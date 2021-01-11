BILLINGS — The first 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings of the 2020-21 season include two co-state champions at No. 1. The other two top teams fell one game short of that prize.
Missoula Hellgate is No. 1 in Class AA thanks in large part to Saturday’s two-point win over Helena Capital, which beat Hellgate 46-38 in last season's state semifinals and returned many of its best players. Capital is No. 2, one spot ahead of fellow co-champion Billings West.
The top two spots in Class A are occupied by the two defending co-champions. Billings Central is No. 1, and Hardin is No. 2. The Rams will face Eastern A rival Laurel, which is ranked No. 5, Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Class B’s No. 1 team, Big Timber, is led by all-state players Bailey Finn (a sophomore) and Emily Cooley (a junior), who are averaging 18 and 16 points per game, respectively. The Sheepherders lost to Forsyth in last season’s State B semifinals after beating the Dogies in the Southern B Divisional semifinals to improve to 22-0. Big Timber lost in the divisional title game to Colstrip, which is No. 2 in these rankings.
Roy-Winifred, which shared last season’s State C title with Belt, is No. 1 in the Class C rankings. One of the Outlaws’ four wins this season was last 41-26 last Tuesday over Belt, which is ranked No. 7 and went 2-2 against Roy-Winifred last season. The Outlaws will play at No. 2 Fort Benton on Thursday.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (2-1)
3. Billings West (2-0)
4. Great Falls (2-0)
5. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)
Class A
1. Billings Central (4-0)
2. Hardin (1-0)
3. Havre (2-1)
4. Columbia Falls (3-0)
5. Laurel (3-0)
Class B
1. Big Timber (3-0)
2. Colstrip (3-0)
3. Anaconda (2-0)
4. Missoula Loyola (3-1)
5. Malta (2-0)
6. Forsyth (2-1)
7. Fairfield (3-0)
8. Eureka (2-1)
9. Whitehall (1-1)
10. Thompson Falls (2-1)
Class C
1. Roy-Winifred (4-0)
2. Fort Benton (4-0)
3. Melstone (4-0)
4. Turner (3-0)
5. Valier (3-0)
6. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (4-0)
7. Belt (2-1)
8. Circle (3-0)
9. Seeley-Swan (3-0)
10. Charlo (1-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.