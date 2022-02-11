HELENA — Avery Kraft buried a go-ahead 3-pointer around the three-minute mark and converted two pairs of one-and-one free throws with less than 60 seconds to play to help Helena High’s girls team hold off Kalispell Glacier for a 47-40 victory.
“Avery is fearless,” Bengals head coach Ben Dudek said. “When she sees a look, no matter what the score is or the situation, she’s putting it up. She’s one of the better shooters in the West right now. She stepped up in a big moment and hit a big shot.”
Kraft, who scored 15 points on Friday night, stepped to the free throw late in the fourth both times with her team leading by one possession. The first one-and-one trip came at the 52 second mark and put Helena up five. Glacier knocked down a triple, but Kraft reestablished a four-point Bengals edge with two more clutch free throws.
Kim Feller also converted a pair from the charity stripe with under 30 seconds to play, helping to ice the game in the Bengals’ favor.
“I kinda knew that we needed some [buckets], so I told myself I kinda needed to step it up a little bit,” Kraft said. “In the big moments, you’ve just gotta stay calm and try to knock them down…I was trying to stay relaxed. I knew that we practiced [free throws] a lot in practice, so I was just like, ‘we need these.’”
Helena trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter. The Bengals managed just five first-quarter points as 3-pointers from Glacier’s Reese Ramey and Bethany Sorensen opened up the Wolfpacks’ advantage.
A 9-2 Helena run, one that was capped by an Alex Bullock triple at the halftime buzzer, pulled the Bengals to within three points. Helena trailed by just one point following a Kraft 3-pointer early in the third quarter. It was Bullock’s back-to-back buckets to end the stanza, however, that gave the Bengals a two-point lead entering the fourth.
“We just stuck with what we were doing,” Dudek said. “We were getting good looks, but they weren’t falling in that first half. [Glacier] hit a couple shots. First half down by 10, you can’t overreact to a situation like that. You just have to keep playing. We were doing some good things and we kept on doing that and that got us back in the game.”
Bullock logged yet another double-double in Friday’s victory, finishing with a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. Bullock added three assists and a steal for the Bengals.
“She’s tough on both ends of the floor,” Dudek said of Bullock. “She is consistently averaging a double-double. We found her in some spots in the third quarter that really got us some easy buckets..She was strong and controlled tonight. She just continues to get better and continues to lead the team on both ends of the floor.”
Ashley Koenig chipped in six points for Helena, while Feller added five points and 15 rebounds (eight offensive, seven defensive) to the winning effort.
Sidney Gulick paced Glacier with 13 points. Sorensen knocked down three 3-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds to go with her 11 points. Ramey chipped in eight points.
Glacier shot better than Helena nearly across the board. The Wolfpack shot 37.2 percent from the field, including better than 41 percent from 3-point distance, making seven triples in the process. At the charity stripe, however, Helena held a distinct edge, converting 13 of its 16 attempts, while Glacier went just 1-for-8.
“I really think we showed our youth tonight,” Glacier head coach Amanda Cram said. “Ultimately we didn’t play to win, we played to not lose, obviously to our detriment…Overall, we didn’t make the shots that we needed to around the rim when it counted. Free throw-wise, we were bad.”
Divisionals are less than a month away. With Friday’s victory, the Bengals improved to 7-6 overall and 4-5 in Western AA contests. Glacier, on the other hand, drops to 5-9 on the season and 2-8 in conference play.
With some important matchups looming, including round two of crosstown, Dudek believes his team has an important quality that should bode well for the Bengals down the stretch.
“As we move forward here in February, it’s all about getting ready for divisionals,” Dudek said. “You look at scores throughout the West and consistently they’re all close, they’re all physical. We’ve been able to pull off some good wins against good teams late in games. We did that again tonight…We’re closing games when they matter, which is what matters for [divisionals].”
