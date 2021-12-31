GREAT FALLS – It’s not possible for Dick Kloppel to remember all of the 72 consecutive victories his Great Falls High girls’ basketball teams compiled from 1980 through 1982 — a state record that lasted for more than 30 years.
But it’s impossible for the veteran coach to forget how the streak started and how it ended, since the details are still firmly entrenched in the mind of the Electric City basketball icon.
“The last game we lost (before the streak) was the state (AA) championship game against Missoula Sentinel in 1979, when Doris Deden was the center for Missoula Sentinel,” Kloppel recalled recently. “And the next time we lost was our fifth game in 1983 at Sentinel, when Karen Deden was their center.
“You don’t forget that stuff.”
The Dedens, of course, were two of the most dominant basketball players in Treasure State history, tall and talented centers who enjoyed great success in college, Doris at the University of Montana and Karen at the University of Washington.
Between those rare defeats, the Bison reeled off three straight Class AA state titles, and those are the last of four pieces of championship hardware residing in the trophy case at Swarthout Fieldhouse.
“Those were the golden years for girls’ basketball in Great Falls,” Kloppel said. “But they lasted longer than just those three years.”
Indeed they did.
Girls played basketball in the fall in the early days of the sport, and during the seven-year period from 1978 through 1984 the Bison compiled a record of 135-9. Many of the GFH athletes responsible for that success went on to college careers, most of them in the NAIA ranks, but a few in NCAA Division I programs.
During the winning streak, there were more than a dozen girls who started regularly for the Blue-and-White, but the unquestioned leaders were Natalie Streeter and Katy Kloppel, Dick’s daughter. Streeter started all three years and never lost a game in her Hall of Fame career. Great Falls High had only three classes in that era; ninth-graders were still in junior high and ineligible to play on the varsity.
Katy Kloppel was a year younger than Streeter, who went on to a productive four-year career with the Montana Lady Griz. Katy Kloppel, perhaps the best pure shooter to ever play at Swarthout Fieldhouse, continued her career at the University of Houston’s D-I program.
“Natalie was the greatest of all time. Period,” Kloppel told the Great Falls Tribune several years ago in a story about the school’s all-time great players.
But as talented as they were, Streeter and Katy Kloppel rarely dominated the scorebook. Coach Kloppel’s teams were known for sharing the ball and the recognition.
In 1980, the first title team included contributors such as the Dickerson sisters, Lori and Jamie, who both went on to play at the University of Great Falls. Their teammates included Angie Diekhans, Johanna Wilcox and Carolyn Doney as they defeated Missoula Sentinel for the state championship.
The next season, when GFH again beat Sentinel for the AA title, Barb Filipowicz, Mary Burton and Rina Fontana joined the regular cast along with Streeter, Kloppel, Diekhans and Wilcox. Burton eventually became a standout player at Carroll College.
In the final season of the streak in 1982, Chris Kelly and DeeAnn Janikula helped Streeter, Kloppel and Burton to an undefeated season, capped by a 66-28 romp over Bozeman High in the state title game.
“At one time, we had 17 of our players at college programs,” recalled Kloppel with considerable pride.
He was also proud of a dedicated coaching staff that included Gary Warhank, Nancy Walters and Al Getten at GFH, as well as Ez Larson, who guided the feeder program at East Junior High.
“Ez could flat develop basketball players,” Kloppel said. “They were ready to play when we got them.”
The Bison broke the previous state record of 51 wins in a row compiled from 1978-80 by Three Forks. Those teams were led by the great Vicki Heebner, a future standout at Montana State.
In October 1982, the Bison were congratulated personally by President Ronald Reagan when he made a stop in The Electric City.
Dick Kloppel retired from coaching after the 1987 season with a 223-52 record. He transitioned into school administration and ended his school career as principal at Great Falls CMR across the river — the Bison’s biggest rivals.
Of course, Kloppel and some of his players also took notice when the Fairfield Eagles broke the Bison record, eventually winning 120 straight games from 2010 to 2015.
“I talked about it in passing with Katy and Angie (Diekhans), who I see quite often. And I remember calling Natalie Streeter on the phone and talking a little bit.”
Kloppel, a Fairfield native, took special pride in the Eagles’ accomplishment, which was sparked by 6-3 center Jill Barta, considered one of the greatest players in Treasure State history.
“I was really tickled for (coach) Dustin Gordon,” Kloppel said. “He’s a good friend of mine. His wife worked for me when I was the principal at CMR.”
At age 73, Kloppel still follows both Electric City AA programs and shares his knowledge about the “good old days” of girls’ basketball. He serves as a resource for both CMR coach Brian Crosby and GFH coach Jerry Schmitz.
“The other day I was telling the (CMR) girls that kids in Great Falls didn’t have all these opportunities 50 years ago,” Kloppel said with a laugh. “They didn’t realize basketball didn’t start (until 1972). They need to know that it hasn’t always been here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.