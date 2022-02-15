Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Billings Skyview 53, Billings Senior 49: Lane Love’s transition dunk with a little over three minutes to play provided the tiebreaking points as the Falcons won their fifth in a row. There were nine lead changes and seven ties in a game in which both teams had and lost seven-point leads. Love finished with 14 points, tied for the team-high with Rhyse Owens. Senior, which dropped its fourth in a row, was led by the 19 points of Liam Romei. Romei, however, suffered a dislocated ankle with just over a minute left in the game and had to be carried off the court. Melo Pine added 12 points for Senior.
• Missoula Big Sky 44, Helena 31: Eamon Higgins led the way with 13 points and the Eagles jumped to a 13-5 lead after one quarter and held off the Bengals from there. Tre Reed added eight for Big Sky, which led by 13 after three quarters. Tevin Wetzel scored 10 and Dylan Chrisman eight for Helena.
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 50, No. 2 Helena Capital 39: Easton Sant popped in 15 points, Dre Bowie 12 and Connor Dick 10 as the Knights started strong and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand the Bruins their second consecutive defeat and forge a first-place tie atop Western AA. Hellgate led 19-12 after one quarter, saw Capital pull within five after three quarters, and then pulled away 16-5 after a 34-all tie. Brayden Koch, back from illness that sidelined him for two games, led Capital with 14 points.
CLASS B
District 6B
(Monday)
• Deer Lodge 63, Anaconda 43: Logan Nicholson was on fire with 30 points and Ripley Ford backed him with 23 as the Wardens downed the Copperheads in a play-in game. Deer Lodge trailed by three at halftime but reversed the margin to plus-five at intermission. River Hurley led Anaconda with 19 points and Gabe Galle provided 10.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Westby Grenora 47, Culbertson 44: Erik Field pumped in 20 points and the Thunder raced to a 21-10 lead after one quarter and held on the down the Cowboys in a first-round game. Carson Solberg added nine for MonDak, which led by five entering the final eight minutes. Colin Avance led Culbertson with 15 points, and Maurice Bighorn and Isaiah Bighorn added 11 apiece. In other 2C games, Plentywood downed Circle 55-33, Richey-Lambert edged Bainville 60-57 and Savage held off Brockton 48-33.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Helena Capital 49, No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 42 (2OT): Jada Clarkson poured in 24 points and Megan Swanson backed her with nine as the Bruins pulled a stunner by handing the Knights their first defeat of the season. Capital outscored Hellgate 9-3 in the second extra session in a game where the two teams played dead even in the first and third quarters plus the first OT. Capital's 49 points represent the most scored against the Knights all season. Bailee Sayler led Hellgate with 18, followed by Alex Covill with 10 and Addy Heaphy nine.
• Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38: Allie Cummings paved the way with 15 points and the Broncs rallied from a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to outlast the Panthers. Kennedy Venner scored nine and Lauren Cummings eight for Senior, which outscored Belgrade 16-7 over the final eight minutes. McKenna Morris scored 18 to lead all scorers for Belgrade.
• Great Falls 49, Bozeman Gallatin 34: Ashlyn Jones scored 16 points and the Bison rode a 21-2 fourth quarter to victory over the Raptors. Emma Tolan added 11 for Great Falls, which trailed 32-28 as the fourth quarter began. Emma Hardman paced Gallatin with 13 points and Avery Walker helped with 11.
• Helena 57, Missoula Big Sky 25: Avery Kraft, Ashley Koenig and Alex Bullock all scored 13 points and Kim Feller was right behind with 12 as the Bengals clobbered the Eagles. Kadynce Couture scored nine to lead Big Sky.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Billings Central 56, Laurel 46: Mya Hansen drained 24 points and Hailey Euell chipped in with 10 as the Rams took care of their arch-rivals. Alaina Woods added nine and Maria Stewart eight for Billings Central.
CLASS B
District 6B
• Deer Lodge 44, Arlee 28: Natalie Spring went off for 19 points aa the Wardens secured a win over the Warriors in a play-in game. Taryn Lamb added nine points for Deer Lodge, which led by three at the half before they peeled off on a 21-7 run during the third quarter. Rowen Parson paced Arlee with 15 points.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Culbertson 30, Circle 28: Balanced proved to be the key as Megan Granbois, Makena Hauge and Ayden Ator all scored seven points to lead the Cowgirls to a first-wound win over the Wildcats. Alexis Moline led all scorers with 15 for Circle, which led by two entering the fourth quarter. In other 2C action, Froid-Lake tipped Savage 50-41 and Bainville crushed Savage 77-36.
(Monday)
• Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 32: Jaylyn Klempel led with 17 points and Lauren Prevost helped with 12 as the Fusion rode strong middle quarters to a first-round win over the Warriors. Richey-Lambert led only 5-4 after one quarter but outscored Fairview 25-10 over the next 16 minutes.
20-Point Club
30: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
24: Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital
23: Ripley Ford, Deer Lodge
20: Erik Field, Westby-Grenora
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.