High winds in Central Montana are having an impact on the basketball season Saturday.
Choteau, scheduled to travel to Jefferson Saturday night, won't be making the trip.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a high wind warning in Central Montana until 11 p.m. The winds are supposed to reach 40-50 mph, with gusts of up to 70 mph, prompting the cancellation of the game.
The Jefferson High School boys basketball Twitter posted news of the cancellation Saturday morning.
North Star AD Brian Campbell also emailed Saturday morning that the Knights' games in Conrad would be cancelled due to the winds. There are no plans to reschedule the matchup.
(Updated 3:50 p.m.)
As the afternoon continued, additional games were reported.
Heart Butte and Cascade were reportedly cancelled.
US-87 and 80 were closed by the Montana Department of Transportation after a dust storm reduced visibility which impacted Fort Benton and Big Sandy as well as Geraldine-Highwood and Centerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.