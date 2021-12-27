MALTA – There’s no logical reason why Malta High School should have produced so many outstanding girls basketball teams over the years, while schools with similar enrollments and similar resources were content to earn a few conference championships.
Yet the numbers don’t lie. Since 1991, when they captured their first State Class B title, the M-ettes have won an all-class state-best 10 state championships and have finished second six other years. Only Northern Division rival Fairfield – with eight titles and five runner-up finishes – even comes close among Montana’s 170-plus high schools.
“Well, over the years Malta had good coaches and great kids,” said former University of Montana women’s basketball coach Robin Selvig, who recruited seven Malta players in his 38 years running his Lady Griz program.
“I don’t think there’s any school in the state that sent us more players,” Selvig added, “not even in Missoula.”
Moreover, the Malta athletes who played for Selvig weren’t just solid contributors to the Lady Griz program. Three of them — Skyla Sisco, Linda Cummings and Greta Koss — rank among the top 14 scorers in UM history. Koss (1995-96) and Sisco (1997-98) went on to become the Most Valuable Player in the Big Sky Conference.
The Malta-to-Missoula pipeline started in 1985 when Selvig offered a scholarship to Linda Mendel. That was six years before the M-ettes won their first state title with senior forward Koss and junior guard Sisco leading the way for coach Del Fried.
That initial title in 1991 didn’t come easily, recalled Greta Koss Buehler, who now works for the Montana High School Association in Helena after spending almost 10 years coaching at Billings West.
“Skyla and I and another starter all fouled out in overtime,” Buehler said. “That we were still able to win (54-52 over Fairfield) shows you what kind of depth we had.”
Buehler said she became interested in UM after attending a summer basketball camp in Missoula.
“I wasn’t even sure I wanted to play college basketball, but I met Rob and liked the coaches and the program,” Buehler said. “I think most of the other Malta girls also went to camp and that started the recruiting process.”
Cummings followed Koss and Sisco in 1996, followed by the Keller sisters, Cheryl and Juliann, who had moved to Malta from tiny Turner near the Canadian border. Haley Nicholson and current Lady Griz star guard Sophia Stiles were other M-ettes to join the UM program.
Fried also guided Malta to state championships in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2000 before retiring. He was succeeded by longtime assistant coach Terry Lindgren, who produced state titles in 2007 and 2010.
Current coach Nate Hammond added to the trophy case with championships in 2015 and 2016.
For most of those years, Malta had an enrollment of between 150 and 200 students, less than District 2B rivals Glasgow and Wolf Point but comparable to frequent opponents such as Shelby, Conrad and Harlem. Today, Malta is down to fewer than 130 students, as many towns in northeastern Montana have been losing population the past few decades.
Nobody in Phillips County has seen more M-ette triumphs than Greg Kielb, longtime owner of radio station KMMR who has broadcast hundreds of basketball games over the past 40 years. He fully understands what basketball has meant to the community, but he can’t explain the phenomenon.
“Ever since I got here (in 1970s) from North Dakota, it’s always been a crazy hot spot for basketball,” Kielb said. “I’ve heard that even before (the MHSA) started basketball (1972), girls up here were playing. Linda Cummings’ mom was a star in the 60s in kind of an AAU team.”
Kielb said he can’t identify a favorite player or favorite Malta team.
“It’s just too hard to pick .. I do remember Greta being the first girl I ever saw who could crossover dribble from the top of the arc with her left hand and get to the basket before the defense could adjust. And Skyla, she was just as quick as a cat.”
Both Kielb and longtime Malta High athletic director Scott King insist that one of the best Malta players didn’t even get a scholarship offer from Montana or Montana State.
“Bobbi Knudsen was one of the best competitors we ever had,” said King, who served as football coach and AD for many years. “I can’t believe she didn’t get recruited.”
Kielb said Knudsen “carried her team on her back (in 2010). She was that good.”
Knudsen went on to finish as one of the best players in history at NCAA Division II MSU Billings.
Dozens of other M-Ettes went on to play at Frontier Conference schools and NAIA programs in North Dakota.
