BILLINGS — Jetton Ailes is like any other coach. She doesn't prejudge her team's schedule or put hopes on individual games other than to go into each one expecting to win it.
But even Ailes had to think the early portion of the Billings Central girls basketball schedule seemed riddled with peril. Now, looking back at those first six games, it’s obvious it’s the Rams posing the danger.
All have been vanquished by the Rams, who defeated West 52-44 Saturday afternoon at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center to improve to 6-0. Though Ailes said other road bumps are sure to come, she's also happy with the way her team has navigated this stretch at least.
“I would say our schedule is the toughest on paper, playing AA schools, not dropping down to play other schools, and I love that,” Ailes said. “I love that these girls are going to get pushed early, because they’re going to get pushed late. The sooner we can get into games like this, this is awesome.”
Mya Hansen and Olivia Moten-Schell combined to score 77% of the Rams’ points. Hansen, a guard, finished with a game-high 24 points, and Moten-Schell cleaned up with 16 in the post. The duo scored 23 of the team’s 27 second-half points.
But Moten-Schell said it was the work of the others that helped turn the game, which was tied nine times, in favor of the Rams.
“When it gets close like that, that’s when our defensive players truly start to shine,” Moten-Schell said. “Some of the players who don’t score as much do do stuff on the defensive end. I think our defense flips the switch on to offense.”
Ailes echoed that.
"We had so many kids do so many valuable things at so many important moments in the game," she said.
West was held to four points over the game’s final 5:05 after the Golden Bears had taken a 41-38 lead on Maddie Albrecht’s second 3-point play of the quarter. Hansen tied it again with a 3-pointer and the Rams took off from there, finishing the game on an 11-4 run.
“Moten-Schell got rebounds and put backs, which we talked about, keep her off the glass,” West coach Charlie Johnson said. “We let Hansen get a couple 3s. When you let a player like that, who can knock down shots, guard her with your hands down, you can’t be surprised when she hits shots.
“We didn’t have some of our players step up and they did, and that was the difference in the game.”
The Rams have been ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings since beating then-No. 1 Havre on the opening weekend. To Moten-Schell, Saturday’s win against a team she said was bigger and stronger than the Rams left her team feeling good about the way they are playing. And it’s not just about the wins and (no) losses.
“I definitely didn’t think we’d be where we are right now,” she said. “There’s just a different sort of confidence with me and my team this year.”
