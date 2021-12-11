BILLINGS — Hailey Euell made the game-tying free throws with 7.6 seconds left in regulation and Billings Central went on to defeat Havre 55-54 in overtime at the Nelles Activities Center Saturday afternoon in a rematch of last season’s Class A girls basketball championship game won by the Blue Ponies in double overtime.
Mya Hansen scored 17 points and Alaina Woods had 12 for the Rams (1-1), who took the game's final lead on a free throw by Hansen with 25.9 seconds left in OT.
Jade Wendland led Havre (2-1) with 15 points, and Avery Carlson and Yelena Miller both had 14.
Havre had leads of 34-19 and 37-22 in the third quarter before a 12-2 Central run to close the quarter put the Rams within 39-34.
A Hansen 3-pointer tied the score at 44 with 4:44 to play and moments later the Rams took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game on a free throw from Hansen.
Consecutive three-point plays by Carlson got Havre's lead back to 50-45 with 2:247 to play, but the Rams evened it up on a 3 from Jessa Larson and Euell's late free throws, her only points of the game.
Carlson again put the Blue Ponies ahead 54-52 with just over a minute left in OT before Woods answered and Hansen hit the tie-breaking free throw. Havre had a couple misses at the end of the game before Central gained possession with seven seconds left and ran out the clock.
This story will be updated.
