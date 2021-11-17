BILLINGS — Solei Elletson’s range of emotions at the end of June and into July went from optimistic to hopeful to crushed, all in the span of a week.
From the moment she first injured her knee on a Thursday during a soccer camp in Minnesota to the time she went under the knife the following Thursday, a lot transpired.
Elletson, preparing for her senior season at Billings Central, heard and felt the tell-tale “pops” so many athletes describe when her cleat stuck in the artificial turf on a humid day while her body kept going, making her left knee bend inwards.
It hurt, of course, but the pain lessened and the swelling was minimal at first, allowing Elletson to convince herself the injury wasn't so bad. And when the first diagnosis came back as a sprained MCL her senior soccer season still seemed possible.
But on the flight home to Billings, the knee became “super swollen,” Elletson said. An MRI was taken, and a new diagnosis was a partial tear of the ACL. That wasn’t so good, but still not the worst news. No, that was delivered a bit later when still further examination revealed the injury to be a full tear.
Four months into her rehab, Elletson, who has been an important piece on the Rams' soccer and girls basketball teams since she was a freshman, said she’s been “cruising through” physical therapy.
“It really motivated me to want to come back, you know, just come back stronger and work even harder,” Elletson said of her injury. “During (future) practices, if it gets repetitive and you’re just going through the motions and not really giving it your all, those are the times where I’m now going to be so thankful that I’m out here right now, playing and getting better, because I could be on the sideline.”
Though the injury wiped out her senior soccer season and most likely the upcoming basketball season, yes, there are practices in her future.
Elletson signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to play soccer at North Idaho College. At the same time, she gave a verbal commitment to also play basketball at the community college in Coeur d’Alene.
NIC was one of the schools that stuck with Elletson throughout her injury. There were others, but NIC was on Elletson’s wish list even before things went south. The family boats on Lake Coeur d’Alene every summer, she said, and that area is one of her “favorite places on Earth.”
One other factor helped sway things in NIC’s favor. Cardinals soccer coach Kellsi Parson brought up the possibility of Elletson also playing basketball at the Northwest Athletic Conference school. How’s that for having a coach in your corner?
“That was a big part of why I would like to go there,” Elletson said, “because I can already tell (Parson) is supportive of me.”
Parson played two sports at NIC, and once she convinced Elletson to give basketball a go, Elletson got in contact with coach Korina Baker, who was amendable to the idea.
Elletson was a two-year starter on the Rams basketball team after being the sixth player her freshman season. Last year she averaged 10 points and three steals per game, and made 35% of her 3-point attempts.
In soccer, Elletson scored 52 career goals and had 20 assists as a three-year starter. This fall she attended her teammates’ practices and games to cheer them on as the Rams had another trophy-winning season, finishing second place to Laurel.
“There wasn’t one game where I didn’t say, oh, my gosh, I wish I was playing right now,” she said. “It really sucked just sitting there watching, knowing that I couldn’t really do anything on the field. But that doesn’t take away from the other aspects of the game, like being a leader off the field and helping the freshmen, giving them advice. I definitely learned that that was also important.”
So maybe that will be her role this winter. Though she might be cleared to play basketball at some point, Elletson is undecided if she would actually step on the court. It might be time, she said, to focus on her future and not risk further injury.
It’s a decision she doesn’t take lightly. The lure of fashioning at least some positive senior memories on what should be another state-contending basketball team at Billings Central is great.
Then again, the injury, for all it has taken, has also given Elletson some wisdom to impart.
“I tell people not to take it for granted anymore,” said Elletson, who also praised the support of her family during her recovery. “Each day is a blessing, each day you get to go out and show your abilities that you’ve been blessed with.
“It can be taken away in an instant and so I always tell people, if they’re complaining, ‘Hey, at least you’re doing the things you love.’"
