BILLINGS — Skyview’s girls basketball team turned in a dominating performance Friday night, beating crosstown rival Billings Senior 77-37 at the Skyview gym.
The victory sets up Saturday afternoon’s showdown when the No. 3-ranked Falcons visit No. 1 Billings West. That game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
Skyview sophomore Breanna Williams powered her way to 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Brooke Berry added 18 points for the Falcons, who closed the first quarter on a 16-0 run and never looked back.
“They brought it tonight,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said of his team. “And we got Senior probably on an off night. That’s just how it goes sometimes.”
Brenna Linse led Senior with 17 points.
Falcons are no cupcakes
Skyview’s MG Spotted Bear left the Falcons locker room holding a tray full of cupcakes and a birthday balloon.
Friday was birthday No. 18 for the Skyview senior, and she celebrated by spearheading another stifling defensive game from the Falcons.
They began the night No. 1 or No. 2 in most defensive categories in Class AA, and the Falcons did nothing to jeopardize those rankings Friday. The Broncs had a proficient enough start to the game — they trailed 8-7 with 3:47 left in the first quarter — but wound up with just 11 points by halftime.
Spotted Bear, who was leading Class AA with 4.2 steals per game, said she takes pride in helping be a tone-setter on the defensive end. Only No. 2-ranked Missoula Hellgate (53 points) has scored more than 39 points against the Falcons.
“I think everyone understood that if we want to be winning these big-time games, we’ve got to put in the defensive work as well as the offensive,” said Spotted Bear, who is headed to play next season at South Dakota Mines. “We’re holding teams to 33 points and I think that’s amazing. Where we want to go, we have to keep that up.”
Montague, who is in his third season, said the team’s defensive effort this season is simply a product of maturity.
“They’re seasoned veterans and they know the expectation,” Montague said. “We don’t have to blow smoke to get them ready to play or anything like that. I know they’re going to be ready to play.”
Time for showdown Saturday
With a second consecutive intra-city game looming on back-to-back nights, and with the No. 1 Golden Bears next on the docket, it would have been natural for the Falcons to look past the Broncs and put in a sloppy performance.
That was far from the case. Montague said the Falcons didn’t even talk about playing West during this week of practice.
“The focus has been Senior all week,” he said. “We have a veteran-enough group to understand focus and things like that.”
Now that the Skyview-West game was less than 18 hours away and with the Broncs out of the way, Montague was willing to finally talk about the Bears. The last time the teams met, West cruised to a 30-point win in last year’s state tournament third-place game. Saturday will see the Eastern AA's, and possibly the state's, best offensive and defensive units square off.
“There’s really no weakness with their team,” Montague said of the 8-0 Bears. “It’s a great opportunity, a heckuva challenge.”
Broncs looking for positives
Senior’s last two games don’t look good on paper. A week ago, the Broncs lost to West 68-37, and three of Senior’s five losses have been to No. 1 West, No. 2 Hellgate and No. 3 Skyview. So the schedule has been difficult.
The Broncs showed a brief sign of life to start the third quarter when they opened the second half with a 9-2 run. But, as highlights go, that was pretty much it.
“In a game like that, you’re just doing everything in your power to just try and build some good habits,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “Sometimes it’s hard. (Skyview’s) a really good team and they’ve got really good pieces and they obviously made that a big challenge.”
Senior, too, has a short turnaround time with a Saturday game against Belgrade. The Panthers are 0-7 and coming off a loss to West on Friday night.
“We get an opportunity tomorrow to try and get the bad taste out of our mouth,” Silliker said. “Maybe the next game is the one that propels us where we want to go. We’re trying to right a ship to where we’re even-keeled. We’re not going to take a loss and throw in the towel on the season or anything like that, just like we wouldn’t get too high with a win.”
Numbers game
Skyview improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Eastern AA. The win was its fifth in a row. Senior dropped to 3-5 and 2-2. … Skyview’s points were a season-high and marked the sixth time in seven games that the Falcons have scored 62 or more. The 77 points were also a high for the Senior-Skyview series and the Falcons have won the last five meetings with the Broncs. … Skyview’s Cami Harris knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points. She entered the game making 37% of her 38 3-point attempts.
