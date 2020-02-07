Senior night was sweet for the Copperheads.
Anaconda defeated Deer Lodge 57-41, as the senior duo of Isabel Saltenberger and Logan Stetzner combined for 30 points to edge out the Wardens Friday.
Copperheads head coach Andy Saltenberger praised his seniors, but made it a point to credit his whole squad for a comprehensive performance.
“They played well,” Saltenberger said. “It was a great team win. [The scoring] was spread out, all the way down the roster… The scoring was spread out seven-deep, and we put some looks out there that we haven’t done this year, so that was nice to mix it up.”
It was battle of tandems early in the contest, as the Wardens’ junior Makenzi Meagher and Rachel Nicholson combined for 18 of Deer Lodge’s 22 points in the opening 16 minutes.
Meagher hit three treys, which propelled the Wardens to a 17-13 advantage with a few minutes remaining in the half, but Anaconda’s own duo responded quickly.
Saltenberger and Stetzner totaled 16 of the Copperheads’ first-half points, with Saltenberger making an “and one” play and knocking down a three-point effort within a couple minutes to help Anaconda enter the half with a three-point lead.
While Deer Lodge continued to shoot well in the third quarter, the Copperheads began to break the game open with a 16-point quarter, thanks in part to Copperheads like junior Mia Sullivan-Sanders and sophomore Alyssa Peterson knocking down a couple shots.
Deer Lodge head coach Henry Huber said that the Wardens attempted to play man defense and found some success, but that Anaconda made things difficult.
“We just want to play man defense,” Huber said. “Defense has been our main focus lately, I think we had good help at times, but sometimes we let cutters into the basket and that kind of hurt us.”
The Wardens trailed by nine heading into the final eight minutes, and came out with pace and aggression, but the heat that Deer Lodge was feeling in the first half had cooled, while the Copperheads stayed consistent, outscoring the Wardens 32-19 in the second half.
Deer Lodge was led by Meagher’s 17 points, as the junior made four treys, three coming in the first half. Nicholson finished closely behind with 15, while sophomore Nia McClanahan was the Wardens’ only other scorer, ending with nine.
Huber said that he was pleased with how his team performed, it was just not enough offensively in the second half.
“We didn’t get a lot of shots up in the second half,” Huber said. “We shot free throws well and limited our turnovers until down the stretch. That was our plan, so if we can keep our turnovers down and shoot the ball more, we’ll compete a little better.”
Stetzner totaled 18 points, a game-high, while Saltenberger added another 12. Sullivan-Sanders and Peterson each tallied eight points, rounding out the Copperheads’ top scorers.
Andy Saltenberger said that the win was an enjoyable one, but that the Copperheads still have a big week ahead of them.
“We’ve got to get a couple more wins to finish the season,” Saltenberger said. “Of course you want to win the last two going out. We’ve got two big home games that are real important for our conference, so we’ll get to work tomorrow morning on those.”
The win puts Anaconda at 11-5 and 5-1 in conference play, while Deer Lodge now sits at 2-14 and 2-5 in District 6B. The Copperheads welcome district leader Missoula Loyola on Tuesday.
