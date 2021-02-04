BILLINGS — The way Brenna Linse likes to start at the right elbow and drive across the lane for layups it’d be easy to assume she’s left-handed. Especially after she makes the same play multiple times.
Then she steps to the foul line and sends the ball toward the rim with a flick of her right hand.
So which is it?
“I had a coach in middle school that would always train me to do just as much or more with my left hand so that you’re not a weak link on your left,” Linse, a natural righty, said Thursday night after she was one of Billings Senior’s three double-figure scorers in the Broncs’ 57-30 Eastern AA girls basketball win over Great Falls CMR at the Senior gym.
“I kind of did that a lot, and now I’m stronger with the layups on my left. I just feel more confident.”
There were no weak links for the Broncs against CMR. Kara Conway sparked a strong second half with three 3-pointers and a team-high 11 points as the Broncs ran away from the Rustlers after it was a three-point game midway through the second quarter.
Lauren Cummings added 10 points, as did Linse, who is averaging 13.7 points in the three games since sitting out two after suffering a knee injury. Allie Cummings (9 points) and Lily Johnson (8) provided added balance for the Broncs, who won back-to-back games for the first time with a good mix of inside-outside play.
“I think we’re starting to figure it out more now,” said Linse, a junior. “We’re really trying to be a defensive team and now we’re starting to figure out our offense. It’s not just one player every time or two players. It’s the whole team getting incorporated.”
CMR and Senior opened the season on Jan. 7 in Great Falls, and the Broncs squeaked out a three-point win.
After a basket by Kacey Christensen and a free throw by Alex Madsen got the Rustlers within 21-18 with 4:14 left in the second quarter, Senior’s Olivia LaBeau and Lauren Cummings closed the first half on a combined 8-0 run.
The Broncs added to that with a 21-0 run that stretched more than eight minutes between the third and fourth quarters that put the game out of reach.
Lauren Wilkens had 12 points to lead the Rustlers (2-6).
Senior is 2-1 since Linse returned to the floor, the loss coming in a 59-51 loss to No. 4 Bozeman. The Broncs travel to Great Falls on Saturday for a second chance at the Bison, who won the first meeting 66-62 in overtime.
It’ll be a “big test” for his team, Broncs coach Connor Silliker said, as his Broncs (4-4) start to figure out they can go left or right.
“I like to think that we have a lot of weapons with some diverse skill sets,” Silliker said. “We’re finding that balance and getting posts that make the correct reads and find the open man and that kind of thing. As a coach, you’re really proud when your kids are starting to acknowledge some of those things.”
