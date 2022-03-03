Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
Eastern AA
• Belgrade 53, Bozeman 50: Ta'Veus Randle, the top scorer in the class, singed the nets for 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-point bucket for the final score as the eighth-seeded Panthers pulled the shocker of the day, ending a 33-game losing streak against the Hawks dating to 2002. Wyatt Russell and Kade Schlauch scored nine each for Belgrade, which was defeated by Bozeman 52-23 the last time the teams met on Feb. 24. Jackson Basye scored 17, Kellen Harrison 12 and Ty Huse nine for the Hawks, who were 7-for-37 from 3-point range in suffering their second defeat of the season. Bozeman led by eight at halftime.
• Billings Senior 50, Great Falls CMR 45 (OT): Reagan Walker led with 12 points, and Chazz Haws and Cactus Runsabove each scored nine for the Broncs in their overtime win over the Rustlers. Senior won the extra session 9-4. Tucker Harrison scored 11, Cole Taylor 10 and Tyson Wheeler eight for CMR.
Western AA
• Helena 61, Kalispell Glacier 54: Kaden Huot led with 13 points, Colter Petre added 12 and the Bengals built and eight-point halftime lead and kept the Wolfpack at arm's length in winning their divisional opener. Dylan Chrisman added nine points, and Jaxan Lieberg and Tavin Wetzel helped with eight points apiece for Helena. Ty Olsen led all scorers with 17 points for Glacier, which also received nine from Ty McDonald and eight from Will Salonen. Helena will face Helena Capital for the third time Friday.
• Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 43: Hayden Opitz's 14 points paced four players scoring in double figures and the top-seeded Bruins rolled to a 12-point halftime lead on the way to toppling the Braves. Brayden Koch, Nick Nichelotti and Luke Dowdy all had 10 points for Capital, which extended the margin to 15 after three quarters. Jostan Cripe scored 11 for Flathead.
• Missoula Big Sky 53, Missoula Sentinel 33: Caden Bateman poured in 22 points and Jake Gardanier aided him with eight for the Eagles, who won every quarter in drubbing their crosstown rival in the tournament opener for both teams. Big Sky led by 10 at halftime. Joe Weida scored 14 for Sentinel.
CLASS B
Southern B
• Lodge Grass 100, Joliet 60: Damon Gros Ventre poured in 29 points, Ty Moccasin added 19 and DC Stewart 17 as the defending state champion Indians delivered a first-round statement win by crushing the J-Hawks. Tayze Rogers added 12 points for Lodge Grass, which led 52-33 at intermission. Seth Bailey led Joliet with 18 points, and Brice Williams and Corey Dworshak provided 16 apiece. Lodge Grass advances to face Manhattan on Friday in a rematch of last year's state title game, won 64-47 by the Indians.
• Manhattan 47, Red Lodge 30: Corbin Johnson led a balanced offense with 10 points and the Tigers outscored the Rams 33-12 over the middle two quarters in their tournament-opening triumph. Evan Douma and Jadon Pierce scored nine apiece for Manhattan. Red Lodge, ahead 10-8 after one quarter, received eight points from Walker Boos.
• Lame Deer 56, Jefferson 54: Journey Emerson scored 29 points despite foul trouble for the Morning Stars, who led by 10 after one quarter and then rallied late after the Panthers came roaring back in the first-round game. Kendall Russel scored nine and Moses Sanders eight for Lame Deer, which trailed by three entering the fourth quarter. Jake Genger scored 15, Trent McMaster 12, Tyler Harrington nine and Wade Rykal eight for Jefferson. Lame Deer will face Three Forks in the semifinals Friday.
• Three Forks 66, Columbus 61 (OT): Jacob Buchingnani led with 17 points and Owen Long contributed 14 for the Wolves, who rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to send the game into OT, where they outscored the Cougars 13-8 for the win. Finnley Tesoro added 12, and Austin Allen and Michael O'Dell helped with nine apiece for Three Forks. Colby Martinez led all scorers with 19 points for Columbus, which also received 13 from Hayden Steffenson, 10 from Mason Meier and eight from Caden Meier.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Fairview 46, Richey-Lambert 33: Kanyon Taylor dropped in 19 points and Hunter Sharbono provided 13 for the Warriors, who rallied from a four-point halftime deficit behind a big third quarter to topple the Fusion. Fairview won the third quarter 17-5 and padded the lead by five more points over the final eight minutes. Grady Gonsioroski scored 12, Brett Mullin 10 and Josh Sponheim nine for Richey-Lambert.
• Froid-Lake 46, Lustre Christian 32: Javonne Nesbit scored 13 points, Mason Dethman added 12 and the Redhawks continued their perfect season with a decisive fourth quarter against the once-beaten Lions. Brett Stentoft and Tyler Wivholm added eight apiece for Froid-Lake, which turned a three-point lead after three quarters into a 14-point triumph thanks to an 18-7 finish. Kolden Hoversland scored 10 and Cayden Klatt eight for Lustre Christian.
• Scobey 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44: Reagan Machart pumped in 24 points and Braxton Wolfe did his share with 14 as the defending state champion Spartans stayed alive by crushing the Mavericks. Bo Anderson added 10, Jace Bilbrey nine and Gage Hallock eight for Scobey, which led by 14 after one quarter and at halftime before breaking it open. Trey Johnson scored 21 and Aiden Albus 20 for North Country, accounting for all but three of the team's points.
• Bainville 65, Plentywood 50: Jesse Strickland led with 23 points and Braeden Romo was next with 19 to lead the Bulldogs past the Wildcats in an elimination game. Charles Butikofer added 14 for Bainville, which trailed by a point at halftime but seized control with a 20-8 third quarter. Reese Wirtz scored 17 for Plentywood.
Southern C
• Broadus 58, Broadview-Lavina 54: Marcus Mader and Wyatt Gee shared scoring honors with 19 points and Dillon Gee provided 13 as the Hawks moved into the championship game by edging the Pirates in a battle of two of the class' top programs. Broadus jumped to a 15-4 lead after one quarter. Kade Erickson led all scorers with 27 for Broadview-Lavina, which also received nine from William Sanguins and eight each from Connor Glennie and Hunter Brown.
• Plenty Coups 68, Wibaux 45: Kevion Ladsen dropped in 20 points and River Glenn chipped in with 17 as the Warriors rebounded from their opening-day defeat to eliminate the Longhorns. Plenty Coups led by 13 after three quarters and blew it open with a 24-14 run over the final eight minutes. Garrett Johnson led all scorers with 26 points for Wibaux in its season finale.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 50, Custer-Hysham 40: Colter Woldstad's 17 points led the way as the Engineers bounced from from their opening-round loss and then a one-point halftime deficit against the Rebels to survive the elimination game. Kenyan Davis scored 11, Joe Alvarez nine and Angus Glennie eight for Harlowton-Ryegate, which led by three entering the fourth quarter before pulling away. Layne Duncan's 14 points led Custer-Hysham.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
Western AA
• Missoula Hellgate 65, Kalispell Glacier 36: Balance was again the key for the Knights and their stifling defense as Alex Covill scored 12 points and Keke Davis 11 in a first-round romp over the Wolfpack. Bailee Sayler and Lauren Dick added 10 each and Chloe Larsen nine for Hellgate, which led 20-6 after one quarter and cruised from there in improving to 18-1. Noah Fincher scored 12 and Bethany Sorenson eight for Glacier.
• Helena 56, Missoula Sentinel 53: Avery Kraft was tops with 17 points, and Alex Bullock and Maloree English provided 10 each for the Bengals, who rode an eight-point advantage in the second quarter to a tight win over the Spartans in an opener. Helena led by three entering the fourth quarter, Brooke Stayner scored 14, Kodi Fraser 13 and Emily McElmurry eight for Sentinel.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Malta 38, Shelby 23: Allison Kunze popped in 13 points and hauled down seven rebounds for the M-ettes, who jumped to an eight-point lead after one quarter and held the Coyotes to single digits scoring in all four quarters en route to a first-round triumph. Malta led the entire game. Vivi McDermott scored 11 points and Cameron Blevins provided 10 rebounds to go with seven points for Shelby.
• Cut Bank 49, Glasgow 45: Kendra Spotted Bear and Makenna Burke shared scoring honors with nine points each, and Aliyah Cruz helped with eight points and five assists as the Wolves broke from a 32-all tie after three quarters to outlast the Scotties in a first-round game. Burke added five rebounds for Cut Bank, which outscored Glasgow 17-12 over the final eight minutes. Sabrina Harsh had 13 points and six rebounds, Daley Aune 10 points, Carly Nelson eight points and 10 rebounds, and Tyann Graham six assists for the Scotties.
Southern B
• Colstrip 85, Huntley Project 59: Maddie Big Back came up big with 25 points and Canzas HisBadHorse was right behind her with 21 as the high-powered Fillies pulled away in the second half for a first-round win over the Red Devils. Malea Egan had 13, Baily Egan 10 and Gracie Bradley nine for Colstrip, which won its 18th straight game. The Fillies led 42-35 at halftime and upped the margin to 13 after three quarters. Freshman Paige Lofing scored 22 points, Macy Rose 14 and Madison Akins eight for Huntley Project.
• Big Timber 64, Red Lodge 58: Bailey Finn drained 27 points and Emily Cooley had her back with 23 as the defending state champion Herders fended off a stiff challenge from Brayli Reimer and a potent Rams squad. Big Timber led by two at halftime and three after three quarters and couldn't pull away due largely to Reimer, who had a game- and season-high 34 points. Angelina Jean scored nine and Isabelle Sager eight for Red Lodge.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Plentywood 50, Circle 32: Emma Brensdal led the way with 19 points and Annie Kaul pitched in with 12 for the Wildcats, who jumped to a seven-point lead after one quarter and bumped the margin to 16 after three in a divisional opener. Liv Wangerin added nine for Plentywood. Alexis Moline scored nine for Circle.
• Scobey 31, Culbertson 26: Whitley Maher put up nine points, Camrie Holum added eight and the Spartans rallied from a four-point deficit at halftime to slip past the Cowgirls. Scobey outscored Culbertson 13-6 in the third quarter for a one-point lead. Makena Hauge scored 11 for the Cowgirls.
Southern C
• Plenty Coups 62, Wibaux 55 (OT): Serena Flatlip had the hot hand with 33 points and the Warriors outscored the Longhorns 12-5 in the extra session to take the first-round victory. Lawren Decrane added 15 for Plenty Coups, which turned a three-point halftime deficit into a one-point lead entering the final quarter. Rylee Smith scored 20 points, Abby Begger 13, Annike Lunde nine and Rylee Pederson eight for Wibaux.
• Jordan 44, Park City 34: Lindsay Lawrence hit for 16 points and Brooke Murnion chipped in with nine for the Mustangs, who trailed by seven after one quarter but rode a 16-2 third quarter to a first-round win over the Panthers. Lacey Lawrence added eight points for Jordan, which still trailed by three at halftime. Isabelle Adams scored 12 and Kendyll Story 10 for Park City.
20-Point Club
34: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
33: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
29: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
29: Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade
29: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
27: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
27: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
26: Garrett Johnson, Wibaux
25: Maddie Big Back, Colstrip
24: Reagan Machart, Scobey
23: Emily Cooley, Big Timber
23: Jesse Strickland, Bainville
21: Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip
21: Trey Johnson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Kevion Ladsen, Plenty Coups
20: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
20: Rylee Smith, Wibaux
20: Aiden Albus, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
