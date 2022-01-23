FAIRFIELD – Most coaches are reluctant – maybe even afraid – to talk about achieving monumental goals such as winning streaks.
A lot of coachspeak revolves around taking games “one at a time” rather than looking at the bigger picture.
To be sure, former Fairfield Eagles girls basketball coach Dustin Gordon could talk coachspeak with the best of them, but he also wasn’t afraid of dreaming and verbalizing about what might develop under the best circumstances.
“Anyone who coaches has aspirations of a streak,” Gordon told 406mtsports.com in a recent interview. “That can be consecutive conference, division or state titles. It might be going 26-0 for an undefeated season or sometimes – when talent, tradition and dedication are mixed with support and a little luck – teams can accomplish some amazing things.”
Yes they can, as the Eagles proved almost a decade ago as they reeled off 120 straight victories and four State Class B championships from 2010-15. Those Eagles smashed the previous Montana record for consecutive wins (72 by Great Falls High from 1980-83) and set the bar so high that the record may never be broken.
Many Treasure State basketball fans are aware that the Fairfield streak was achieved during the four years that Jill Barta was a key cog in the program. Anyone who saw Barta play from 2010 to 2014 was amazed by the skill and the natural talent of a 6-foot-3 athlete who could run faster and jump higher than most girls a foot shorter. She could also score almost at will and intimidate opponents by her sheer presence on the court.
A lot of those fans have wondered – some out loud – how the Fairfield Eagles could ever LOSE a game with Jill Barta in the lineup.
Well, the easy answer is – the Eagles didn’t LOSE. Ever. Barta went 104-0 in her high school days before going on to a superb college career at Gonzaga University, as well as a brief professional stint in Europe.
She was recently ranked No. 14 in a 406mtsports.com list of the top 50 Montana girls basketball players of the past 50 years. Many pundits think that’s about 10 places too low, but nobody doubts her significance to the sport.
Gordon believes it’s unfair to dozens of other Fairfield girls – plus their supportive parents and dedicated fans – to assign all the credit for the winning streak to one exceptional player.
“That (winning) streak and those nine (state) championship appearances in 11 years started long before she (Barta) came on the scene,” Gordon pointed out. “It just culminated with Jill and obviously she is an extraordinary talent … but there is far more to the story than one player.”
Indeed, Fairfield won State Class B titles in 2007-08 and 2008-09 (both with 25-1 records) when Barta was still in grade school. The Eagles finished second the following year to longtime rival Malta, as players such as Molly Klinker, Destiny Palmer and Jordyn Johnson led the way.
During Barta’s freshman season in 2010-11, she never started a game, and had to earn her playing time, recalled Jordyn Johnson, whom Gordon called “the cornerstone of the first two (title) years.”
“Gordon made Jill earn her playing time,” said Johnson, now 27 and living in Washington.
“She played JV and 'C' Team before coach inserted her in the lineup,” Johnson recalled. “I remember Molly was in foul trouble in a big tournament game and Jill replaced her and was looking at two important free throws. Gordon always said that ‘big players make big plays in big games’ … well, I mentioned that to Jill and she made them both, and I think that was a turning point for her.”
Solid players such as Sydne Steinbach, Linnea Zier and Cassidy Coverdell were inserted into the starting lineup in both 2012 and 2013, then the Coverdell twins – Kourtney and Kaylynn – joined Kaylee Baeth and Taleigh Isakson as starters in the final championship season of 2013-14.
That season ended with perhaps the most famous game in Class B girls basketball history, Fairfield’s double-overtime win over Malta as Barta scored 41 points, including the team’s last 21.
Mark and Debra Coverdell know as much about Fairfield basketball tradition as any Eagle fans. Debra played on the first Fairfield team to win a state title (in 1988) for the legendary coach Dean Gamradt, considered by many to be one of the best – in any enrollment classification – in Montana history.
The Coverdells also sent three of their daughters to Gordon’s program, and they spent many summers ferrying the youngsters to tournaments around the West. Mark Coverdell said it’s obvious that star players like Barta made the winning streak possible, but he said Gordon had coaching strengths that opposing fans never saw.
“He would find a kid who wasn’t great and would make her good at one thing,” Coverdell said. “My twins were good enough to play for Montana Tech and get a great education, and a few other (Fairfield) girls went on to play in college.
“But it’s the ones who came off the bench and made the starters better who may remember him (Gordon) the most.”
Johnson agrees.
“His program always had a deep bench,” she said. “All the players were valued and they all played.”
Gordon played so many athletes that the top players – like Barta – didn’t achieve statistical milestones.
“I am not sure I could find Jill’s actual stats and we have never put an emphasis on them,” Gordon said. “We did not run up the score. It was often a goal to get all 12 girls in the scorebook … after establishing a significant first-half lead.”
Gordon started his coaching career at Class C Chester and took his first three teams to state tournaments. He took the job at Fairfield in 2006-07 and went 12-12 with a roster that had gone 1-19 the previous season.
Over the next seven seasons, Fairfield won six state titles and finished second to Malta the other year. The streak was extended in 2014-15 when a team led by sisters Natalie and Liz Klinker won their first 16 games before losing 50-38 at rival Choteau in a regular-season game.
“Kind of bittersweet,” Gordon said of that loss to Choteau. “The streak … took on a life of its own. The pressure mounted after every notch in the 'W' column and no one wanted to be part of the team who finally lost, but all good things must end.”
“Maybe part of the reason we were able to continue over the better part (of the next five years) can be the ability to keep a good perspective … we just wanted to be sure we got beat and didn’t lose.”
Indeed, Fairfield rebounded to take second at state in 2015-16 and won the title again the following season.
Gordon, who also served as principal as well as girls basketball coach for many of those years, retired from coaching in 2020 with a 295-64 record in 14 seasons. He moved on to become superintendent of the Fairfield school system.
The current Eagles girls coach is Travis Schenk, a star player for Gamradt’s state-title teams who went on to coach the Eagle boys for a few years.
“He is now on a quest to win one with the girls,” Gordon said. “That would be a story.”
But maybe not quite the story that was written about a decade ago and may never be exceeded.
