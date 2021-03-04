BILLINGS — With the way last season ended, Billings West can’t help but bring a little extra motivation into next week’s State AA girls basketball tournament.
The Golden Bears didn’t leave any doubt Thursday about their worthiness to be there, as they routed Bozeman Gallatin 59-20 in an Eastern division play-in game at the Golden Dome.
The state tournament begins Wednesday at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, where West will vie for its third consecutive trip to the championship game and its first outright title since 2011. The Bears shared last year’s crown with Helena Capital when tournaments statewide were halted following the semifinal rounds due to COVID-19 precautions.
West will be making its ninth consecutive trip to state and the eighth in a row under coach Charlie Johnson. The Bears, now with a 14-1 record, will be the East’s top seed.
“Everyone is happy to go to state and we cherish the moment of being there, but for the older girls, our juniors and seniors, it’s extra special to get back there and put ourselves in a spot to hopefully play Saturday night,” Johnson said.
“Last year, in the blink of an eye it was gone, it was done. I think the big thing for us is to cherish and enjoy the moment. We’re not looking too far ahead. That’s kind of the girls’ mindset right now.”
Against Gallatin, the Golden Bears began to pull away in the later stages of the first quarter.
A hard drive to the hoop by Bella Murphy was followed by an offensive rebound and put-back by Sydney Pierce, and West had a 23-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter. An inside basket by Kaitlin Grossman at the end of a patient possession and consecutive steals and layups by Taylee Chirrick later gave West a 20-point advantage.
Gallatin had trouble manufacturing baskets, and the Bears held the Raptors to five points in the second and no points in the third. West outrebounded the Raptors 32-20, and pulled down 21 offensive boards in the process. Defensively, the Bears forced 24 turnovers.
Chirrick led all scorers with 16 points while Grossman added 11. Chirrick had a team-high six rebounds. Layla Baumann scored nine points for West.
“I thought we did a good job of at least limiting their second-chance opportunities, and I thought we ran the floor well and got some good looks,” Johnson said. “I thought Layla knocking down a couple shots outside early kind of set the tone, and Kaitlin did a great job on the offensive glass, getting a rebound and a put-back or just keeping a possession alive.”
Makinlee Naffziger's five points led Gallatin. Keaton Lynn and Aspen Evenson each had four.
The Raptors finished their inaugural season representing the Gallatin Valley’s newest high school with a 1-14 record, but coach Wes Holmquist, who was previously the longtime boys coach at Bozeman High, is keeping a big-picture mindset.
“We improved so much. They really came a long way. I told them after the game, I’ve coached state championship teams and seen a lot of different things, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud of a team as I am of these girls,” said Holmquist, whose players had no varsity experience prior to this season.
“We talked a lot this season about culture and the things we want to accomplish, and our girls always played hard and stuck together. That’s going to take us a long way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.