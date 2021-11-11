BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s MG Spotted Bear signed a letter of intent to play women’s basketball at South Dakota Mines.
Spotted Bear, an honorable mention all-conference pick as a junior last year, led Class AA in steals with 3.47 per game. She was also ninth in the classification in assists per game, averaging 2.74 according to mtsportsmemories.com.
The Hardrockers are a NCAA Division-II school in Rapid City (South Dakota). They compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
