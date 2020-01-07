MILES CITY — Billings Central held Miles City scoreless in the first quarter to build a big lead and went on to secure a 69-9 road victory Thursday night in Eastern A girls basketball.
The Rams led 27-0 after the first quarter and were ahead 44-6 at halftime. With the victory, Central improved its record to 7-0 overall and to 2-0 in conference play.
Miles City dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the league.
Individual statistical totals were not provided.
