Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
District 4B
• Red Lodge 66, Huntley Project 57: Jacob Stewart led with 19 points and Thomas Buchanan had 18 for the Rams, who broke from a 43-all tie after three quarters to outlast the Red Devils in a first-round game. Owen Reynolds added 13 points, and Burke Mastel and Walker Boos contributed eight each for Red Lodge. Parker Cook led all scorers with 20 for Huntley Project, which also received 14 from Mason Jessen, 12 from Jake Cook and eight from Jeffery Thomas.
• Shepherd 51, Roundup 22: Colton Zubach outscored the opposition all by himiself with 26 points and the Mustangs pulled away from a three-point halftime lead to rout the Panthers. Colt Hando added eight for Shepherd, which won the third quarter 17-2. Kylen Wolff scored seven for Roundup.
CLASS C
District 2C
• Bainville 70, Culbertson 57: Five players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, led by Jesse Strickland's 19, in a come-from-behind triumph over the Cowboys. Braeden Romo added 14, Charles Butikofer 13, Ayden Knudsen 12 and Samuel Butikofer 11 to account for all but one point for Bainville, which finished the game on a 30-13 surge. Colin Avance scored 13 points, Payton Perkins and Maurice Bighorn 11 apiece, and James Kirkaldie 10 for Culbertson.
District 3C
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Frazer 40: Aiden Albus drained 23 points and Trey Johnson 18 for the Mavericks, who bolted to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and held the Bearcuts at arm's length thereafter. Blaine Downing scored 14 for North Country, which put away the game with a 16-6 third quarter. Keein Ackerman scored 13 for Frazer.
• Dodson 55, Nashua 47: Michael Jaynes pumped in 16 points, Alex Werk added 12 and the Coyotes raced to a 14-4 lead to start the game and held off the Porcupines. Kadin Racine cored 12 for Dodson, which led by six entering the final eight minutes. Xander Push and Kevan Viste scored 13 points apiece, and Grady Nielsen added 11 for Nashua.
District 4C
• Jordan 37, Custer-Hysham 36: Porter Kreider led with 18 points and the Mustangs eked out a first-round win over the Rebels.
• No. 8 Broadus 81, Plevna 22: Dillon Gee pumped in 19 points, and Johnny Richards and Wyatt Gee provided 10 apiece as the twice-beaten Hawks drubbed the Cougars in a first-round game. Josh Rasmussen added nine and Jaxon Bilbrey eight for Broadus. Tate Poppe led Plevna with 18 points.
• Terry 56, Wibaux 32: Rodrigo Takano was the scoring leader again with 18 points to fuel the Terriers past the Longhorns. Victor Delgado and Jeremy Ekenobaye added nine apiece for Terry. Trey Knight was Wibaux's scoring leader with nine.
District 6C
• No. 7 Broadview-Lavina 69, Absarokee 26: Kade Erickson (26 points) and Hunter Brown (25) formed a potent one-two punch as the Pirates dispatched the Huskies. Broadview-Lavina led by eight after one quarter and blew it wide open with a 31-13 second eight minutes. Jace Gallagher scored eight for Absarokee.
• Bridger 63, Roberts 27: Jace Weimer paced four players in double figures with 13 points and the Scouts raced to a 19-5 lead after one quarter en route to pummeling the Rockets. Gage Goltz, Jake Buessing and Lucius Payovich all scored 10 points for Bridger. Joe Allen's 12 points led Roberts.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 61, Fromberg 17: Colter Woldstad led with 16 points and Joe Alvarez added 11 as the Engineers steamrolled the Falcons after rolling to a 34-9 halftime lead. Brandon Dobson scored seven for Fromberg.
• Plenty Coups 76, Park City 55: River Glenn poured in 25 points for the Warriors, who jumped all over the Panthers 15-4 in the first quarter and led 34-15 by halftime. Irvin Crow scored 12, Kevion Ladsen 11 and Tabias Goes Ahead eight for Plenty Coups, which led by 28 after three quarters before Park City rallied. Jake Gauthier scored 26 points, Aidan Tilzey 20 and Zach Downing 10 for the Panthers.
District 8C
• Winnett-Grass Range 77, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58: Brady Bantz drained 25 points and Walker Doman contributed 16 for the Rams, who took off to a 19-5 lead after one quarter and took care of the Bearcats. Jace Dunkel scored 11 and Cooper Doman eight for Winnett-Grass Range. Ace Becker pumped in 23 points and Axel Becker 18 for D-G-S.
• No. 5 Belt 60, Geraldine-Highwood 8: Keaghan McDaniel scored 14 points and the Huskies put 10 players in the scoring column in crushing the Rivals. Reece Paulson added nine for Belt, which pitched a 10-0 first-quarter shutout and led 24-4 at halftime. Bryson Bahnmiller scored seven of Geraldine-Highwood's eight points.
• No. 8 Roy-Winifred 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33: Anthony DeMars scored 18 points and Blake Donsbach added 12 for the Outlaws, who jumped to a 39-20 halftime lead and rolled the Titans. Shad Boyce and Ethan Carlstrom added nine apiece for Roy-Winifred. Carter Derks scored seven for Tri-Cities.
• Centerville 51, Great Falls Central 50: Keegan Klasner was red shot with 27 points for the Miners, who withstood a furious Mustangs rally for a one-point win. Cole Detton added eight for Centerville, which led 44-34 entering the final eight minutes. Relic Smith scored 12, and Max LeRay and Kaiden Horner had nine apiece for Great Falls Central.
District 9C
• Chinook 63, Fort Benton 33: Toby Niederegger and Oskar Pula each scored 13 points, and Braden Eoff backed them with 11 as the Sugarbeeters opened by clobbering the Longhorns. Chinook led 26-11 at halftime and cruised from there. Landis Arganbright paced Fort Benton with 11 points.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, Turner 19: Braden Mattson scored 13 points, Blake Harmon added 12 and Nate Nelson chipped in with 11 in the Hawks' first-round win over the Tornadoes. C-J-I led 12-1 after one quarter and by 14 at halftime. Tate Beck scored six for Turner.
• Box Elder 70, North Star 62: Gabe Saddler rained 28 points and Tyrus LaMere had his back with 18 as the Bears won a nail-biter over the Knights. Box Elder led by only four points entering the fourth quarter. Gavin Clawson scored 14, Rhett Wolery 13, Garrett Spicher and Ty Hansen 11 each, and Gavin Spicher 10 for North Star.
• Big Sandy 90, Hays-Lodgepole 50: Brayden Cline singed the nets for 30 points and Kody Strutz was right there with 28 as the Pioneers ran away from the Thunderbirds. Lane Demontiney added 14 for Big Sandy. Brandon Castillo scored 12 and Tyshawn Shambo 10 for Hays-Lodgepole.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
District 3B
• Forsyth 54, Baker 48: Kyal Hadley and Anika Ploeger scored 11 points apiece in a losing cause for the Spartans. Emily Shumaker added nine for Baker. No statistics were received from Forsyth.
District 4B
• Shepherd 38, Joliet 35: Hailey Dennison's 15 points led the way as the Fillies rolled to a 14-point lead after three quarters and held off a late surge by the J-Hawks. Wilhelmina Wenze added 11 for Shepherd. Kyelynn Coombe scored 12 and Jacey Spitzer eight for Joliet, which finished the game on a 22-11 run.
• Huntley Project 68, Roundup 14: Paige Lofing led four players in double figures with 15 points and the Red Devils won the first quarter 26-0 on the way to routing the Panthers. Macy Rose provided 14 points, Teagan LaRoche 12, Ivy Grimsrud 11 and Rebecca Middleton eight for Huntley Project, which led 39-2 at intermission. Cate Cota scored nine for Roundup.
CLASS C
District 3C
• Dodson 53, Lustre Christian 47: Kataya Kill Eagle was tops with 19 points and Imagin Fox added 16 for the Coyotes, who led by 20 at halftime and then withstood a big Lions rally and 25-point effort by Aubri Hulzrichter. Lilyian Turns Plenty and Jaymee Stiffarm added eight each for Dodson, which led 28-8 at halftime. Grace Brown backed Hulzrichter with 17 points.
• Nashua 41, Frazer 29: Tia Dees led all scorers with 17 points and Alexis Murdoch backed her with eight for the Porcupines, who led by two at halftime and created space with a 17-10 third quarter against the Bearcubs. Liana Jackson and Baily Beston scored eight each for Frazer.
District 4C
• No. 9 Melstone 53, Terry 11: Draya Wacker scored 17 points, Kayla Kombol her her back wityh 15 and Koye Rindal helped with 13 as the Broncs coasted past the Terriers in an opener.
• Wibaux 38, Broadus 33: Annika Lunde and Abby Begger shared scoring honors with 13 points apiece as the Longhorns slipped past the Hawks. Rylee Smith added eight for Wibaux. Zeason Schaffer led Broadus with 10.
District 6C
• Broadview-Lavina 44, Bridger 36: Hailey Fiske shouldered the load with 20 points and Adi Tuszynski helped with nine for the Pirates, who jumped to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and held on to down the Scouts. Dylann Pospisil scored 20 for Bridger.
• Park City 48, Absarokee 36: Addie Baker, Isabelle Adams and Leigha Grabowska all scored 12 points to lead the Panthers past the Huskies. Kendyll Story scored eight for Park City, which led by eight at halftime and 14 after three quarters. Julianna Feddes scored 10 points, and Adree Langley and Ireland Robbins had eight each for Absarokee.
District 10C
• Power 58, Valier 46: Amara Bodkins filled the nets for 24 points and Natalie Vick chipped in with nine for the Pirates, who build a 29-16 and kept the Panthers at bay in the second half. Jersey Somerfield added eight for Power. Emma Valdez led all scorers with 28 for Valier, which also received eight from Kinley Kovatch.
• Augusta 53, Dutton-Brady 35: Kodee Shaltz and Dayna Mills shared scoring honors with 14 points each, and Payton Levine played a supporting role this time with 13 as the Elk advanced by whipping the Diamond Backs. Augusta led 26-23 at halftime but built the lead to six after three quarters and finished with a 16-4 run. Chloe Sealey scored 20 for Dutton-Brady.
• Simms 49, Cascade 38: Kenzie Allen had a big night with 21 points and the Tigers broke from a four-point halftime lead with a 15-6 third quarter on the way to toppling the Badgers. Sophia Mortag scored 19 for Cascade.
• Heart Butte 55, Sunburst 47: Bobbi Tailfeathers led the Warriors with 16 points and Jaynee Cree Medicine backed her with 13 to offset a 35-point outburst by the Refiners' Claire Bucklin. Heart Butte led by eight after one quarter and 11 entering the final eight minutes.
20-Point Club
35: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
30: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
28: Gabe Saddler, Box Elder
28: Emma Valdez, Valier
28: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
27: Keegan Klasner, Centerville
26: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
26: Jake Gauthier, Park City
26: Colton Zubach, Shepherd
25: Hunter Brown, Broadview-Lavina
25: River Glenn, Plenty Coups
25: Aubri Hulzrichter, Lustre Christian
25: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
24: Amara Bodkins, Power
23: Aidan Albus, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
23: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
21: Kenzie Allen, Simms
20: Chloe Sealey, Dutton-Brady
20: Aiden Tilzey, Park City
20: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
20: Dylann Pospisil, Bridger
20: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
