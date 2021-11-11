Allie Cummings

Allie Cummings of Billings Senior signed with the women's basketball team from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego on Wednesday. 

BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Allie Cummings has signed a letter of intent to play women's basketball at NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

Cummings, a senior for the Broncs, committed to the Sea Lions in August. The Sea Lions play in the PacWest Conference.

Last season, according to statistics found on mtsportsmemories.com, Cummings was seventh in Class AA in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds and was sixth in the AA in steals per game at 2.6.

At the end of the 2020-21 season, Cummings was recognized as a second-team Eastern AA all-conference selection.

She was an academic all-state player as a junior with a 4.0 grade-point average.

