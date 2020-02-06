BILLINGS — Billings Senior closed the game on an 18-point run to ensure the end of a four-game losing streak with a 58-29 win over Billings Skyview Thursday night at the Skyview gym.
Cassidy Venner led three Broncs into double figures with 16 points. Brenna Linse added 13 and Jensen Keller 11 as Senior improved to 4-8 and 2-4 in the Eastern AA.
Playing with a lead hasn’t been the Broncs' cup of tea. They lost a 17-point lead and eventually the game earlier this season against Billings West, and the next night barely hung on to an 11-point lead against Bozeman.
This time, after Bella Bryan hit a corner 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and pull Skyview within 11 points, Senior left nothing to chance.
Starting with a basket from Venner, the Broncs responded by scoring the game’s final 18 points, shutting out the Falcons the final seven-plus minutes.
“The big challenge was, can we take a step toward being that team that we want to be that can finish games the right way?” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “We’ve learned. It can evaporate in a hurry, so you have to make sure you do everything to space it out as much as you can and try and solidify it.”
The game belonged to Senior from the start. The Broncs scored the opening nine points, and when Keller hit a 3-pointer for a 12-2 lead with a minute to go in the first, it gave Senior a cushion that rarely dipped below double-digits the rest of the way.
Silliker said the recent losing streak, with losses to Great Falls, CMR, West and Central, wasn’t indicative of how his team is playing.
“I talked to the girls about weathering the storm,” Silliker said. “Sometimes it just takes a game like tonight to turn the corner. We definitely circled this one this week. We’re going to look toward Saturday against Belgrade and have the same mindset going into that one.”
Brooke Berry scored 13 points for Skyview, which played without starter MG Spotted Bear. Spotted Bear suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Laurel, and she’ll be out again for Friday’s game at Belgrade.
“You know what, sometimes you get your butt kicked,” said Skyview coach Brent Montague, whose team fell to the same 4-8, 2-4 record as Senior. “We’re going to find out a little bit about us (Friday). A little character check.
“We’ve got good kids. They play hard and they’ll try to bounce back.”
