BILLINGS — Billings Skyview had a chance to put its offensive balance on display and the Falcons did just that Monday night.
The Falcons, the No. 4 team in Class AA, put four players into double digits in a 67-39 girls basketball win over a depleted Billings Central team at the Nelles Activities Center.
The Rams, ranked No. 2 in Class A, were within two points after Dominique Evans opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. But the Falcons went on a 23-4 run the remainder of the quarter and cruised from there.
Cami Harris scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, and Breanna Williams added 17 points for the game. Alexis Brauer scored 13 and Brooke Berry 11 as the Falcons go into the Christmas break with a 2-1 record.
“I thought we played together and we shared the ball,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said. “We rebounded pretty well and that gave us transition opportunities.
“Central, I get it, they’re short-handed, but at the same time our kids played good basketball.”
Skyview conceded six 3-pointers to the Rams. But for the most part Skyview was able to keep Central from getting a consistent offense going by disrupting the passing lanes, getting plenty of tips or outright steals.
The Rams were missing all-state point guard Mya Hansen for the third consecutive game. She’s dealing with tendinitis in her left foot, and the Rams were also without regular Lily Bland (concussion).
Central coach Jetton Ailes, who said another player was ill, used her third starting lineup in three games. It probably didn’t help matters that one of those starters — Jessa Larson — played with a broken jaw, an injury Larson suffered at Miles City on Saturday.
Larson’s injury also required her to have a root canal Monday morning, but she still managed to hit three 3-pointers and lead the Rams with nine points several hours later.
Ailes didn’t exactly shrug off her team’s misfortunes, but she didn’t use them as an excuse, either.
“Teams face adversity all the time,” she said. “For the most part, we responded the right way. We had some kids step up and build some confidence, and we just have to keep building on that.”
Skyview had been off for nine days since a loss to top-ranked Missoula Hellgate. The Falcons won’t pick their season up again Jan. 6, giving them just one game in the span of more than three weeks as they try to earn their third consecutive trip to the state tournament after ending a long drought in 2019-20.
“This team’s just a lot of fun to be around and we’re going to enjoy every day,” Montague said. “As long as they let us keeping rolling it out there, we’re going to give it our best shot.”
The Rams (3-2) resume play Jan. 4 at Lockwood, and Ailes said Hansen and Bland have no set return date at this time.
“We’ve got great trainers here and (the players) are in good hands with the people that make those decisions,” Ailes said. “So we’ll listen to them and take it day to day. But it’s a good time to have a break. Santa’s coming.”
