BILLINGS — The date was March 12, 2012. It was state championship Saturday in Montana high school basketball, and I was in Bozeman for the State AA title games when I received a text from my cousin Mike Erickson.
Mike was in Great Falls, preparing to be one of the referees for the State C girls championship between Twin Bridges and Belt.
“It’s my third state title game …. give me a shout-out on the radio,” Mike joked in his text.
My reply? “Mikey, I’m about to broadcast my 57th state championship game. Give me a call when you get to double digits.”
All joking aside, what a very special Saturday night it turned out to be. I refer to it as simply the greatest night in Montana girls basketball history.
My night began with an epic State AA girls championship between the undefeated Bozeman Hawks at 22-0 and the talented Missoula Sentinel squad, which entered with an 18-4 record. In addition to their unblemished record, Bozeman was the top scoring team in Class AA at 57 points a game and allowing just 36 a game — their “average” game was a 21-point victory.
The two teams played a thriller that featured 20 3-pointers, 12 lead changes and 13 ties. One of those 3-pointers was a 25-footer by Bozeman’s Shanae Gilham which sent the game into overtime. Sentinel prevailed in the extra frame, pulling off a 66-60 upset in front of the 6,000-plus fans at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
How did the Spartans do it? There were many contributions, but the performance by D.J. Reinhardt was an all-timer. Averaging a modest 13 points per game for the season, Reinhardt made all four of her 3-point attempts and was 14-of-14 on free throws as she exploded for a State AA girls championship-record 38 points.
After the game, with tears streaming down her face, Reinhardt told me that she had dedicated that game to her mom, who had passed away from cancer just a few months earlier. Incredible.
Meanwhile in Hamilton, Jill Barta and her Fairfield teammates continued to rewrite the record books as they defeated Malta 50-35 in the State B girls championship. Then a sophomore, Barta scored 24 points as Fairfield finished its second straight 26-0 season and finished the 2011-12 season with a stunning margin of victory of more than 34 points per game.
Barta, as we all remember, never lost a game as a high school player. Fairfield went unbeaten the next two seasons as well for a 104-0 record over Barta’s four seasons.
Back to my cousin Mike in Great Falls, where Twin Bridges and Belt both entered the State C girls championship with 25-1 records. The young ladies from Twin were playing in their first-ever state title game, while Belt was seeking its first State C girls title since 1991.
With her team trailing by three points in the closing seconds, Peyton Ferris of Twin Bridges heaved up a long 3-pointer. Mike said later he was sure it was going in, but it did not and Belt claimed a 59-56 win. It was a rare miss for Ferris on the night, as she went 17 of 22 from the field and scored a whopping 41 points — second-best in State C girls championship history only to Vicki Heebner of Three Forks, who put up 42 in 1979.
“What a performance” is a phrase that could be heard all over the state that night — the greatest night in Montana girls basketball history.
