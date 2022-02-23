Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
(Tuesday)
• Bozeman Gallatin 80, Belgrade 69: Eli Hunter drained 30 points and Tyler Nansel added 10 for the Raptors, who prevailed despite a school-record 38 points from the Panthers' Ta'Veus Randle. Gallatin led by a single point at halftime but outscored Belgrade 26-17 over the next eight minutes to take over. Randle scored 19 points in each half. Wyatt Russell added 16 for the Panthers.
• Great Falls 54, Great Falls CMR 47: Sherwin Hayward was tops with 23 points, and Reed Harris added 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots as the Bison avenged an earlier turnover-plagued crosstown loss to the Rustlers. CMR 15 points from senior guard Raef Newbrough – 10 in the frantic fourth quarter – and 14 from senior forward Rogan Barnwell. Junior post Cole Taylor added eight points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
• Kalispell Flathead 76, Missoula Big Sky 73: Joston Cripe poured in 28 points and Gavin Chouinard backed him with 20 for the Braves, who rallied from a seven-point deficit after three quarters to edge the Eagles. Luca Zoeller added 14 for Flathead. Caden Bateman topped Big Sky with 24 points, followed by Louis Sanders with 15 and Shane Shepherd at 10.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Miles City 62, Lockwood 50: Dalton Polesky came up big with 20 points, Zach Welch was right behind with 18 and the Cowboys opened divisional play by rallying past the Lions. Ryder Lee had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Miles City, which trailed 26-25 at halftime. Jey Hofer scored 15 points, Jaren KnowsHisGun added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Zynan Zilkoski chipped in with 11 points for Lockwood. The Cowboys led by five entering the fourth quarter.
• Hardin 58, Sidney 47: Troy Hugs went for 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lift the Bulldogs past the Eagles in a first-round matchup. Hance Three Irons added 10 points and nine rebounds and Jadence Archilta provided nine points and seven boards for Hardin, which led by eight at halftime. Chase Waters scored 16 points and hauled down nine rebounds, and Jerome Entz helped with 12 points for Sidney.
• Glendive 58, Livingston 47: Riley Basta led with 17 points and four assists, Max Eaton added 12 points and seven rebounds, and the Red Devils rallied past the Rangers in a first-round game for their ninth consecutive triumph. Michael Murphy helped with 11 points and six rebounds for Glendive, which trailed by four at halftime and was tied after three quarters before finishing on a 22-11 flourish. Payon Kokot's 16 points and seven rebounds paced Livingston, which also received 10 points from River Smith.
• Laurel 49, Havre 46 (OT): Konnor Gregerson scored 14 points, and Dalton Boehler provided 13 points and seven rebounds, as the Locomotives outlasted the Blue Ponies in an extra session in a first-round game. Emmet Renner and Kyson Moran each scored eight for Laurel. Caden Jenkins led Havre with 14 points and Tre Gary added 12.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Winnett-Grass 49, Sunburst 36: Walker Doman scored 21 points and the Rams broke open a close game in the second half en route to downing the Refiners in a first-round game. Brady Bantz added eight for Winnett-Grass Range, which led 23-21 at halftime but outscored North Toole 9-2 in the third quarter. Cade Hanson scored nine for the Refiners.
• Chinook 58, Heart Butte 55: Oskar Pula pumped in 19 points, Brendan Fetter added 13 and the Sugarbeeters pulled the first upset of divisional play by upending the previously unbeaten Warriors. Toby Niederegger chipped in with 13 for Chinook in a game that was tied at halftime and a two-point game in favor of the Sugarbeeters after three quarters. Riley Reevis poured in 24 points for Heart Butte, which also received nine from Frankie Calf Boss Ribs and eight from Joe Murray.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
(Tuesday)
• Kalispell Flathead 44, Missoula Big Sky 37: Clare Converse paved the way with 13 points and Maddy Moy added 10 as the Bravettes used a decisive third quarter to topple the Eagles. Avery Chouinard added eight for Flathead. Averi Batt led all scorers with 17 points for Big Sky.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Lockwood 65, Glendive 43: Dani Jordan compiled 23 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Tailey Harris was right behind with 21, eight assists and six boards as the Lions earned the first divisional victory in the program's brief history by routing the Red Devils. Delanee Casterline scored seven points and added nine boards for Lockwood, which jumped to a 39-17 halftime lead. Mallory Robinson and Sari Murphy scored 12 points each to lead Glendive.
• Sidney 35, Livingston 30: Kendyl Wacha scored 13 points, Olivia Schoepp added 19 and Savanna Anderson did her part with eight points and 11 rebounds as the Eagles ground out a first-round win over the Rangers. Sidney also led by five at halftime. Taylor Young was a force for Livingston with 10 points, 16 rebounds and four steals, and Maya Stenseth added eight points and three steals.
• Miles City 51, Laurel 44: Veronica Turck led with 13 points, Lainey Smith added 10 points and six rebounds, and the Cowgirls overcame 29 turnovers to outlast the Locomotives. Heidi Phalen added nine points and Sam Peila secured nine rebounds for Miles City, which led by four entering the fourth quarter. Emma Timm and Alyse Aby scored 10 points apiece for Laurel, and Bailey Graves provided eight.
• Hardin 71, Livingston 33: Kamber Good Luck hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points — surpassing 1,000 points for her career in the process — and the Bulldogs led from start to finish to close the tournament's first day. Good Luck also had 10 rebounds, and Kylee Old Elk contributed 15 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs, who led 36-15 by halftime. Sam Sciuchetti led the Rangers with nine points, and Brooke Weinheimer added eight.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Geraldine-Highwood 63, Cascade 21: Azzia Rowland with 13 points and Sarah Davison 11 provided the scoring punch for the Rivals, who led by two points after the first quarter but blew it open with a 25-2 flourish leading to halftime. Lydia Nelson and Lauren Crowder added eight apiece for Geraldine-Highwood in the district opener. Harlie Jackson scored nine points and Alaina Barger eight for Cascade.
• Fort Benton 53, Augusta 40: Casha Corder led with 15 points and the Longhorns built an eight-point halftime lead and held off the short-handed Elk from there in an opening-round game. Ashlee Wang added nine points and Hailee Wang eight for Fort Benton, which won every quarter. Dayna Mills scored 13, Kodee Shalz 11 and Abigail Barrett eight for Augusta. The Elk were without leading scorer Payton Levine, who is competing in The American Rodeo competition in Texas.
20-Point Club
28: Joston Cripe, Kalispell Flathead
25: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
24: Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky
24: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
23: Dani Jordan, Lockwood
21: Tailey Harris, Lockwood
21: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
20: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
20: Gavin Chouinard, Kalispell Flathead
