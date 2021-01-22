BILLILNGS — With their first set of back-to-back games scheduled, Billings Skyview girls basketball coach Brent Montague asked his team for 64 minutes of good basketball this week.
He figured the Falcons gave him 50, but that was good enough to net the Falcons two victories.
The second of those came Friday night, a 54-43 win over Billings Senior at the Senior gym, which followed Thursday’s 71-21 win at Belgrade.
“We just wanted to come in here and finish the rest of the 32 minutes,” Skyview’s Brooke Berry said. “Yesterday, (Montague) said it’s halftime after the game, so we were all really hyped up for this game. We just wanted to execute and try to just focus in on the game ahead and I think we accomplished that, honestly.”
Berry, who came into the game averaging slightly more than 20 points, scored a game-high 17 and Morning Grace Spotted Bear added 11.
The Falcons (3-2) took control in the second quarter, breaking away from an 18-18 tie with a 12-0 run. Breanna Williams started it with a 3-pointer and Allie Montague also hit a 3 in that stretch, which helped Skyview take a 30-21 lead into halftime.
Senior, which was playing without starter Brenna Linse (dislocated knee cap), struggled to keep the deficit in single digits after that.
Brent Montague praised his bench, which had to play extra minutes because starter Cami Harris missed almost the entire final three quarters with what he termed an asthma issue. Jessi Henckel contributed eight points and Allie Montague hit two 3-pointers for six points.
“Our bench came in and gave us really good minutes,” coach Montague said. “They really shored things up and they did a great job on the boards.”
Olivia LaBeau had 14 points and Kennedy Venner nine for the Broncs, who were 6 of 17 from the foul line.
Senior (2-2) is in its own halftime with another game looming. The Broncs play at No. 3 Billings West on Saturday afternoon.
“It ain’t going to get any easier,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “We know where want to go, that’s the biggest thing, and we’re not satisfied being in the middle of the pack. We know in order to get out of the middle of the pack we’re going to have to beat one of these elite or better teams in the conference. We have to stay the course and continue to improve.”
