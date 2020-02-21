BUTTE — Asha Comings was up to the task for the Prospectors.
Philipsburg defeated Drummond 45-38 to advance to the District 12C tournament final, as Prospector sophomore Asha Comings racked up 25 points to propel Philipsburg to a victory.
Prospectors head coach Brandon Piazzola talked about what Comings brings to his team.
“[Comings] has come a long way this season,” Piazzola said. “She’s gotten better every single game. Late in the season, she’s peaked. She’s the type of player that, if it’s one-on-one, she’s getting to the hoop and going to score.”
The Prospectors opened up their scoring account first, as an Amelia Hill basket earned Philipsburg an initial lead, which was eventually tied up by Drummond senior Rylee Hilmo and junior Sydney Phillips at 4-4.
Sophomore Asha Comings responded strongly for Phillipsburg, scoring nine points in the first half and putting up two quick baskets in the second quarter to retake the lead after a 7-0 Trojan run put Drummond ahead by a basket.
Drummond head coach Nate Bignell said that he was proud of his team for fighting back when Philipsburg took leads in the first and second halves.
“They worked hard, and that’s all I can ask for,” Bignell said. “These girls don’t have quit, they got heart like no other and I wouldn’t trade any of these girls for anyone.”
The Trojans led for the majority of the second quarter, but only until Prospector sophomore Reece Pitcher sunk the only three of the first half to help Phillipsburg enter the break with a 19-17 lead.
Comings picked up the pace from her first-half performance, consistently drive to the basket to either score or earn trips to the free-throw line, which helped the Prospectors take a 30-23 lead.
Drummond grinded to get back in the game, as Phillips began to win the post battle and the Trojans utilized her rebounds and scoring to make it one-point game with a couple minutes to play.
Bignell talked about Phillips’ play in the second half after getting in early foul trouble against the Prospectors.
“Phillips stepped up,” Bignell said. “She just got in foul trouble in that first half, so she didn’t get as much time out there. We made it a one-point game because we kept fighting back and just kept chipping away.”
The Trojans fought til the end, but Philipsburg freshman Rachel Ward took six shots from the free-throw line in the final minute, making five and earning her team a trip to the final.
Drummond was led by Phillips’ 12 points, while Hilmo added 10 to the Trojan total. Junior Deana Parke and freshman Holly Hauptman each scored six points.
Comings’ 25 points was the obvious scoring leader, while Pitcher contributed seven with the lone three of the contest. Ward also finished with seven thanks to her late free throw barrage.
Piazzola complimented the Trojans for a game well-played, and said that his team is one more win from their goal.
“Hats off to Drummond, they have some strong girls,” Piazzola said. “We had to work and our girls did, which is what got us that win… We told the girls one game at a time, but ultimately, the championship has been our goal.”
Drummond takes on Sheridan at 8 a.m. Saturday, while Phillipsburg will play the winner of Ennis and Twin Bridges.
