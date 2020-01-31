WHITEHALL — The Herders were ready for their trip to Whitehall.
No. 2 Big Timber kept its undefeated season alive by beating the Trojans 74-48, as freshman Bailey Finn went off for 27 points, making six three-point efforts in the process.
The freshman guard said that the shooting wasn’t there in pregame, but that didn’t matter after the opening tip.
“In warm-ups, shots weren’t falling,” Finn said. “But that changed when the game started and we just got in flow.”
Big Timber came into Whitehall with confidence and aggression, making the most of some early good looks, as the Herders put up 22 first quarter points.
Part of this was thanks to three first-quarter treys from Finn, who finished the first half with 16 points.
Whitehall head coach Kelly Nieskens said that his team had to defend the perimeter better against the Herders.
“All I picture in my head is,” Nieskens said. “Not being able to close out people and get to the shooters. That’s something that we definitely need to focus on… We’re stuck trying to defend the rim and they’re just kicking back out for open threes.”
The Trojans had flashes of offensive success, as six different players got on the scoreboard, but simply couldn’t match the pace that the Herders were setting in the first half.
Whitehall came with better efficiency in the third quarter, limiting Finn and the Herders’ defense while also making more shots, with freshman Jada Clarkson and senior Ashlynn Ellison putting together a run in the final minutes of the third to make it a 17-point game.
Big Timber wasn’t done however, and another heatwave rose as the Herders made a flurry of three-point efforts in the fourth quarter to shut the door on any possible Trojan comeback.
Herders head coach Kim Finn said that she and her team prepared for the road test immensely, and the prep work paid off.
“We were a little bit concerned about the game,” Finn said. “Whitehall has two really good players, but the girls game to play and they played well… I told the girls, ‘They’re No. 4, we’re No. 2 and we need to show them we are here and mean business.’”
Big Timber was led by a contest-high 27 from Finn, while sophomores Emily Cooley and Alyssa Boshart followed with 10 points each. Eight points from both juniors Ella Holman and Darby Johnston finished out the top scorers for Big Timber.
The Trojans had a strong night from sophomore Brynna Wolfe and freshman Jada Clarkson, who each finished with 12 points. Whitehall also had 11 from senior Ashlynn Ellison, while fellow senior Asha Noyes finished the night with six.
Nieskens gave credit to Big Timber for a clinical performance, but also said he appreciates the effort his team gives from start to finish.
“That’s one nice thing about those girls,” Nieskens said. “They do work hard for me, and we appreciate that… You can’t have lapses like we did tonight against really good teams like Big Timber.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.