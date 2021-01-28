MISSOULA — It took three quarters on Thursday night, but once Missoula Hellgate found its shooting touch, the Knights were not to be denied.
Hellgate scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and down the visiting Sentinel Spartans, 39-36.
Hellgate pushed its record to 7-0 and picked up a crosstown sweep this week in the process, as it downed Big Sky on Tuesday night. Sentinel dropped to 3-3 on the season.
"They're super good and I think we wanted to get that win because last time we played them, we lost at divisionals," said Hellgate junior Bailee Sayler, who scored 9 of her team-high 12 points after halftime. "For one it's crosstown, for two we wanted to keep that undefeated record."
Sentinel was in control of the game in the first half and led 18-14 at the break, successfully able to break through a tough Knight press. But turnovers began to pile up for the Spartans in the third quarter and Hellgate began to make them pay with success from behind the 3-point line.
The Knights missed both of their 3-point attempts in the first half, but drained 3 of 7 in the final two frames. Hellgate shot just 5 of 20 from the field in the first half, but hit 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the field in the second.
"I think we didn't have confidence, but finally Perry (Paffhausen) had (a 3-pointer) wide open and I just told her to shoot it right away," Sayler said. "Once we shoot it with confidence, we're going to make them. We know that."
Paffhausen's triple came early in the third quarter and was the beginning of the comeback for the Knights.
Sentinel, meanwhile, did not hit its first 3-point try until Kodi Fraser finally got one to go in with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Spartans had some open looks throughout the game, but had a hard time finding the bottom of the net from the perimeter.
Fraser finished with 11 points on eight shots. Brooke Stayner finished with a game-high 14 points, though all but four came in the first half. Stayner hit 5 of 6 shots in the first two quarters, but attempted just two more in the second half as Hellgate was able to key in on her.
The Knights took the lead for good with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter as junior Addy Heaphy got a steal and broke away for a layup to make it 32-30. Hellgate never trailed again and at that point, it was the Knight's first lead since it was 2-0 at the very beginning of the game.
Hellgate got nine points off the bench from junior Keke Davis, who also hit a critical three late in the third quarter. She was a spark in the first half, when she was able to make both of her field goal attempts.
Sentinel had several chances to tie the game late, as they stole an inbounds pass with under a minute left and down by three points. Davis then got a steal on the ensuing Sentinel possession and the Knights were able to burn some clock.
Sayler missed the front end of a one-and-one and with 15.1 seconds left, Sentinel again had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. The play seemed to be designed for Sentinel senior Challis Westwater, but Hellgate covered her well and Stayner was forced to put up a contested shot that fell short.
"We just had to switch everything and we did that," Sayler said. "If they would have got inside we would have let them do that. Just, once again, we communicated and that was huge for us."
