CHICAGO — Billings Central's Mya Hansen is the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball, the sports-drink company announced Wednesday.
Hansen, a 5-foot-9 senior guard who will play at Butler University in Indiana next year, had led the Rams to an 18-3 record and a berth in the Class A state tournament this week. She averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game through 21 games.
A three-time all-state selection, Hansen was also the 2021 MaxPreps State Player of the Year. She entered the state tournament with 1,413 points in her career.
The senior class representative on the Billings Central Student Council, Hansen was nominated as the Student of the Year for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings for her academic achievement, community involvement and leadership. She has volunteered locally as a school ambassador and as a religious activities leader. Hansen has also donated her time as a youth basketball coach.
“Mya leads by example and makes every person around her better,” said Jetton Ailes, Billings Central's coach. “She is willing and always ready to do whatever is asked to make the team successful.”
Hansen, who has maintained an 'A' average in the classroom, is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Hansen as Montana’s best high school girls basketball player, according to a release from Gatorade.
Dani Bartsch of Helena Capital was last year's winner.
