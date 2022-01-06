Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
• Columbus 76, Huntley Project 30: Columbus' Colby Martinez scored 22 points and the Cougars held 47-21 lead by halftime. Mason Meier added 13 points for Columbus, while Parker Cook’s 12 points led the way for Project.
• Jefferson 71, Twin Bridges 44: Jefferson's Tyler Harrington knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points. Trent McMaster contributed 15. Jefferson jumped ahead 20-6 in the first quarter. Ten Jefferson players put their names in the scoring column. Twin Bridges received 13 points from Chase Fitzpatrick and 11 from Sam Konen.
• Bigfork 87, Troy 16: Bigfork led by 23 points after the first quarter and 55-12 at halftime. Five players scored in double figures for the Vikings, led by Isak Epperly's 15 points. Cole Knopik added 13 points, Colin Wade scored 11 and Eli Thorness chipped in 10 for Bigfork, which gave up just six combined points between the second, third and fourth quarters.
CLASS C
• Ennis 60, Lone Peak 53: Brad Ostler's 20 points and Clintin Buyan's 18 led Ennis to the win. Andrew Beardsley chipped in nine points for the Mustangs. Lone Peak was paced by Max Romney's 20 points, while Ben Saad added 12 and Gus Hammond had 11.
• Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32: A big second quarter helped Terry race past Custer-Hysham, as the Terriers outscored the Rebels 17-6 in the second stanza. Rodrigo Takano finished with 24 points for Terry, while teammate Victor Delgado added 12.
• Bridger 61, Joliet 52: The Scouts outscored Joliet 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up a nine-point victory. Baylor Pospisil led Bridger with 20 points, and Chance Goltz chipped in 15. Seth Bailey's 15 points led the way for the J-Hawks. Hayden Ward added 14 and Brice Williams had 10.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43: The Golden Bears scored 29 points in the first quarter to post the easy win. Layla Baumann had five 3s and scored 19 points to lead four players into double figures. Taylee Chirrick added 17 points, Kaitlin Grossman 11 and Bella Murphy 10 for West. Aspen Everson led Gallatin with 11 points.
• Billings Skyview 68, Great Falls CMR 38: Cami Harris hit three 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 15 points in the Falcons’ victory. Brooke Berry added 12 points for Skyview and MG Spotted Bear finished with 11. Alex Madsen had 10 for the Rustlers.
• Billings Senior 57, Bozeman 47: Sisters Lauren and Allie Cummings combined for 42 points in the Broncs’ win over the Hawks. Lauren finished with 23, including 11 in the first quarter, and Allie pumped in 19, 11 in the third quarter, to help Senior pull away from a four-point halftime lead. Emily Williams led Bozeman with 11 points and Allie Megargel added 10.
CLASS A
• Browning 53, Cut Bank 41: A big third quarter and 16 points from Mecca Bullchild spurred Browning to victory. It was a one-point game at halftime – Browning led 20-19 – but the Indians outscored the Wolves 16-8 in the third quarter. Cera Guardipee, with 10 points, was also in double digits for Browning. Aliyah Cruz led Cut Bank with 10 points.
CLASS B
• Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36: Molly Hamilton scored 20 points and the Cougars outscored the Red Devils 67-25 over the final three quarters after trailing 11-7 going into the second. Hannah Obert added 12 points for Columbus. Paige Lofing scored 12 points to lead Project.
• Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11: Lame Deer held St. Labre scoreless in both the first and third quarters, and led 34-0 after the opening eight minutes. The Morning Stars were led by Paris McLean, who had 19 points. Chelsea Spang added 15 and Jenna Sanders had 14. Shelrae Limpy scored five points for St. Labre.
• Bigfork 59, Troy 4: Braeden Gunlock scored 17 points and Ava Davey added 15 to lead the Valkyries. Emma Berreth added 10 points for Bigfork, which didn’t allow a point through the first three quarters.
• Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30: Cia Stuber led a balanced Jefferson attack with 11 points in beating visiting Twin Bridges. Teammates Bryanna Wolfe and Rachel Van Blaricom added nine points apiece for the Panthers, who were in command 29-11 by halftime. Stuber accounted for three of Jefferson's eight 3-pointers. Allie Dale provided 12 points for the Falcons.
CLASS C
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23: The Mavericks bolted to an 11-point first quarter lead and never looked back. Jaycee Erickson led a trio of S-W-H players into double figures with 14 points. Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson both had 11. Tyann Graham led Glasgow with seven points.
• Absarokee 57, Fromberg 22: The Huskies’ Tandy Planichek scored 26 points, and Ireland Robbins and Julianne Feddes scored 11 points each to help Absarokee run away in the second half. Jaycie Lowery scored eight points to lead Fromberg. Absarokee led 24-15 at the break, but used a 33-7 second half to win going away.
• Ennis 55, Lone Peak 38: Ennis jumped out to a 13-point first-quarter lead in what was an otherwise evenly played game. Marlyssa Ledgerwood led the Mustangs with 16 points. Teammate Shelbey Klein added 11. Jessie Bough's 11 points paced Lone Peak.
• Custer-Hysham 34, Terry 32: Keira Lackner had 11 points to help the Rebels rally from a 22-13 halftime deficit. Custer-Hysham outscored Terry 16-6 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead and held on for the win. Kierra Chaska also had 11 points for the Terriers.
20-Point Club
26: Tandy Planichek, Absarokee
24: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
23: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
22: Colby Martinez, Columbus
20: Tyler Harrington, Jefferson
20: Brad Ostler, Ennis
20: Max Romney, Lone Peak
20: Molly Hamilton, Columbus
20: Baylor Pospisil, Bridger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.