The crosstown girls basketball game between Helena Capital and Helena High was supposed to have taken place already.
However, the Bengals were forced to take a two-week pause and that caused the rivalry game to be postponed until Monday night.
But as the saying goes, it's better late than never and in the Jungle, the Bengals (3-4) will host second-ranked Capital (6-1) looking for the upset and here are five things to watch in the showdown between the Bengals and the Bruins Monday night (7:15).
Can anyone slow down the Bartsch twins?
If you want to know why the Bruins have lost only two games the last two seasons, look no further than their dominant duo of Dani and Paige Bartsch.
The twins have been off the charts this season, averaging a combined 28 points per game, as well as 21 rebounds as each averages a double-double.
Helena High is certainly familiar with the Bartsch twins and the Bengals possess a number of bigs such as Liz Heuiser, Alex Bullock and Kim Feller to throw at 6-foot-2 Dani and 6-foot-4 Paige, and limiting their production would be huge for Helena High.
Slowing down the Bartsch twins is much easier said than done though and they are a puzzle few teams have been able to solve.
Who gets hot from deep?
There's no doubt that Capital has the most dangerous 3-point shooter in the crosstown game in Mara McGinley, who has 19 makes from beyond the arc in seven games this season. However, Helena High has a few options on the perimeter too.
Brooke Ark leads the way for Helena with 11, including two games with four 3-pointers this season, including one as part of a 14-point effort in a loss to No. 1 Missoula Hellgate last week.
Kylie Lantz and Reegan Walsh have also shot the ball well of late for the Bengals and if Helena wants to pull the upset, winning the 3-point battle would put it in a prime position to do so.
Helena has to finish
On Saturday, against Butte High, the Bengals built a 13-point lead before falling to the Bulldogs in overtime. Against top-ranked Hellgate, Helena had a third-quarter lead before a run by the Knights gave them a double-digit win.
Just last year, Helena High had a fourth-quarter lead at Capital and was unable to put the game away.
Whether the Bengals are ahead or behind, if they want to win in crosstown, their play in the fourth quarter will need to improve.
A new head-coaching matchup
A couple of seasons ago, Katie Garcin-Forba took over as the head coach of Capital and was facing a rival head coach with state championship resume in Eric Peterson.
Now, on the other side of things, Helena head coach Ben Dudek is the newcomer and Garcin-Forba is the coach with the state championship on her resume.
Garcin-Forba was winless in her first three tries against Helena High, now with a new head coach on the opposing sideline, the Bruins will be aiming for their second straight win in the Jungle.
Dudek will be looking for a win in his crosstown debut, which would also help Helena avoid a third straight loss.
A busy week for both teams
If it feels a little strange to have a crosstown game on a Monday night, that's because it is and it will cause both Capital and Helena High to have a busy week.
Both the Bengals and Bruins will have three games this week as each will play Big Sky and Sentinel later this week.
The Bruins and Bengals are looking to improve their seeding as much as possible ahead of a one-game playoff to reach the Class AA state tournament which will take place after the regular season.
Capital is in the No. 2 spot in the Western AA right now, with a two-game lead in the loss column over Sentinel. The Bengals are in fifth right now, but just a game out of third place in the loss column, meaning a home playoff game is still within reach.
A win Monday night would go a long way towards making that happen.
