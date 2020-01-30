ANACONDA — The Butte Central-Anaconda rivalry has a rich vein of competitive history, but Thursday night’s battle in Deer Lodge County was about something bigger.
The Copperheads (9-4) bested the Maroons (1-13) 36-30, but the display from Butte Central and Anaconda in support of Gabbie Stetzner, an Anaconda sophomore battling Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma was the real highlight of the night.
Central principal J.P. Williams, on behalf of the Maroons, presented Stetzner’s parents, Chris and Miranda, with a donation towards Gabbie’s fight.
“The reason we are having this special moment,” said Williams to the audience at Memorial Gymnasium, "is because we know how precious life is. I’m honored as the principal of Butte Central Catholic High School to be here tonight in support of Gabbie, Miranda and Chris.
“We love you, we’re not going to give up, we’re going to keep fighting, and we want you to know that we stand by you.”
Anaconda head coach Andy Saltenberger said the bond between the Butte Central and Anaconda communities is something special.
“That’s amazing of Central to do that for Gabbie,” Saltenberger said. “It’s awful nice of their community and shows how much the two communities respect each other and will do anything for each other.”
Anaconda came into Memorial Gymnasium with a fast-paced approach, consistently beating the Maroons on the break early in the game.
The style also saw the scoring spread among the Copperheads, as six different players scored for Anaconda before the halftime break.
Meanwhile, the Maroons looked to use their size to best the Copperheads, utilizing the size of juniors Maddi Kump and Taylor Harrington to earn second-chance baskets on offensive rebounds.
Central head coach Meg Murphy said that her team fought well against the Copperheads.
“I thought our first three quarters weren’t too bad,” Murphy said. “Anaconda’s a good team and they put a lot of pressure on us. I thought we handled it for the most part. I’m proud of the way our kids battled.”
As Murphy mentioned, Central’s tactics worked for the Maroons for about three quarters, as Central had a 16-15 halftime lead, and only trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Anaconda started the final ten minutes on fire, going on a 9-0 run and not allowing Central a basket for the quarter’s first seven minutes.
Sophomore Delaney Hasquet answered the call for the Maroons though, making an “and 1” play and then immediately following up with a basket to give the Maroons a shot with just under two minutes to play.
However, it was too late for Central, as the Copperheads’ sophomore Kora Kelly and senior Logan Stetzner, cousin of Gabbie, knocked down four big free throws to solidify the win for Anaconda.
Saltenberger praised his team’s response to a tough first half, saying the defense improved when it mattered most, despite a hectic schedule in recent weeks.
“Our defense stepped up,” said Saltenberger. “It was a tough game, because we’ve had three straight weeks of three games a week. I think some of our girls are mentally drained, so for them to get a big push like that was big.”
Stetzner’s nine points led the Copperheads, with sophomore Sami Johnson following up with seven. Junior Megan Reich and sophomore Alyssa Peterson wrapped up the Anaconda top scorers, as each finished with six points.
For the Maroons, sophomore Sofee Thatcher led the contest with eleven points. Hasquet finished with 10, while Kump added five as well. Junior Avery Kelly tallied three points, and Harrington ended her night with two.
Murphy said that her team is still getting reps in close-game situations, but that the evening was encouraging.
“I thought it was a good game,” Murphy said. “We made a run at them. Our kids just don’t know how to win yet… I thought they did a good job of battling in that last two minutes and trying to come back and make a game of it.”
Central hits the road to play Hamilton on Saturday, while Anaconda also plays away, traveling to Thompson Falls.
