BILLINGS — Olivia Moten-Schell remembers it well, and why shouldn’t she?
Four years ago, unfazed by the bright lights, Moten-Schell converted a three-point play with one second left to lift Billings Central to a win in her first career basketball game at Metra.
Saturday night, Moten-Schell book-ended what’s sure to be a ton of memories with a double-double in her last regular-season game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that helped the No. 2 Rams elude Laurel 56-39.
There’s sure to be more to come at Billings’ big barn for Moten-Schell. The Eastern A tournament is in less than two weeks, and if all goes well there for the Rams, they’ll return to Metra for the Class A state tournament.
So she’s not quite ready to say so long.
“I’ve played here so many times,” Moten-Schell said after collecting 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, two of which she sent sailing out of bounds. “It’s really comfortable for me here, and I actually like playing here more (than at Billings Central's Nelles Activities Center). So, yeah, I’m really excited for the next month.
"It's kind of sad. I remember my first game here. It was against Hardin, that buzzer-beater as a freshman."
Moten-Schell was part of a double-digit scoring trio for the Rams, who improved to 13-2 on the season. Sophomore Mya Hansen, who is building her own history at Metra, first as a Locomotive last season and now this season with the Rams after transferring, led the way with 21 points. Solei Elletson added 14, including a layup and a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that helped Central pull away.
Two free throws from Gracey Willis gave the Locomotives a 37-35 lead with 7:18 to play, but the Rams closed out the game on a 21-2 run. Up to that point, neither team had led by more than six points.
“I think they lost their legs at the end,” first-year Laurel coach Eddie Cochran said about his team. “It seemed like they just got tired. We did what we were supposed to do, but part of our problem at times is we lose mental focus. (The Rams) are a great team. You can’t have any lapses or turnovers against a great team.”
Sammi Spitzer scored 13 points and Willis finished with 11 to lead the way for the Locomotives (10-5), who entered the game having won seven of their last eight. But they couldn’t keep up with the Rams down the stretch.
“You have to give props to Laurel, they’re scrappy,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “(Cochran) does a good job with them, so you just have to grind it out. That’s all I can say, really. You have to grind it out and they did.”
Two of the best free-throw shooting teams in the state, Laurel made 14 of 19 from the foul line (74%) while Central sank 17 of 21 (81%).
The teams close the regular season against one another Feb. 18 in Laurel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.