DILLON — The Anaconda Copperheads remain undefeated in the midst of a lively scene in Dillon on Thursday night, where they defeated the Beavers 46-22 in front of an energetic crowd and band.
Neither team scored until late in the first quarter, firstly on an Evey Hansen free throw for the Beavers. Tied at three going into the second quarter, the Copperheads knew they had to make changes offensively, according to coach Andy Saltenberger.
"We just weren't making the extra pass. We were forcing shots," Saltenberger said. "So we focused on ball movement and we finally settled into the game and ran the offense. The shots weren't falling at first, but they finally started dropping and we played great defense."
The scoring woes continued in the second quarter for the Beavers while the Copperheads found some rhythm. With under ten seconds left in the first half, Anaconda’s Makena Patrick kept her focus through the crowd’s heckles, making a shot that gave Anaconda a 17-6 lead at the half.
Both teams defended with pressure and purpose in the first half, and both experimented with the full-court press. But once the Copperheads slowed the pace, they became difficult to stop.
"We need to play with more pride, especially defensively," said Dillon coach John Hansen. "We played with some intensity in the first quarter but we got tired, and when the shots aren't going in like they weren't tonight, it can also affect your defense."
The Copperheads continued to extend their lead in the third quarter, where they outscored the Beavers 29-14. Anaconda held a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and would hold onto the lead comfortably in the fourth.
Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Petersen led the Beavers in scoring, both finishing with five points. Mia Sullivan-Sanders had a standout game for the Copperheads, scoring 12 points.
"The girls played really good defense tonight and hopefully they can keep that going into Saturday," Saltenberger said. "It's good to get a win close to home, but the next one against Whitehall will be tough, they're a good team."
Saltenberger also said that the team will work on ball movement and offensive patience going into Saturday's game. The offense was also an area that needs work according to Anaconda senior Megan Reich.
Reich finished with seven points in the Thursday night win and has played for the Copperheads since she was a freshmen. Despite being one of the most consistent contributors for the Copperheads, she credited team-first work ethic for their recent success.
"We passed the ball really well, we played team ball tonight. "We really play as a team this year and I'm excited about that," Reich said. "The girls make me want to play, it feels like a family."
The Beavers will travel to Corvallis on Saturday, while the undefeated Copperheads will travel to Whitehall for a game that tips at 6:30 p.m.
