BILLINGS — Kendell Ellis had 12 points and Shauna Stene 10 to help the Billings West girls basketball team to a 70-27 Eastern AA win over Belgrade Thursday night at the West gym.

Maddie Albrecht and Mackenzie Rask added eight points each for the fourth-ranked Golden Bears, who won their fourth game in a row to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.

West led 38-15 by halftime. The Bears made 13 of their 16 free-throw attempts.

Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with eight points.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments