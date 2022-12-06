Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
Boys Basketball
CLASS C
• Manhattan Christian 73, Three Forks 32: Seth Amunrud poured in 31 points, added seven rebounds and had five steals, and Mason Venema had a big night with 22 as the Eagles walloped the defending Class B state champions. Christian Triemstra added 10 points and Shane Williams hauled down nine rebounds for Manhattan Christian (2-0), which rolled to a 25-9 lead after one quarter. Shane Williams scored nine points for Three Forks.
• Lone Peak 74, Twin Bridges 41: Ebe Grabow led four players in double figures with 20 points and the Bighorns raced to a 22-6 lead after one quarter en route to fleecing the Falcons. Isaac Bedway added 17, Max Romney 14 and Gus Hammond 13 for Lone Peak, which led by 30 at halftime. Reid Johnson scored 19 and August Witham 10 for Twin Bridges.
Girls Basketball
CLASS C
• Manhattan Christian 50, Three Forks 28: Ava Bellach led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Bella Triemstra backed her with 16 as the Eagles improved to 2-0 with a romp over the Class B Wolves. Manhattan Christian, which led by only three after one quarter but outscored Three Forks 20-5 leading into halftime, also got 10 rebounds from Miranda Wyatt. Tanya Hauser scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and notched four steals for the Wolves.
• Twin Bridges 61, Lone Peak 27: Allie Dale paced three players in double figures with 19 points as the Falcons dominated each quarter on the way to trouncing the Bighorns. Kyle Pancost added 16 and Callie Kaiser 12 for Twin Bridges.
20-Point Club
31: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
22: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
20: Ebe Grabow, Lone Peak
