Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Helena Capital 80, Butte 60: Brayden Koch was on fire with 31 points and Jacob Curry pitched in with 12 as the Bruins stayed unbeaten by routing the Bulldogs. Hayden Opitz added 14 for Capital, which led by eight at halftime and built the margin from there. Jace Stenson scored 25, Kooper Klobucar 14 and Cameron Gurnsey 13 for Butte.
• No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 63, Helena 43: Kaden Sheridan paced the Spartans with 21 points and Riley Allen contributed 11 for the Spartans, who led by a point at halftime before breaking it open with an 18-8 third quarter. Joe Weida added nine for Sentinel. Tevin Wetzel scored 18 and Cael Murgel eight for Helena.
• Missoula Big Sky 72, Kalispell Glacier 56: Caden Bateman and Shane Shepard scored 16 points each and the Eagles rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit to trounce the Wolfpack.
(Monday)
• Great Falls CMR 64, Billings Skyview 52: Rogan Barnwell scored 19 points and Cole Taylor contributed 12 as the Rustlers pulled away with an 18-9 fourth quarter to upend the Falcons. Tyson Wheeler chipped in with nine points and Raef Newbrough eight for CMR, which led by 11 at halftime but saw Skyview pull within three after three quarters. Lane Love drained 21 points, Payton Sanders added 12 and Kaiden Alexander nine for the Falcons.
CLASS A
• Columbia Falls 49, Bigfork 28: Wyatt Johnson scored eight points in a losing cause for the Vikings, who fell behind 16-6 after one quarter. No statistics were received from Columbia Falls.
• No. 4 Hamilton 60, Stevensville 31: Eli Taylor led the way with 17 points, Asher Magness chipped in with 14 and Liam O'Connell added 13 as the Broncs bolted to a 26-3 lead after one quarter and crushed the Yellowjackets. Hudson Bain scored eight for Hamilton, which led by 33 at intermission. Kellan Beller scored 11 and Lorenzo Grazzani 10 for Stevi.
• No. 2 Dillon 61, Corvallis 27: Connor Curnow hit for 18 points and Callahan Hoffman added 16 as the Beavers rolled to a 40-10 halftime lead and cruised past the Blue Devils. Jonathan Kirkley added nine for Dillon. Tyler Weis and Donovan Potter scored 11 each for Corvallis.
(Monday)
• Corvallis 60, East Helena 59: Aaron Powell was tops with 22 points and Donovan Potter added 15 as the Blue Devils edged the Vigilantes in a game that was tight throughout. Leif Jessop added eight for Corvallis, which led by five at halftime only to see East Helena take a one-point lead after three. Colter Charlesworth scored 22, Kaeden Sager 14, Kobe Mergenthaler 11 and Curtis Corzine nine for the Vigilantes.
CLASS B
• Missoula Loyola 53, Deer Lodge 29: Reynolds Johnston led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Rams built a 17-point halftime lead and coasted past the Wardens. Ethan Stack and Noah Haffey added 11 apiece for Loyola. Logan Nicholson was the game's top scorer with 21 points for Deer Lodge.
• No. 2 Lame Deer 97, St. Labre 34: Journey Emerson had the hot hand again with 34 points and Kendall Russel backed him with 21 as the Morning Stars remained perfect with a blowout of the Braves. Moses Sanders scored 12 and Jaxon McCormick 11 for Lame Deer, which led 55-23 at halftime and put up 31 points in the third quarter to built the margin to 47. Solan MedicineBull scored 16 for St. Labre.
• No. 8 Townsend 63, Choteau 40: Trey Hoveland continued his stellar senior season with 27 points and eight rebounds as Townsend won the battle of the Bulldogs. Ryan Racht added 13 points and nine rebounds, as well as dishing out five assists. Choteau got a 20 points from Henry Bieler.
CLASS C
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 40: Mason Venema paved the way with 19 points, Seth Amunrud had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Logan Leep chipped in with 16 points as the unbeaten Eagles fended off a challenge from the Wildcats. Manhattan Christian led by nine after one quarter but only by two entering the fourth quarter. Martin Ore scored 14 and Sage Buus eight for Harrison-Willow Creek, which was outscored 20-9 over the final eight minutes.
• No. 4 Broadus 60, Ekalaka 33: Marcus Mader scored 15 points and the Hawks kept their perfect season intact by rolling past the Bulldogs. Dillon Gee and Tytan Hanson added 12 points apiece for Broadus.
• Hot Springs 76, Plains 36: Jack McAllister drained 20 points, and Kyle Lawson and Garth Parker had his back with 14 each as the Savage Heat pummeled the Horsemen. Michael Marrinan added eight for Hot Springs, which led 20-9 after one quarter and won the second half 38-16.
• Sheridan 53, Twin Bridges 45: Cade Cathey poured in 24 points and Kaidon Batzler did his part with 18 as the Panthers raced to an 11-point lead after one quarter and staved off the Falcons the rest of the way. Chase Fitzpatrick led Twin Bridges with 16 points, followed by Sam Konen at 12.
• Charlo 73, Alberton-Superior 29: Wesley Anderson had the hot hand with 23 points and Keaton Piedalue added 17 as the Vikings overwhelmed the Bobcats. Coyle Nagy scored 10 and Stetson Reum nine for Charlo, which led by 15 at halftime and put away the game with a 23-3 third quarter. Orion Plaake scored 14 for Alberton-Superior.
• Drummond 64, Valley Christian 48: Chase Goldade paced the Trojans with 22 points and Caleb Parke provided 14 as the Trojans took care of the Eagles. Trey Phillips and Colt Parsons added nine apiece for Drummond, which led by only seven after three quarters. Eyan Becker scored 25 and Zack Streit eight for Valley Christian.
• Darby 58, Philipsburg 51: Preston Smith had a big night with 23 points and Sawyer Townsend backed him with 10 to lift the Tigers past the Prospectors. Hooper Reed contributed nine points for Darby, which led by four entering the fourth quarter. Andrew Tallon scored 19, Hayden Mason 13 and Cavan Babbitt 11 for Philipsburg.
• No. 10 Heart Butte 73, Sunburst 44: Thomas Young Running Crane and Marcus Rutherford shared scoring honors with 17 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as the Warriors routed the Refiners. Frankie Calf Boss Ribs produced 14 points and Riley Reevis 13 for Heart Butte, which led by eight at halftime and surged away with a 21-8 third quarter.
• No. 7 Bridger 80, Plenty Coups 63: Quin Gillespie was on fire with 29 points and Jace Weimer backed him with 18 as the once-beaten Scouts kep rolling with a romp over the Warriors. Lucius Payovich added 10 points and Gage Goltz nine for Bridger, which led 30-17 after one quarter. Fabian Wise and River Glenn scored 17 points, and Irvin Crow added 13 for Plenty Coups.
(Monday)
• Beach (ND) 59, Wibaux 34: Trey Swanson's 26 points were too much for the Longhorns in a losing cause against their interstate rivals. Beach led by eight after one quarter and used an 18-2 second quarter to create separation. Trey Knight scored 12 points and Kreed Eskew 10 for Wibaux.
• Lewistown JV 68, Simms 35: Avery Crouse went for 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Golden Eagles flew past the Tigers. Kieran Netburn scored 11 points, and Trajan Sparks and Maxx Ray added 10 apiece for Lewistown. Kyler Smerker and Jacob Remsh scored 10 points each, and Carter McDowell had eight for Simms.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 5 Helena 55, Missoula Sentinel 50: Alex Bullock led the way with 16 points and Ashley Koenig chipped in with 13 for the Bengals, who opened a seven-point lead after one quarter and then had to rally in the fourth quarter to down the Spartans. Kim Feller scored eight for Helena, which trailed by two points entering the final eight minutes before outscoring Sentinel 14-7. Olivia Huntsinger scored 16 and Emily McElmurry 10 for the Spartans.
• Helena Capital 48, Butte 41: Jada Clarkson scored 14 points and the Bruins fought off a fourth-quarter rally to down the Bulldogs. Megan Swanson added 11 for Capital, which led by 14 entering the final eight minutes. Laura Rosenleaf scored 11 and Tylar Clary eight for Butte.
CLASS A
• Ronan 41, No. 5 Anaconda 37: LaReina Cordova and Olivia Heiner scored 10 points apiece, and Leina Ulutoa provided nine as the Maidens dropped down a class to KO one of Class B's best teams. Ronan trailed by four at halftime but turned the gap into a three-point lead after three quarters. Makena Patrick scored 10 and Alyssa Peterson eight for the Copperheads.
• Hamilton 52, Stevensville 40: Taryn Searle went for 19 points, Mya Winkler scored 12 and the Broncs pulled away from a tie after three quarters to topple the Yellowjackets. Layne Kearns added eight for Hamilton, which led by six at halftime before Stevi rallied to tie it at 30-all. Claire Hutchison scored 17 and Shilo Lampi 10 for the Yellowjackets.
• No. 4 Dillon 69, Corvallis 33: Ainsley Shipman scored 20 points and Halle Fitzgerald helped with 14 as the Beavers kept rolling with a trouncing of the Blue Devils. Jordyn Walker added 12 points for Dillon, which led 21-5 after one quarter. Maddie Gilder scored 20 to lead Corvallis.
• Lockwood 47, Shepherd 42: Only four players scored, but led by Tailey Harris’ 22 points the Lions held off the Fillies. Dani Jordan added 10 points for Lockwood, which made 18 of 25 free throws, including a 10-for-11 showing through the first three quarters. Aubrey Allison and Wilhelmina Wenze both scored 10 points for Shepherd, which used a 22-10 fourth-quarter rally in December to beat the Lions 58-57.
(Monday)
• East Helena 49, Corvallis 42: Dymon Root scored 15 points and the Vigilantes used a dominant fourth quarter to down the Blue Devils for their first Class A victory. Montana Pierson added eight points for East Helena. Tylin Sorenson scored 11 and Maddie Gilder eight for Corvallis.
• Laurel 38, Columbus 37: Alyse Aby pumped in 21 points and Bailey Graves added 10 as the Locomotives held off a fourth-quarter surge to nip the Class B Cougars. Molly Hamilton scored 10 for Columbus.
CLASS B
• Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 28: Kennedy McCorkle paced four players in double figures with 19 points for the Breakers, who pounded on the Wardens early with a 19-5 first quarter. Charlotte Cummings added 14, Giovanna Horner 13 and Addison Jacobson 11 for Loyola. Taryn Lamb scored 22 of Deer Lodge's 28 points.
• No. 10 St. Ignatius 53, No. 9 Eureka 52: Kason Page drained 18 points, Madyson Currie added seven of her 13 in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss of the season by rallying past the Lions. Kooper Page added 11 for Mission, which trailed 14-5 after one quarter. Jadyn Pluid led all scorers with 19 for Eureka, which also received 11 apiece from Jimena Sanchez and Ixone Coteron.
• No. 4 Bigfork 38, No. 5 Columbia Falls 30: Emma Berreth popped in 13 points and Braedon Gunlock added 12 for the Valkyries, who regrouped from their first loss of the season to knock off the Class A Wildkats. Bigfork trailed by two at halftime but outscored Columbia Falls 14-3 in the third quarter. Grace Gedlaman scored 14 and Hope McAtee 10 for the Wildkats.
CLASS C
• No. 9 Charlo 47, Alberton-Superior 42: Mila Hawk had the hot hand with 22 points and Hayleigh Smith backed with 11 as the Vikings used a dominant fourth quarter to rally past the Bobcats. Kassidi Cox scored eight for Charlo, which trailed 40-35 entering the final eight minutes.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 59, No. 4 Belt 29: Laynee Elness led four players in double figures with 20 points and the Outlaws jumped all over the Huskies with an 18-2 run on the way to a rout in a clash per perennial titans. Jayda Southworth scored 14 points, and Madeline Heggem and Isabelle Heggem chipped in with 11 apiece for Roy-Winifred. Raily Gliko scored 12 and Lindsey Paulson nine for Belt.
• Drummond 51, Valley Christian 27: Elizabeth Perry led the way with 16 points as the Trojans outlasted the Eagles. Holly Hauptman scored 15 and Kimber Parsons nine for Drummond, which led by nine at halftime but outscored Valley Christian by 10 in the third quarter.
• No. 7 Twin Bridges 63, Sheridan 29: Allie Dale led the way with 23 points and the Falcons soared to a 42-15 halftime lead en route to trouncing the Panthers. Kyle Pancost added 10 points, Ruby Waller and Kara Dale nine apiece, and Emma Konen eight for Twin Bridges. Faith Larsen scored 10 for Sheridan.
• Philipsburg 69, Darby 35: Rachel Ward pumped in 23 points and Reece Pitcher was right behind with 17 to fuel the Prospectors to a romp over the Tigers. Montannah Piar scored 11 and Asha Comings nine for Philipsburg, which led by 11 after one quarter and 22 at halftime. Petra Mustafa scored 11 and Amber Anderson nine for Darby.
• Heart Butte 41, Sunburst 40: Shaunessy Nomee scored 10 points, and Bobbi Tailfeathers and Jodee Cree Medicine chipped in with nine apiece as the Warriors nipped the Refiners. Sadee Cree Medicine added eight for Heart Butte, which trailed by seven after the first quarter. Claire Bucklin scored 13 points and Nikki Nau 11 for Sunburst.
• Ekalaka 50, Broadus 31: Codi Melton led with 13 points, Heidi LaBree added 11 and Tyra O'Connor produced 10 as the Bulldogs rolled to an 18-point halftime lead and took care of the Hawks. Aspen Krantz scored nine for Broadus.
• Plenty Coups 75, Bridger 37: Serena Flatlip had a huge night with 34 points and the Warriors rallied from a six-point first-quarter deficit with 30 points in the second quarter on the way to routing the Scouts. Lawren Decrane scored 13 and Keane Blacksmith 11 for Plenty Coups. Dylann Pospisil scored 16 for Bridger.
20-Point Club
34: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
34: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
31: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
29: Quin Gillespie, Bridger
27: Trey Hoveland, Townsend
25: Jace Stenson, Butte
25: Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
24: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
23: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
23: Rachel Ward, Philipsburg
23: Wesley Anderson, Charlo
23: Preston Smith, Darby
22: Colter Charlesworth, East Helena
22: Aaron Powell, Corvallis
22: Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge
22: Mila Hawk, Charlo
22: Chase Goldade, Drummond
22: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
21: Alyse Aby, Laurel
21: Lane Love, Billings Skyivew
21: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
21: Kendall Russel, Lame Deer
21: Jacob Curry, Helena Capital
21: Kaden Sheridan, Missoula Sentinel
20: Laynee Elness, Roy-Winifred
20: Jack McAllister, Hot Springs
20: Maddie Gilder, Corvallis
20: Ainsley Shipman, Dillon
20: Henry Bieler, Choteau
