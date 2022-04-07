BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Cami Harris has given a verbal commitment to play basketball at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, her father, Ronnie, announced on Thursday.
A three-year starter for the Falcons, Harris averaged 11.1 points per game and 4.6 rebounds over 24 games this past season and helped Skyview win its first girls basketball championship in school history last month.
She was a second-team all-Eastern AA selection and was named to the all-state tournament team her senior season.
Chandler Gilbert is a junior college located in Chandler, Arizona. The Coyotes finished 7-21 last season and shot 29% from the 3-point line, a category in which Harris should help to improve. She made nearly 56 of 147 (38%) of her 3-point shots her senior season and 36% as a junior.
