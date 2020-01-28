BILLINGS — Kaitlin Grossman took a long outlet pass, and, standing about three feet beyond the 3-point line on the right sideline, quickly launched her own pass toward the Billings West basket.
Racing down court on the other side was Maddie Albrecht, who leaped high into the air and banked the ball off the backboard for an easy two points.
“Showtime,” Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson called it with a big smile. Admittedly, Johnson doesn’t get to see as much of it as he’d like, but the Golden Bears provided just enough flash to get a 49-36 win over Billings Central Tuesday night at the West gym.
It’s the fifth consecutive win for West, which is No. 4 in the latest 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, and improved the Bears’ record to 7-3 overall. Albrecht scored 11 points to lead the Bears, followed by Laiten Lantis and Willa Albrecht, who both scored 10 points.
One thing the Bears have shown in their first 10 games is that once they get it going in the open court, they’re tough to stop.
“As a fan, or spectator, you’re wondering, ‘why even run a halfcourt offense?’ ” Johnson said. “Well, unfortunately we don’t get (transition baskets) every time. I wish we could, I’d just sit down on the bench and get some popcorn and concessions.
“It’s basic basketball. It’s shot … box (out) … rebound … outlet. If that’s what you want to call the offense, that’s what I’d call it. Just shot, box, rebound, outlet. Just go.”
The Bears used two 9-0 bursts to turn things in their favor. The first came early in the third quarter, and the Grossman-to-Albrecht alley-oop was the final basket of the run that gave the Bears a 29-22 lead.
“I do that a lot in practice, when we’re joking around in practice,” said Albrecht, who scored four of her team-high 11 points in the stretch. “But I just thought the ball was high enough and I was close to the basket when I caught it so I thought I might as well shoot it. Thankfully, it went in.”
West began the fourth quarter with another 9-0 run after the Rams (10-2) had closed within 31-30 on baskets by Mya Hansen, Olivia Moten-Schell and Solei Elletson. This time Willa Abrecht had a three-point play, Mackenzie Rask hit a 3-pointer, and Maddie Albrecht completed another and-1 for a 40-30 lead.
“You’re going to win very few basketball games shooting 27 percent from the field,” Rams coach Jetton Ailes said. “It was uncharacteristic tonight. But we believe in these kids and we like where we’re at.”
West plays host to Billings Senior on Friday. Senior plays at Central on Saturday.
