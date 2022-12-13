Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
Class A
• Miles City 49, Hardin 43: Ryder Lee drained 24 points, Ed Brooks and Logan Muri hit for seven points each, and Jake Larson netted six as the Cowboys won their third straight.
• Laurel 55, Livingston 44: Trey Hull led three players in double figures with 18 points, and the Locos pulled away in the second half to earn their first win of the season. Eli Weisenberger drained 17 points and Keldon Kelley 10 for Laurel. William Saile scored 12 points for the Rangers, with Calvin Caplis and Houston Dunn netting eight each.
Class B
• Bigfork 63, Eureka 36: The Vikings used a big second quarter to take command en route to their second win of the season. Ten players made the scoring column, led by Nick Walker's 16; Jack Jensen drained 14, and Eli Thorness contributed seven.
• St. Ignatius 83, Troy 40: Zoran LaFrombois erupted for 42 points and the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season. Landon Walks Over Ice drained 13 points, Kellen McClure netted 11, and Carmine Adams nine for St. Ignatius.
• Rocky Boy 49, Hays-Lodgepole 30: Kellen Colliflower netted 12 points, Joe Standing Rock hit for 13, and Teague Stump and Kellen Colliflower scored 12 each as the Stars won their second in a row. Rocky Boy outscored the Thunderbirds 21-12 in the third quarter and 17-5 in the fourth.
Class C
• Harrison-Willow Creek 55, Lone Peak 38: The Wildcats moved to 3-1 on the year with a takedown of the Bighorns, building a 32-17 halftime lead. Gus Hammond led Lone Peak with 11 points and Max Romney scored 10. No scoring results were available for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Lincoln 71, Alberton 25: Teegan Riddle netted 20 points, Kayden Riddle hit for 17 and Andrew Brown scored 11, and the Lynx crushed the Panthers, going up 26-9 in the first quarter and cruising to the win. Jonah Renaud drained 18 points to lead Alberton.
• Billings Christian 75, Fromberg 28: The Warriors opened their season with a victory, dropping the Falcons in a blowout. Chris Pierce and Dobson Brandon led Fromberg with eight points each, and Ciaran McKevitt scored seven. No scoring results were reported for Billings Christian.
Girls Basketball
Class A
• Frenchtown 71, Stevensville 38: Madison Kaufman hit for 16 points, one of four players in double figures, and the Broncs demolished the Yellowjackets. Mason Quinn scored 15 points, Alexis Godin tallied 13, and Sadie Smith netted 12. Claire Hutchinson had a big night for the Yellowjackets with 18 points; Dawsyn Brewer and Jaden Fisher netted four points each.
• Laurel 66, Livingston 23: Kaitlyn Dantic scored 19 points, Alyse Aby tallied 15, and Sannah Windy Boy and Emma Timm chipped in seven each as the Locos ran away from the Rangers. Laurel is off to a 3-0 start.
Class B
• Bigfork 87, Eureka 14: Braeden Gunlock uncorked 30 points in a huge night for the Valkyries; Ava Davey netted 18, Ellie Jordt scored 13 and Paeten Gunlock 10. Bigfork has now won its first three games this year.
• Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 40: The Copperheads won their first game of the year as Larkin Galle led three players in double figures with 20 points. Meela Mitchell netted 18 and Makena Patrick 15. Ramsey Smith and Gretchen Hill scored 12 points each for the Prospectors.
• Huntley Project 94, Lockwood 64: Paige Lofing scored 38 points and Lily Zimmer and Ivy Grimsrud also reached double digits for the Red Devils. Huntley Project, of the 4B, had a 46-25 lead by halftime over Lockwood, of the Southeast A. Zimmer added 19 points and Grimsrud 11 for the 3-0 Red Devils.
• St. Ignatius 75, Troy 16: Kooper Page and Kason Page led the Bulldogs with 18 and 16 points respectively against the Trojans. Elannah Flat Lip added 15 and Cora Matt with 10 to round out the scorers in double figures. Scoring details weren't provided for Troy.
Class C
• Hot Springs 38, Plains 37: The Savage Heat burned brightest in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Trotters 18-14 to collect their second win. Kass O'Keefe led Plains with 10 points, Peyton Wasson netted four, and Maddie Blood added two points. No scoring results were available for Hot Springs.
• Fort Benton 57, Big Sandy 41: The Longhorns ran out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and outscored the Pioneers 29-21 in the second half to earn their first win of the season. Emmerson Giese drained 23 points to lead Fort Benton; Casha Corder and Hailee Wang knocked down 13 points each. Eva Yeadon netted 20 points for Big Sandy, with Jaihaven Baumann scoring eight, and Alex Worrall and Angie Sant each chipping in four.
20 Point Club
42: Zoran LaFrombois
38: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
30: Braeden Gunlock, Bigfork
24: Ryder Lee, Miles City
23: Emmerson Giese, Fort Benton
20: Eva Yeadon, Big Sandy
20: Larkin Galle, Anaconda
