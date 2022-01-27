MISSOULA — On one hand, Sam Tudor is a little sad he doesn’t have any of his girls basketball players in his English classes.
On the other hand, the fact that they’re not in his junior- and senior-level classes is a positive because that means they’re taking International Baccalaureate classes.
“The irony is it’s an IB school, and I don’t teach that, and therefore, I have none of my girls in class because they’re so smart, very academic kids,” he said earlier this week.
Those smarts translate well onto the court, where Tudor has the Bravettes off to a 9-0 start and No. 4 state ranking for Class AA in just his second season. It’s no surprise he’s turning around the program so rapidly given his success as a state championship coach at his previous stop.
Tudor still humbly calls himself just a facilitator and credits the girls for the success because of their leadership and willingness to hold each other accountable. He saw their chemistry start to take off over the summer, and they’ve shown an ability to close out tight games this winter.
Clare Converse headlines Flathead as the lone senior and a Carroll College signee who brings leadership and an all-around game as a 5-foot-11 utility player. Junior shooting guard Maddie Moy and 6-1 sophomore Kennedy Moore provide consistent scoring and rebounding outputs.
Guard Avery Chouinard brings the ball handling ability to deal with the opposing team’s pressure in her first varsity season. Junior Akilah Kubi offers defense and sets up others as the team’s assists leader. Off the bench, Olivia Pate gives Flathead another ball handler and Ivy Gannon provides another post presence.
The players are perfectionists, much like in the classroom. It’s a quality Tudor can relate to in the grind of coaching, which he’s glad to have back after he took off the 2020 season.
“I think this has been a savior for me,” he said. “Most teachers would agree that it’s been a tough couple years for us. Basketball is that thing that feels normal. That’s the best I can put it. We get out there when the whistle blows or they’re on the court, those restrictions and rules are out the door and we just play a game. That, to me, is about as good as it gets.”
Before Tudor took over, Flathead had struggled in recent years.
The Bravettes last made the state tournament in 2013 and are on their fourth head coach since then. There’s still half a season ahead before they can end that drought, but the winning ways have been a welcome sight for what Tudor sees as a passionate sports town.
“These girls come from great families that are big supporters,” he said. “They’ve been watching Bravettes hoops get beat for a few years as well, so this has been really fun.”
This is arguably the biggest challenge of Tudor’s career because of the level of competition.
He had been an assistant for the Class C Seeley-Swan girls and then an assistant for the Class B Bigfork boys, who he led to State B titles in 2018 and 2019 during his five years as the head coach. He stepped down and spent 2020 coaching middle school basketball, which brought him back to his roots and increased his desire to get back into the high school ranks.
Tudor is now coaching Class AA hoops for the first time. Unlike the Class B and C levels, there aren’t any expected blowout victories in which he could guarantee getting players at the end of the bench major minutes in the second half of games.
“That’s a big change in coaching, and I’ve set my mind to enjoying it,” he said. “If I can’t enjoy it, then I shouldn’t be out there anyway. As humbling as last year was, I enjoyed it.”
The Bravettes went 2-13 in his first season last winter. Losing was an uncommon experience for a coach who went 111-14 while leading Bigfork.
They didn’t have a summer session together because of the pandemic, so the transition to a new coach took some time. They’ve hit the ground running this year and were 9-0 heading into Thursday night’s game against Missoula Big Sky.
Tudor knows they easily could have a handful of losses already because they scored two-point wins over Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel, a three-point win over Great Falls and a six-point win over Butte. It has been telling that the team has been able to tough out those tight games before breaking through with a blowout win over crosstown rival Glacier, 52-23, last week.
“It speaks to the fact that we’re getting better, but we’re a very humble team still,” he said. “We had a very humbling season last year, and we’re keeping that in our back pocket for sure.”
Flathead has its biggest test of the season so far when it plays at Missoula Hellgate on Saturday. The Knights are ranked No. 2 in the state and were undefeated going into Thursday night’s game against Kalispell Glacier.
The Bravettes are averaging 48.1 points and allowing just 36.4 with their bevy of ballhandlers who can break the press while having a handful of players who could lead them in scoring on any given night. Hellgate, meanwhile, is averaging 58.1 points and allowing just 28.6 while running a full-court press with a senior-heavy team that has multiple four-year starters.
“Hell of a coach, one of a kind” Hellgate co-head coach Rob Henthorn offered about Tudor. “They’re an athletic basketball team. I think when you’re firing on all cylinders, everybody buys into it, and they’re playing really good defense. We’ll be ready.”
