Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Big Sky 79, Butte 72: Josiah Cuaresma paced five players in double figures with 18 points and the Eagles turned a six-point halftime deficit into a five-point margin after three on the way to topping the Bulldogs. Shane Shepherd scored 14, Tre Reed 13, Caden Bateman 12 and Louis Sanders 10 for Big Sky. Jace Stenson led all scorers with 22 points for Butte, followed by Kooper Klobucar with 19 and Kenley Leary with 12.
• Billings West 60, Billings Skyview 59: Sam Phillips drained 26 points — 11 in the third quarter — as the Golden Bears fended off a late run by the Falcons for a crosstown win. Gabe Hatler and Cooper Tyson scored 12 apiece, and Billy Carlson added eight points and five steals for West. Lane Love led Skyview with 17, Payton Sanders had 13 and Rhyse Owens 12. A 3-pointer by the Falcons' Lance Schaaf brought the team within one at the buzzer.
(Monday)
• Missoula Hellgate 65, Belgrade 27: Brogan Callaghan scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half for the Knights, Dre Bowie had nine of his 11 after halftime and Connor Dick had seven of his 11 after intermission in the win over the Panthers. Belgrade's Ta'Veus Randle and Kade Schlauch each scored 15 points, and Wyatt Russell had 12.
CLASS A
• No. 4 Hamilton 59, Corvallis 50: Asher Magness led the way with 19 points and the Broncs rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Blue Devils despite trailing after the first three quarters. Eli Taylor scored 17 and Tyson Rostad 12 for Hamilton, which pulled within 43-42 entering the final eight minutes. Dillon Potter scored 19 to lead Corvallis.
• Stevensville 35, East Helena 32: Kellan Beller was tops with 13 points and the Yellowjackets rallied from an 11-2 first-quarter hole to edge the Vigilantes. Lorenzo Grazzani scored eight for Stevi, which still trailed 25-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Colter Charlesworth led East Helena with eight points.
• No. 1 Lewistown 80, No. 5 Billings Central 60: Fischer Brown continued his torrid scoring with 25 points and Bryce Graham had his back with 21 as the unbeaten Golden Eagles soared past the Rams. Luke Clinton scored 13 and Royce Robinson nine for Lewistown, which trailed by six points after one quarter and four at halftime before outscoring Central 44-20 in the second half. Brown is averaging 21.4 points per game.
CLASS B
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 94, Joliet 72: Damon Gros Ventre was at it again with 41 points and DC Stewart rode shotgun with 25 as the Indians remained perfect with a rout of the J-Hawks. Ty Moccasin added 13 for Lodge Grass, which led 52-31 at halftime.
• No. 3 Columbus 61, Red Lodge 49: Colby Martinez paced the once-beaten Cougars with 16 points, Hayden Steffenson contributed 14 and Michael Curl 10 in the win over the Rams.
• No. 6 Florence-Carlton 88, Valley Christian 51: Jace Pederson led six players in double figures and the Falcons used a 39-11 second quarter to thrash the Class C Eagles. Levi Posey and Blake Shoupe scored 11 points apiece, and Caden Zaluski, Drew Scully and Aiden Wayne provided 10 each for Florence-Carlton. Eyan Becker and Riley Reimer scored 19 each, and Asher Beaudin added nine for Valley Christian.
CLASS C
• Ennis 71, Lone Peak 65: Clintin Buyan drained 29 points, Andrew Beardsley added 11 and the Mustangs rode a 20-8 second quarter to an entertaining win over the Big Horns. Brand Ostler helped with 11 and Jeremya Mauch nine for Ennis, which led by eight at halftime and four after three quarters. Gus Hammond topped all scorers with 34 points for Lone Peak, which also received 14 from Max Romney and 11 from Ben Saad.
• St. Regis 58, Hot Springs 50: Caleb Ball did most of the work for the Tigers, pouring in 32 points in a romp over the Savage Heat. John Pruitt scored 10 for St. Regis, which led by 10 after one quarter and sprinted to a 22-point lead after three quarters before Hot Springs rallied late.
• Drummond 57, Darby 52: In a game that was tight throughout, Caleb Parke was the difference with 26 points as the Trojans fended off the Tigers. Chase Goldade added 14 and Trey Phillips nine for Drummond, which led by one at halftime and three after three quarters. Preston Smith scored 20 and Hooper Reed 13 for Darby.
• Belt JV 67, Power 56: Clayton Jassen scored 18 points and the Huskies used a balanced attack to fend off the one-man show of the Pirates' Spencer Lehnerz, who drained 41 points. JD Shepard scored 14 points, Karson Arnett 12, and Lane Walder and Rylam Davison eight apiece for Belt in a game that was tied at halftime. The Huskies put the Pirates at arm's length with a 19-10 third quarter.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Butte 46, Missoula Big Sky 39: Brooke McGrath paved the way with 16 points, Ashley Olson added 11 and the Bulldogs took over with a 17-7 fourth quarter after falling behind by three at halftime. Audrey Hale scored 15 and Avari Batt 12 for the Eagles, who led 23-20 at intermission.
CLASS A
• Hamilton 44, Corvallis 28: Taryn Searle popped in 13 points and Layne Kearns helped with 12 as the Broncs built a nine-point lead after one quarter and cruised past the Blue Devils. Maddie Gilder led all scorers with 14 points for Corvallis.
• Stevensville 45, East Helena 38: Cambree Praast scored 15 points, Claire Hutchinson added 13 and Shilo Lampi chipped in with 11 as the Yellowjackets outlasted the Vigilantes. Stevi led by 11 before East Helena made a fourth-quarter push. Dymon Root scored 12 and Natell Goodman nine for the Vigilantes.
• No. 3 Billings Central 72, Lewistown 28: Hailey Euell scored 14 points, and Mya Hansen and Alaina Woods added 11 each as the Rams raced to a 20-1 first-quarter lead and put 12 players in the scoring column in trouncing the Golden Eagles. Aniya Ross and Kiya Foran scored six points each for Lewistown.
CLASS B
(Monday)
• No. 7 Eureka 51, No. 9 Thompson Falls 39: Jadyn Pluid poured in 23 points and the Lions jumped ahead of the Bluehawks in the 406mtsports.com rankings on the strength of a 16-3 first quarter. Jimena Sanchez chipped in with 11 points and Reena Truman eight for Eureka. Ellie Baxter led all scorers with 24 points for Thompson Falls.
• Huntley Project 62, Lodge Grass 57: On a night when Shantell Pretty On Top passed the 1,000-point mark for her career, Huntley Project placed three players in double figures and overtook the Indians in the fourth quarter for the win. Paige Lofing had 22 points, Macy Rose 11, and Lily Zimmer chipped in with 10 for Project, which trailed 45-43 after the third quarter. Pretty On Top, who entered the game 998 points, led the Indians with 18. Jordan Jefferson added 14 points for Lodge Grass.
CLASS C
• Drummond 57, Darby 28: Holly Hauptman paced the Trojans with 18 points and Elizabeth Perry netted 16 in a romp over the Tigers. Kimber Parsons added 10 and Lexi Nelson eight for Drummond. Amber Anderson paced Darby with eight points.
• St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 49: Macy Hill had the hot hand with 25 points, and Averie Burnham and Baylee Pruitt backed her with 15 apiece for the Tigers, who trailed by two at halftime but pulled with with a 16-7 fourth quarter. Katelyn Christensen topped Hot Springs with 22 points, and Josie Uski and Lauryn Aldridge added eight each.
• Great Falls Homeschool 53, Power 38: Presley Holmquist scored 13 points and Grace Reiman helped with nine in the Bulldogs' win over the Pirates. Golden Holmquist added nine for Great Falls, which led 22-9 after one quarter. Amora Bodkins scored 11 points and Hailey May eight for Power.
20-Point Club
41: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
41: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
34: Gus Hammond, Lone Peak
32: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
29: Clintin Buyan, Ennis
26: Caleb Parke, Drummond
26: Sam Phillips, Billings West
25: Macy Hill, St. Regis
25: DC Stewart, Lodge Grass
25: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
24: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
23: Jadyn Pluid, Eureka
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
22: Katelyn Christensen, Hot Springs
22: Jace Stenson, Butte
21: Bryce Graham, Lewistown
20: Preston Smith, Darby
