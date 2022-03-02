Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS B
Southern B
• Three Forks 59, Colstrip 41: Owen Long topped all scorers with 21 points and Finnley Tesoro was right behind with 19 to lead the Wolves over the Colts in a play-in game. Jacob Buchingnani chipped in with 10 for Three Forks, which led by five at halftime but trailed 33-31 in the third quarter before a 14-0 run created some space. Weston Means scored 11 points and Nahshon Bighorn eight for Colstrip. The Wolves advanced to play Columbus at 5 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Fairview 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41: Hunter Sharbono poured in 24 points and Kanyon Taylor helped with 11 for the Warriors, who were tied 12-all after one quarter before breaking it wide open with a 20-4 surge over the next eight minutes. Jeff Tjelde added 10 points for Fairview, which increased the margin to 20 after three quarters. Aiden Albus scored 15, Trey Johnson 10 and Blaine Downing eight for North Country. Fairview meets Richey-Lambert at 3 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal.
• Richey-Lambert 44, Scobey 41: Josh Sponheim provided nearly half of his team's points with 20 and the Fusion rallied from a 10-3 first-quarter deficit to trip the defending state champion Spartans. Grady Gonsioroski added 13 for Richey-Lambert, which led by one at halftime and eight after three quarters before Scobey rallied. Gage Hallock scored 10 and Hudson Kjos nine for the Spartans.
• Lustre Christian 71, Bainville 59 (OT): Elijah Lenihan was on fire with 25 points to pace four players in double figures for the once-beaten Lions, who needed an extra session to fend off the Bulldogs. Jasiah Hambira had a big day with 19 points, and Kolden Hoversland and Braden Ewing provided 10 each for Lustre. Braeden Romo scored 15, Ayden Knudsen 14, Charles Butikofer 13 and Jesse Strickland 10 for Bainville. The Lions face Froid-Lake in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal Thursday.
• Froid-Lake 48, Plentywood 30: Mason Dethman paced a balanced attack with 11 points and the unbeaten Redhawks stifled the Wildcats. Tyler Wivholm and Javonne Nesbit added eight points each for Froid-Lake, which led by 10 after the first quarter. Reese Wirtz led Plentywood with 12 points.
Southern C
• Melstone 54, Harlowton-Ryegate 26: Jayson Roth's 19 points led the way and Bryce Grebe helped with 10 points as the Broncs broke from a one-point first-quarter lead to rout the Engineers. Jannes Fuessel added eight for Melstone, which led by 12 at halftime and 18 after three quarters. Colter Woldstad had 15 for Harlowton-Ryegate, but no other player scored more than three points. Melstone meets Bridger at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Bridger 62, Custer-Hysham 47: Jace Weimer pumped in 18 points and Baylor Pospisil was right behind with 16 for the Scouts, who led by five at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter for a tournament-opening win over the Rebels. Bridger outscored Custer-Hysham 21-15 in the third quarter. Caden Rhoades scored 12, Tucker Keith 11 and Alex Russell 10 for the Rebels.
• Broadview-Lavina 58, Wibaux 31: Kade Erickson had a big scoring day again with 25 points and Connor Glennie had his back with 12 as the Pirates opened divisional action by roughing up the Longhorns in Miles City. Hunter Brown added 10 for Broadview-Lavina, which led by 12 at halftime and 21 after three quarters. Trey Knight scored 10 and Garrett Johnson eight for Wibaux. Broadview-Lavina will square off with Broadus at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Broadus 73, Plenty Coups 43: Tytan Hanson led four players in double figures scoring with 15 points and the Hawks broke open a close game in the third quarter on the way to a tournament-opening romp over the Warriors. Dillon Gee scored 14, Wyatt Gee 13 and Marcus Mader 12 for Broadus, which led by three at halftime but went on a 20-4 tear over the next eight minutes and won the second half 43-16. Irvin Crow scored 14 and Kevion Ladsen 11 for the Warriors.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
Southern B
• Baker 42, Manhattan 31: Kyal Hadley was the game's only scorer in double figures with 10 points and the Spartans recovered from a seven-point first-quarter hole to fend off the Tigers in a play-in game. Anika Ploeger added eight for Baker, which led by two at halftime and three after three quarters before pulling away. Camdyn Holgate scored nine for Manhattan. Baker will face Columbus at 8 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS C
Southern C
• Melstone 64, Harlowton-Ryegate 14: Draya Wacker paved the way with 17 points, Koye Rindal added 15 and the surging Broncs sprinted to a 30-3 lead after one quarter on the way to derailing the Engineers in Miles City. Avery Eike provided 12 more points and Kayla Kombol eight for Melstone, which upped the lead to 43-5 by halftime en route to its 21st consecutive victory. Samantha Fenley scored six to lead Harlowton-Ryegate. Melstone will face Ekalaka in the winners' bracket at 5 p.m. Friday.
• Ekalaka 79, Broadview-Lavina 44: Heidi LaBree had the hot hand with 23 points to lead four players in double figures and the Bulldogs leapt to a 47-20 halftime lead in trouncing the Pirates. Kendra Tooke scored 14, Tyra O'Connor 11 and Codi Melton 10 for Ekalaka. Hailey Fiske scored 17, Adi Tuszynski nine, and Callie Beckett and Kaytlyn Egge eight each for Broadview-Lavina.
20-Point Club
25: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
25: Elijah Lenihan, Lustre Christian
24: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
23: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
21: Owen Long, Three Forks
20: Josh Sponheim, Richey-Lambert
