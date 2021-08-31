BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Brooke Berry announced on her Instagram page Tuesday that she’s given a verbal commitment to play college basketball at the University of New Mexico.
Berry, a senior this season at Skyview, was Class AA’s top scorer last season according to montanasportsmemories.com, averaging 17.2 points per game. She also averaged 4.2 assists per game (second in AA) and ranked fifth in steals at 2.63.
She made 45% of her shots from the floor.
Berry has been a three-year starter for the Falcons, helping the team to the state tournament the past two seasons. Skyview finished 13-6 last season and took fourth place following a 59-29 loss to Billings West in the third-place game at state.
New Mexico, a member of the Mountain West, was 15-5 overall last season and finished 11-3 in conference play. The Lobos lost in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, falling to California Baptist.
