyler Weis added 10, and David Broch had eight.
• No. 5 Browning 66, Shelby 53: Tommy Running Rabbit led the way with 16 points and the Runnin' Indians overcame a 31-point outburst from Rhett Reynolds to outlast the Coyotes. Tayron Burdeou and Joseph Bullshoe added 11 apiece, and Justice Johnson and Maurice Redhorn III provided eight each for Browning. Randon Richman scored nine and Kyle McDermott eight for Shelby to back Reynolds.
• Hardin 74, Lockwood 69 (ot): Keenan Wuttenee scored 21 points to help the Bulldogs survive in overtime a night after he scored 22 in a four-point loss to Lodge Grass, Class B’s top-ranked team. Bryson Rogers added 12 points and Hance Three Irons had 11 for Hardin. Lockwood was led by Jey Hofer, who had 21 points. Houston Little Light finished with 12 points and Tyce Casterline added 10 for the Lions.
• Polson 58, Columbia Falls 47: Trent Wilson dropped in 15 points, Colton Graham added 11 and the Pirates rallied past the Wildcats after trailing by four at halftime. Jarrett Wilson chipped in with 10 and Nik Figaro eight for Polson. Jace Hill scored 14 points and Cody Schweikert 12 for Columbia Falls.
• Whitefish 47, Eureka 30: Talon Holmquist led with 15 points and Bodie Smith chipped in with 13 for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Lions by 14 to pull away in the fourth quarter. Danny Dunn and Gavin Bates scored 11 points apiece for Eureka.
CLASS B
• Rocky Boy 77, Harlem 62: Joe Demontiney had the hot hand with 23 points and Sean Gibson had his back with 13 as the Stars took over in the second half to down the Wildcats. Ben Crebs added 11 points and Kellen Colliflower nine for Rocky Boy, which led by two at halftime and seven after three quarters before ending on a 21-12 surge.
• No. 4 Florence-Carlton 74, Stevensville 54: Beau Neal drained 23 points and scored his 1,000th career point for the Falcons, who bolted to a 25-1 lead after one quarter en route to thumping the Class A Yellowjackets. Aiden Wayne scored 13 and Jace Pederson eight for Florence-Carlton. Kellan Beller led Stevi with 17, followed by Cole Olson at 11, Tad Tackes nine and Gracen Travino eight.
• No. 6 St. Ignatius 74, Ronan 70: Zoran LaFrombois filled the hoop with 30 points and Cederick McDonald was nearly as hot with 26 as the Bulldogs rallied past the Class A Chiefs in the fourth quarter. Mission outscored Ronan 24-17 over the final eight minutes.
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 69, Colstrip 60: Damon Gros Ventre pumped in 29 points and the Indians showed no letdown from their win over rival Hardin a night earlier as they raced to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and throttled the Colts. Ty Moccasin scored 15 and DC Stewart 11 for Lodge Grass, which led by 16 entering the fourth quarter.
• Arlee 56, Anaconda 55: Levi Fullerton scored 18 points and Benny Harlow did his part with 15 for the Warriors, who held off a fourth-quarter push by the Copperheads for the win. Arlee led by six entering the final eight minutes. Gabe Galle led all scorers with 23 for Anaconda, and Cael Mikalatos chipped in with 11.
• Red Lodge 67, Huntley Project 51: Thomas Buchanan dumped in 20 points to lead four players in double figures as the Rams blew open a close game in the second half. Jacob Stewart scored 12 points and Owen Reynolds and Burke Mastel 10 each for Red Lodge. Parker Cook scored 21 and Cade Sorlie 13 for Huntley Project.
• No. 3 Columbus 57, Joliet 50: Mason Meier was on fire with 28 points and Colby Martinez helped with 12 as the Cougars withstood a challenge from the J-Hawks. Cale Chamberlin added eight for Columbus, which led by a single point at halftime. Brody Gebhardt scored 14, Seth Bailey 13, Brice Williams 12 and Corey Dworshak nine for Joliet.
• No. 10 Malta 44, Glasgow 43: Bohdi Brenden hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap the Mustangs' come-from-behind triumph over the Scotties. Jared Eggebrecht had nine points to lead Malta, which trailed 20-14 at halftime after a one-point second quarter. The Mustangs outscored Glasgow 17-7 in the third quarter for a four-point lead. Riley Smith scored 12, KJ Ingram 11 and Keigan Ingram nine for the Scotties.
(Wednesday)
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 83, Hardin 79: Damon Gros Ventre, the state's leading scorer at just over 34 points per game, led five Indians in double figures with 21 points and their second win of the season over their Class A rivals, this one at the Metra in Billings. Lance Little Next scored 19 points, DC Stewart 14, Ty Moccasin 13 and Myron Little Light 11 for unbeaten Lodge Grass. Keenan Wuttunee scored 22, Troy Hugs 21 and Jadence Archita 10 for the Bulldogs. The Indians led by one point at halftime and five after three quarters.
CLASS C
• Victor 39, Valley Christian 38: Carson Varner led with 11 points and Brandon Bowen helped with nine as the Pirates surprised the Eagles. Jordan Mclane added eight for Victor, which trailed by six after one quarter but rebounded to lead by one at halftime and play even-up in the second half.
• Plentywood 62, Bainville 49: Reese Wirtz singed the nets for 25 points and Noah Murray added 13 as the Wildcats built a 12-point halftime lead and held off the Bulldogs in the second half. Caydon Trupe scored 11 and Conner Howard eight for Plentywood, which opened an 18-9 first-quarter margin. Jesse Strickland scored 22, Braeden Romo 10 and Ayden Knudsen eight for Bainville.
• Drummond 45, Sheridan 24: Colt Parsons scored 14 points, Caleb Parke added 11 and the Trojans used a 14-2 third quarter to pull away from the Panthers. Trey Phillips scored eight for Drummond. Kaidon Batzler scored 10 and Caden Theis nine for Sheridan.
• Scobey 44, No. 8 Fairview 39: Hudson Kjos scored 13 points, Gage Hallock added 11 and the Spartans used a strong first half to upset the Warriors. Scobey led by six at the break and fended off Fairview from there. Kanyon Taylor had 16 points and Hunter Sharbono nine for the Warriors.
• White Sulphur Springs 53, Lincoln 39: Shaw Davis led with 17 points and Sam Davis supported his brother with 11 to lead the Hornets past the Lynx. Brady Novark scored 19 and Tyson Hanson nine for White Sulphur Springs, which used a 17-5 third quarter to lead by 23 entering the final eight minutes. Teegan Tybo scored 13, Kayden Tybo 12 and Andrew Brown 10 for Lincoln.
• Winnett-Grass Range 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39: Walker Doman was nearly unstoppable again with 32 points and Brady Bantz did his share with as the Rams clobbered the Bearcats. Winnett-Grass Range led by 15 at halftime and after three quarters and then broke it open with a 20-6 fourth quarter.
(Wednesday)
• St. Regis 72, Alberton-Superior 41: John Pruitt and Caleb Ball drained 20 points each and Tanner Day provided 13 to fuel the Tigers past the Bobcats. St. Regis led by 10 after the first quarter and cruised from there. Orion Plaake led Alberton-Superior with 14 points.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61, Box Elder 57: Karson Pulst paced four players in double figures with 18 points as the Hawks fended off the Bears. Blake Harmon scored 15, Kyle Harmon 12 and Bryce Kammerzell 11 for C-J-I, which led by a point at halftime and four entering the final eight minutes. Gabe Saddler scored 15 and Tyrus LaMere 12 for Box Elder.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 3 Billings Skyview 90, Bozeman Gallatin 18: Brooke Berry scored 22 points and three other players reached double figures as the Falcons rolled past the Raptors. Cami Harris had 17 points, Charlize Davis 13 and MG Spotted Bear 10 to help the Falcons bounce back from their last-second loss to top-ranked Billings West last week. Skyview led 56-13 by halftime.
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 29: Alex Covill led with 18 points, Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler scored nine apiece, and Keke Davis added eight as the unbeaten Knights held another team under 30 points. Sidney Gulick had 12 points to pace the Wolfpack.
• Butte 40, No. 5 Helena 29: Kodie Hoagland led with 12 points and the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset the Bengals. Ashley Olson added eight for Butte, which trailed 22-19 at halftime and still led by only two after three quarters. Avery Kraft scored 12 and Alex Bullock 10 for Helena.
• No. 4 Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Big Sky 40: Avery Chouinard pumped in 18 points and Clare Converse had 11 as the unbeaten Bravettes kept rolling with a rout of the Eagles. Kennedy Moore added 10 and Maddy Moy nine for Flathead, which pulled away from a 10-10 tie after one quarter to lead by six at halftime. Kadynce Couture scored 17 and Avari Batt 10 for Big Sky.
• Helena Capital 41, Missoula Sentinel 37: Jada Clarkson scored 11 points, Kayla Almquist had eight and the Bruins inched their way to a nine-point halftime lead before holding off the Spartans. Brooke Stayner scored 11, and Emily McElmurry and Kodi Fraser helped with eight each for Sentinel.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Hardin 73, Lockwood 36: Aiyanna Big Man and Breanna Old Elk led four players in double figures with 15 points apiece as the one-loss Bulldogs dominated from beginning to end in routing the Lions. A night after scoring 23 in a win over Lodge Grass, Kamber Good Luck scored 13 for Hardin. Diamond Ayotte added 12.
• Ronan 51, St. Ignatius 39: LaReina Cordova scored 17 points, Olivia Heiner had 13 and Dani Coffman 12 as the Maidens' trio offset the 26-point night for the Bulldogs' Kooper Page. Ronan led by 25 entering the fourth quarter.
• Butte Central 67, Corvallis 46: Brooke Badinovac singed the nets for 35 points and Ella Moodry backed her with 19 as the Maroons shrugged off a three-point halftime margin to rout the Blue Devils. Breanna Foley added eight for Butte Central, which outscored Corvallis 21-9 in the third quarter. Maddie Gilder scored 25 and Olivia Lewis 10 for the Blue Devils.
• Browning 63, Shelby 37: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 17 points, Jerel WhiteGrass backed her with 15 and the Runnin' Indians had no trouble with the Class B Coyotes. Vivi McDermott and Cameron Blevins scored 10 apiece for Shelby.
• No. 5 Columbia Falls 61, Polson 24: Maddie Robison poured in 24 points and Grace Gedlaman backed her with 10 as the Wildkats rolled to a 17-point halftime lead and crushed the Pirates. Hope McAtee added eight for Columbia Falls. Lexi Wirz and McKenna Hanson scored five each for Polson.
• Laurel 54, Miles City 43: Sannah Windy Boy popped in 12 points and Alyse Aby added nine for the Locomotives, who broke from a one-point halftime lead to outlast the Cowgirls. Kaiya Graves scored nine for Laurel, which outscored Miles City 15-9 over the final eight minutes. Lainey Smith scored 12 and Jillian Kanduch nine for the Cowgirls.
(Wednesday)
• No. 2 Hardin 68, Lodge Grass 50: Kamber Good Luck had the hot hand with 23 points and Kylee Old Elk chipped in with 13 to lead the Bulldogs past the Class B Indians at the Metra in Billings. Katerena Morrison scored nine for Hardin, which jumped to an eight-point lead after one quarter and upped the margin to 18 after three. Jordan Jefferson scored 14 points, Shantell Pretty On Top and Gabby Falls Down 11 apiece, and Jazmine Half 10 for Lodge Grass.
CLASS B
• No. 5 Anaconda 69, Arlee 24: Kora Kelly scored 17 points, Makena Patrick backed her with 13 and the Copperheads bolted to a 24-2 lead after one quarter on the way to thumping the Scarlets. Sami Johnson added 11, Alyssa Peterson nine and Larkin Galle eight for Anaconda. Raven Payson scored seven for Arlee.
• No. 9 Eureka 57, Whitefish 25: Jimena Sanchez scored 15 points and Jadyn Pluid added 10 as the Lions broke from an eight-point lead at halftime to rout the Bulldogs. Reena Truman added nine points and Dylan Sharp eight for Eureka. Jude Perry led Whitefish with eight points.
• Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24: Ashlyn Swenson paved the way with 14 points and the Wolves pulled away in the second half for a win over the Trojans. Jayden Woodland added nine for Three Forks. Haley Briggs led all scorers with 15 for Whitehall.
• No. 3 Malta 38, Glasgow 33: Brylee French, Addy Anderson and Allison Kunze all scored eight points for the M-ettes, who survived a stern challenge for the Scotties. Sabrina Harsh scored 14 and Abrianna Nielsen 10 for Glasgow, which trailed by five at halftime and couldn't make up any ground in the second half.
• No. 8 Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 58: Isabelle Sager put up 22 points and Ellis Mastel chipped in with 12 to lead the Rams to a nail-biter over the Red Devils. Angelina Jean provided eight for Red Lodge, which led by seven at halftime. Paige Lofing led all scorers with 25 points for Huntley Project, which also received 11 points from Madison Akins and nine from Lily Zimmer.
• No. 2 Colstrip 70, Lodge Grass 53: Baily Egan led five players in double figures with 17 points and the Fillies raced to an 11-point first-quarter lead over the Indians and were never seriously threatened. Malea Egan added 14, Canzas HisBadHorse 13, Maddie Big Back 11 and Gracie Bradley 10 for Colstrip, which has lost only to No. 1 Jefferson. Jordan Jefferson led all scorers with 25 points to become the second Lodge Grass player in a week to surpass 1,000 for a career. Shantell Pretty On Top, who has also reached 1,000 this year, added 14 points.
• Wolf Point 69, Sidney 58: Hamyanie Campbell led with 19 points, J'Elle Garfield added 14 and Haidyn Raining Bird had 10 as the Wolves rose up to down the Class A Eagles. Wolf Point trailed by three after one quarter but recovered for a six-point halftime lead and 13-point margin after three quarters.
CLASS C
• White Sulphur Springs 66, Lincoln 29: Kenzie Hereim poured in 24 points — 15 on 3-pointers — as the Hornets dominated the Lynx. Natalie Fisher added 18 points and Kendra Manger 16 for White Sulphur Springs, which led by seven after one quarter but built the gap to 17 by halftime. Jenna Templeton scored 15 for Lincoln.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 66, Lone Peak 26: Ava Bellach fashioned a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the unbeaten Eagles pulled away in the second half for another decisive victory. Grace Aamot added 11 points and seven steals for a Manhattan Christian team that led by only 10 at intermission. Natalie Walhof and Reese Nieuwenhuis added eight apiece for the Eagles. Jessie Bough, Astrid McGuire and Kate King all had five points for Lone Peak.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, 56, Dodson 19: Jaycee Erickson dropped in 17 points and the Mavericks built leads of 14-0 after one quarter and 29-2 at halftime in trouncing the Coyotes. Teagan Erickson added eight for North County. Kataya Kill Eagle scored 11 for Dodson.
• No. 3 Shields Valley 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 15: Morgan Fairchild and Jaeli Jenkins scored 10 points apiece and the Rebels raced to a 19-2 first-quarter lead on the way to whipping the Wildcats. Andie Estes scored eight for Shields Valley, which has lost only to No. 1 Manhattan Christian by two points this season.
• Scobey 43, Fairview 26: Karys Lamb scored 12 points and Whitley Maher helped with nine for the Spartans, who cruised to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and rolled past the Warriors. Macy Tjelde scored 10 points for Fairview.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Big Sandy 54: Kara Reed had a season-high 27 points and the Bearcats needed every one of them to nip the Pioneers. Shaylee Berg added 10 for D-G-S, which trailed by eight at halftime but regrouped to lead by four entering the fourth quarter.
• Winnett-Grass Range 45, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27: Zurry Moore led a balanced Rams attack in a romp over the Titans. Shani Browning and Emily Benes added eight apiece for Winnett-Grass Range, which led by 19 at halftime. Theresa Baird scored 10 for Tri-Cities.
• Augusta 59, Simms 46: Payton Levine dropped in 23 points and Kodee Shalz added 17 as the Elk shook off a seven-point first-quarter deficit to rally past the Tigers. Hattie Orem added nine for Augusta, which pulled within three at halftime and then won the second half 31-15. Laura Zietzke scored 18 points and Taylee Sawyer 12 for Simms.
• Drummond 56, Sheridan 32: Holly Hauptman paced the Trojans with 19 points and Elizabeth Perry added 10 in coasting past the Panthers. Lexi Nelson provided nine points and Kimber Parsons eight for Drummond. Brooke Grow scored 13 for Sheridan.
(Wednesday)
• Gardiner 61, Harrison-Willow Creek 25: Sophia Darr went for 22 points, Ellie Reinertson added 16 and the Bruins dominated the Wildcats from start to finish. Maggie Darr added eight points for Gardiner, which led by 12 after one quarter and 20 at halftime. Lauren Cima paced Harrison-Willow Creek with 17 points.
• Alberton-Superior 54, St. Regis 42: Cassie Green's 14 points led the way, and Lanie Crabb and Darby Haskins chipped in with 11 apiece as the Bobcats took care of the Tigers. Payton Milender scored eight for Alberton-Superior, which turned a two-point deficit after one quarter into a 10-point halftime lead. Macy Hill scored 20 points and Averie Burnham added eight for St. Regis.
20-Point Club
35: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
32: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
31: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
30: Zoran LaFrambois, St. Ignatius
29: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
28: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
28: Mason Meier, Columbus
27: Kara Reed, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
26: Cederick McDonald, St. Ignatius
26: Kooper Page, St. Ignatius
25: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
25: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
25: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
24: Maddie Gilder, Corvallis
24: Kaden Huot, Helena
24: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
23: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
23: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
23: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
23: Gabe Galle, Anaconda
23: Payton Levine, Augusta
22: Keenan Wuttenee, Hardin
22: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
22: Isabelle Sager, Red Lodge
22: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
22: Jesse Strickland, Bainville
22: Jey Hofer, Lockwood
21: Keenan Wuttennee, Hardin
21: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
21: Troy Hugs, Hardin
21: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
20: John Pruitt, St. Regis
20: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
20: Macy Hill, St. Regis
20: Kyle Holter, Butte Central
20: Thomas Buchanan, Huntley Project
