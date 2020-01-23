BILLINGS — Kendell Ellis had 12 points and Shauna Stene 10 to help the Billings West girls basketball team to a 70-27 Eastern AA win over Belgrade Thursday night at the West gym.
Maddie Albrecht and Mackenzie Rask added eight points each for the fourth-ranked Golden Bears, who won their fourth game in a row to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.
West led 38-15 by halftime. The Bears made 13 of their 16 free-throw attempts.
Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with eight points.
