BILLINGS — It went about as expected, Saturday afternoon’s girls basketball game between a title hopeful and a first-year program. That doesn’t mean the teams didn’t learn a little something about themselves.
Billings West, last year’s co-State AA champion, defeated Bozeman Gallatin 59-12 at the West High gym behind three double-digit scorers and a stifling defensive effort.
As for the Raptors, whose school opened just this fall in Bozeman, they had to take solace in the little victories. Among them came at the end of contest when the Raptors' Averi Smith raced alongside and dove with West's Ryan Dolan for a loose ball as the final seconds ticked off.
“We were outmatched and outnumbered, but to me the definition of culture and what we want to do — what was it, 59-12? — seven seconds left I had a girl sprint and dove on a loose ball to get a jump ball,” said Gallatin coach Wes Holmquist, who left behind his 12 years of experience as the Bozeman High boys coach to start the Raptors girls program from scratch.
“Seven seconds left and down by 50. I mean, that’s what we’re trying to build right here. And if we stick with this, that stuff will pay off for us and we’ll be fine.”
Layla Baumann scored 12 points to lead the Golden Bears (2-0). Sydney Pierce pitched in 11 points and Bella Murphy added 10 for a team that believes it can be playing for another state title come season’s end.
The Bears shared the championship last season with Helena Capital when the state tournaments were called off during the semifinals as the coronavirus found its way into Montana. The Bears have just two seniors on the roster and are breaking in four new starters, but opponents will have to find a way to keep up with West’s stable of athletes.
“We’re really young this year, but I think that helps us,” said Baumann, a sophomore who is stepping into a starting role and who talks about as quickly as she plays. “I don’t think it’s going to very long for us to come together and be as one. I already think that we’re working really good together.”
West’s full-court trapping defense helped created a 25-2 lead after the first eight minutes, and that’s all it took. Bears coach Charlie Johnson pulled the defense back in the second quarter and the Bears tried to work on other things.
“These girls love playing defense,” Johnson said. “They get after it. That’s one thing I love about this group. Most groups you talk about defense in practice and they kind of give you the eye-roll, but these guys enjoy it.”
Keaton Lynn was Gallatin’s high scorer with five points. It was a rough night for the Raptors to be sure, but after the game players from the varsity and JV were having a contest to see who could jump and touch the backboard as the team waited to board the bus.
Holmquist and the Raptors know there will be more games like this. But to them, that’s not the point.
“We keep telling the girls this is going to be a hard year,” Holmquist said. “But we’re also going to have some cool moments along the way. I like how our girls competed no matter what the score was and that’s what we’re trying to get out of this.”
