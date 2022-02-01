Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena 52, Missoula Big Sky 45: Cael Murgel and Kaden Huot shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece and the Bengals took control in the third quarter in downing the Eagles. Dylan Chrisman added 10 and Tevin Wetzel eight for Helena, which led by two at halftime but pushed the margin to eight after three quarters. Shane Shepherd scored 12 and Josiah Cuaresma eight for Big Sky.
• No. 2 Bozeman 80, Billings West 62: Ty Huse paced four players scoring in double figures with 23 points and the high-flying Hawks built a 12-point lead at halftime and expanded it from there in beating the Golden Bears. Kellen Harrison scored 19, Trent Rogers 17 and Jackson Basye 12 for Bozeman. Cooper Tyson led Billings West with 15 points, Sam Phillips had 12, Gabe Hatler 11 and Mitchell Fogelsong nine.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39: Bryson Sestrich dropped in 15 points, Dougie Peoples backed him with 13 and Drew Badovinac provided 10 as the Maroons pulled away from a three-point lead after one quarter to hammer the Class B Copperheads. Zane Moodry added eight for Butte Central, which led by 13 at halftime and surged to a 30-point lead after three quarters. Cael Mikalatos scored 12 and Cory Galle 11 for Anaconda.
• Hamilton 51, East Helena 40: Tyson Rostad hit for 14 points, Cole Dickemore helped with 10 and the Broncs jumped to a 26-9 halftime lead on the way to toppling the Vigilantes. Kobe Mergenthaler scored 17, Colter Charlesworth 10 and Kaeden Sager eight for East Helena.
CLASS B
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 108, Huntley Project 70: Damon Gros Ventre registered a single-game state record 71 points and shattered Elvis Old Bull's school record of 1,948 career points as the Indians overwhelmed the Red Devils. Gros Ventre broke the all-class state mark of 68 by Brad Cichosz of Harlem in 2020. Ty Moccasin scored 14 and DC Stewart nine for Lodge Grass. Cade Sorlie led Huntley Project with 18 points, Ethan Osness and Mason Jessen added 15 each, and Jake Cook had nine.
• No. 4 Lame Deer 105, St. Labre 67: Journey Emerson poured in 39 points, Kendall Russel was hot with 29 points as well as the Morning Stars bounced back from their Saturday loss to Poplar to rout the Braves. Jaxon McCormick chipped in with 13 points and Myron Redsleeves had eight for Lame Deer, which bolted to a 31-11 first-quarter lead, saw St. Labre close the gap to nine at halftime, then hit the gas with 40 third-quarter points.
• No. 6 St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 39: Zoran LaFrombois drained 22 points and Cederick McDonald supported him with 17 to lead the Bulldogs over the Bluehawks. Ross McPherson scored 10 for Mission, which led by six at halftime and built the gap to 15 after three quarters. Jesse Claridge scored 15 and Nathan Schraeder had 10 for Thompson Falls.
• Eureka 64, Missoula Loyola 56: Gavin Bates was on fire with 28 points and Joey Kindel added 11 as the Lions surprised the Rams. Eureka made 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter. Freshmen Declan Harrington and Reynolds Johnston finished with 15 and 14 points.
(Monday)
• No. 6 St. Ignatius 84, Plains 19: Cederick McDonald (25 points) and Zoran LaFrombois (23) were a lethal one-two punch for the Bulldogs in their romp over the Horsemen. Kellen McClure added 11 for Mission, which led 66-14 at halftime before calling off the dogs.
CLASS C
• Terry 69, Plevna 22: Rodrigo Takano scored 14 points and Victor Delgado added 13 for the Terriers, who raced to a 31-11 halftime lead and crushed the Cougars 34-5 in the third quarter. Luke Holden scored 10 and Jeremy Ekenobaye nine for Terry. Nick Buerkle scored eight for Plevna.
• Dillon JV 66, Twin Bridges 51: Kyler Engellant paced four players in double figures with 18 points as the Beavers outlasted the Falcons. Treyton Graham added 15, Carter Curnow 12 and Parker Puyear 10 for Dillon. Sam Konen led all scorers with 21 points for Twin Bridges, which also received 12 from Reid Johnson and eight from Connor Nye.
• No. 7 Heart Butte 88, Rocky Boy 27: Riley Reevis poured in 27 points to lead four players in double figures as the unbeaten Warriors crushed the Class B Stars. Joe Murray scored 15, Thomas Young Running Crane 12 and Jude Reevis 11 for Heart Butte, which outscored Rocky Boy 41-11 in the middle two quarters.
• Park City 50, Plenty Coups 35: Jake Gauthier scored 16 points, Eyan Jordet added 14 and Zach Downing had 12 as the Panthers built an 11-point halftime lead and held on to down the Warriors. Irvin Crow scored 14 points and River Glenn added nine for Plenty Coups.
• Drummond 72, Philipsburg 52: Caleb Parke led four players in double figures with 15 points and the Trojans sprinted to a 15-3 lead after one quarter on the way to a trouncing of the Prospectors. Samuel Bryant, Trey Phillips and Colt Parsons scored 12 points apiece for Drummond. Hayden Mason scored 19 and Andrew Tallon 16 for Philipsburg.
• Seeley-Swan 70, Lincoln 25: Walker McDonald led a balanced attack with 10 points, and Sean Mercado, Klayton Kovatch and Chase Haines added eight apiece as the Blackhawks coasted past the Lynx. Logan Joyce scored six for Lincoln.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 61, Bozeman 29: Four players, led by Taylee Chirrick with 13, reached double figures as the unbeaten Golden Bears took a 25-point halftime lead. Layla Baumann finished with 11 points and Bella Murphy and Kaitlin Grossman added 10 apiece to help the Bears move to 12-0. Emily Williams had eight for Bozeman. It’s the third game in a row and the fourth in five games where the Bears haven’t allowed more than 29 points.
• Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena 54: Avari Batt topped four players scoring in double figures with 13 and the balanced Eagles held off a fourth-quarter push by the Bengals for the victory. Audrey Hale and Sadie McGuinn scored 12 apiece, and Kadynce Couture provided 11 for Big Sky. Alex Bullock led all scorers with 20 points for Helena, which also received 13 from Avery Kraft and eight from Kim Feller.
CLASS A
• Hamilton 45, East Helena 38: Mya Winkler led the way with 16 points and the Broncs pulled away from a 14-all halftime tie to whip the Vigilantes. Layne Kearns scored nine and Lavana Wetzel eight for Hamilton, which outscored East Helena 19-13 in the third quarter. Montana Pierson led all scorers with 23 points for the Vigilantes, who also received eight from Dymon Root.
• Whitefish 37, Polson 25: Jude Perry scored 12 points and the Bulldogs rode a 15-1 second quarter to rally from an eight-point first-quarter deficit against the Pirates. Turquoise Pierre scored nine for Polson.
(Monday)
• No. 3 Dillon 71, No. 5 Anaconda 38: Sidney Petersen and Ainsley Shipman scored 12 points apiece, and Halle Fitzgerald provided 11 as the Beavers took care of one of Class B's top teams. Evey Hansen scored 10 for Dillon, which led 42-22 at halftime. Kora Kelly scored 12 and Maniyah Lunceford nine for the Copperheads.
CLASS B
• No. 10 Eureka 55, No. 9 Missoula Loyola 54: Jadyn Pluid had the hot hand with 29 points and the Lions rallied past the Breakers with a 14-4 fourth quarter in a showdown of ranked squads. Ixone Coteron added nine points for Eureka, which trailed 37-26 at halftime. Kennedy McCorkle scored 15 points, Giovanna Horner 12 and Natalie Clevenger 10 for Loyola.
• Lodge Grass 72, Huntley Project 61: Jordan Jefferson drained 34 points and the Indians used a 26-12 third quarter to outlast the Red Devils despite 44 points from freshman Paige Lofing. Lodge Grass, which also received 12 points from Shantell Pretty On Top and nine from Tailee Bird, trailed 35-33 at halftime.
• Bowman (ND) 70, Baker 51: Kyal Hadley scored 11 points and Anika Ploeger 10 in an interstate loss. Hope Gonsioroski added nine and Peyton Janeway eight for Baker, which led by a point after one quarter but saw the game slip away in a 25-12 second stanza.
(Monday)
• Baker 56, Lame Deer 39: Kyal Hadley had a big night with 22 points and Anika Ploeger added 10 for the Spartans, who led by only three at halftime but blew it open with a 17-4 third quarter.
CLASS C
• Plenty Coups 53, Park City 44: Serena Flatlip led the way with 28 points and Keane Blacksmith helped with nine for the Warriors, who took a 15-7 lead after one quarter and held on the rest of the way. Lawren Decrane added nine for Plenty Coups. Isabelle Adams scored 19, Nicole Wirsching 11 and Kendyll Story eight for Park City.
• Philipsburg 42, Drummond 33: Asha Comings produced 21 points and Reece Pitcher added 11 as the Prospectors outlasted the arch-rival Trojans. Philipsburg led by eight after one quarter and 15 at halftime before Drummond made it interesting with a 16-6 third quarter. Holly Hauptman scored 14 and Elizabeth Perry nine for the Trojans.
• Sheridan 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 21: Faith Larsen and Caitlyn Galiger scored 10 points apiece as the Panthers stifled the Wildcats by not allowing them to score more than seven points in a quarter. Kameron Hartman led Harrison-Willow Creek with 13 points.
• Circle 55, Richey-Lambert 37: Grace Gackle produced a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to propel the Wildcats past the Fusion after trailing by four at the end of one quarter. Siera Nagle scored 13 and Tina Hogan nine for Circle.
• Plevna 38, Terry 36: Chloe Tudor scored 13 points, and Sophia Tudor and Jaeda Paul chipped in with eight apiece for the Cougars, who overcame a four-point halftime deficit with a 12-7 third quarter and held on to down the Terriers. Rachel Ehinger scored 13 for Terry.
• No. 10 Seeley-Swan 75, Lincoln 17: Mia Saalfeld scored 14 points and three more players hit for double figures as the Blackhawks improved to 14-0 by overwhelming the Lynx. Emily Maughan and Tegan Mauldin scored 13 apiece, Kyla Conley had 11 and Dani Sexton eight for Seeley-Swan.
• Augusta 70, Great Falls Homeschool 65 (OT): Payton Levine was nearly unstoppable with 39 points and Katy Morris did her share with 12 as the Elk fended off the Bulldogs in overtime. Augusta led by one entering the fourth quarter. Grace Reiman scored 21 points, Golden Holmquist 17 and Presley Homquist eight for Great Falls Homeschool.
20-Point Club
71: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
44: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
39: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
39: Payton Levine, Augusta
34: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
29: Jadyn Pluid, Eureka
29: Kendall Russel, Lame Deer
28: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
28: Gavin Bates, Eureka
27: Kooper Page, St. Ignatius
27: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
25: Cederick McDonald, St. Ignatius
23: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
23: Montana Pierson, East Helena
23: Ty Huse, Bozeman
22: Kyal Hadley, Baker
22: Zoran LaFrambois, St. Ignatius
21: Sam Konen, Twin Bridges
21: Asha Comings, Philipsburg
21: Grace Reiman, Great Falls Homeschool
20: Alex Bullock, Helena
